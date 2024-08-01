Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Brightstar Resources

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Sandstone | Gum Creek Consolidation - August 2024

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Important Notices

This presentation (Presentation) regarding the merger of Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) and Alto Metals Limited (Alto) has been prepared by Brightstar and has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Brightstar and Alto on the basis it is to be read in conjunction with these important notices and disclaimers and the Key Risks in Appendix 9.

Disclaimer

  • This Presentation has been prepared by Brightstar based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than Brightstar or Alto has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this Presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this Presentation. Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, Brightstar and Alto and its respective related bodies corporate, directors, employees, advisers and agents disclaim and accept no responsibility or liability for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by any party relating in any way to this Presentation including, reliance without limitation, the information contained in or provided in connection with it, any errors or omissions from it however caused, lack of accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability or you or any other person placing any on this Presentation, its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
  • This Presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares or recommendation for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. This Presentation does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in Brightstar. Each recipient must make its own independent assessment of Brightstar before making an investment decision.

Not Investment Advice

  • Each recipient of the Presentation should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this Presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of Brightstar and the impact that different future outcomes might have. Information in this Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person’s individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal, accounting and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Brightstar are not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of their securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

  • This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance", "should", "could", "may", "will", "predict", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice and involve known and unknown risks and certainties and other factors which are beyond the control of Brightstar and its respective directors and management. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and any projections and assumption on which these statements are based. These statements may assume the success of Brightstar business strategies. The success of any of those strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward-looking statement may have been prepared or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, and except as required by law or regulation, none of Brightstar or their respective representatives or advisers assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, or statements in relation to future matters contained in this announcement. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Brightstar as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), none of Brightstar and their respective representatives or advisers undertakes any obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of a change in expectations or assumptions, new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on future financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements.

JORC (2012) Compliance Statement

Brightstar Mineral Resources

  • This presentation contains references to Brightstar’s JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, extracted from the ASX announcements titled “Aspacia deposit records maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project” dated 17 April 2024, “Maiden Link Zone Mineral Resource Estimate” dated 15 November 2023, “Cork Tree Mineral Resource Upgrade Delivers 1Moz Group MRE” dated 23 June 2023 and “Auralia Review” dated 10 September 2020, and ASX announcements for Kingwest Resources Limited titled, "High grade drilling results and high grade resource estimation from the Menzies Goldfield” dated 13 December 2022, "Menzies JORC gold resources surpass 500,000 ounces" dated 26 April 2022 and “Brightstar makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Linden Gold Alliance Limited” dated 25 March 2024.
  • Brightstar confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Alto Mineral Resources

  • This Presentation contains references to JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, as reported by Alto in its announcement released on 3 April 2023 titled “Significant increase in shallow gold resources at Sandstone Gold Project”.
  • Alto confirms that the material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Alto confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Gateway Mineral Resources

  • This Presentation contains references to JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, as reported by Alto and Brightstar in their joint announcement released on 1 August 2024 titled “Brightstar to drive consolidation of Sandstone”.
  • Brightstar confirms that the material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Brightstar confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Scoping Study Cautionary Statement

Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study

  • The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in this Presentation in relation to the Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study are extracted from the Company’s ASX announcement titled “Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study” dated 6 September 2023. Brightstar confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study

  • The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in this Presentation in relation to the Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study are extracted from the Company’s ASX announcement titled “Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study” dated 25 March 2024. Brightstar confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial informatio n derived from the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
  • Brightstar considers that the material assumptions underpinning the production targets at the Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Restart Study and Jasper Hills Scoping Study are not adversely affected by the proposal to develop both projects sequentially. Brightstar intends to investigate the joint development under an integrated feasibility study.

Currency

  • Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this Presentation are reported in Australian dollars.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Brightstar and Alto enter into scheme implementation deed. Brightstar acquires Montague East Gold Project from gateway. Brightstar placement to Raise $24 Million.

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU has continued its primary focus on the Fiery Creek Prospect within the Georgetown Project, in North Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 and Appendix 5B

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to announce that copper sulphate pentahydrate (copper sulphate) production continues to increase with sales totalling 97.5 tonnes during the quarter, representing $411K in revenues. This combined with the $201K received this Quarter from earlier sales of zinc slag, brings the total to $612K for the Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Intercepts up to 41g/t Au from In-Fill Drilling Program Nueva Sabana, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise results from the first 7 of 25 shallow diamond drill holes in a 2,000m in-fill program on the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba, which was completed in July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Expect "Extremely Volatile" Gold Price as Politics Drive Market

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shared his latest thoughts on precious metals, speaking about the outlook for gold and silver, as well as the path forward for platinum and palladium.

When it comes to gold, he emphasized to the Investing News Network that the political landscape has been very important for the precious metal in 2024, and will continue to be key as the year progresses.

"We think that we will see higher highs still over the course of the rest of this year beyond August and also into 2025," he said about gold. "We think that the prices are just going to be that much stronger than we had thought they would be."

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold and Silver Prices Gain as Fed Holds Rates Steady

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (July 31) that it will continue to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 to 5.5 percent following the two day Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The central bank has now maintained its policy for one year since its last rate increase in July 2023.

The meeting comes just days after the US Bureau of Labor statistics released the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, which indicates that inflation continued to cool in June.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

copper investing

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Lithium Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

uranium investing

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Update

×