Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: NUVASIVE , Oak Street Health , Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. , Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

NUVASIVE (Nasdaq – NUVA)

Under the terms of the deal, NUVASIVE will be acquired by Globus Medical. NUVASIVE shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NUVASIVE common stock owned at the closing of the transaction. Based on this exchange ratio, the implied share price for NUVASIVE would be $57.72, an equity value of $3.1 billion, based on Globus Medical's closing share price on February 8. Following the close of the transaction, NUVASIVE shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined company, and Globus Medical shareholders will own approximately 72%, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NUVASIVE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Globus Medical is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nuvasive-nasdaq-nuva/ .

Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Oak Street Health be acquired by CVS Health® ("CVS") (NYSE - CVS). Oak Street Health stockholders will receive $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Oak Street Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/oak-street-health-nyse-osh/ .

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE - ARGO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Argo will be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance ("Brookfield") (NYSE - BNRE). Argo stockholders will receive $30.00 per common share in a deal valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Argo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookfield is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $45.26 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/argo-group-international-holdings-ltd-nyse-argo/ .

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSII)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiovascular Systems will be acquired by Abbott (NYSE - ABT). Cardiovascular Systems stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million. The investigation concerns whether the Cardiovascular Systems Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Abbott is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $23.47 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cardiovascular-systems-inc-nasdaq-csii/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Friday, January 27, 2023 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 , to discuss results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Barclays Global HealthCare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global HealthCare Conference on Tuesday, March 14 th , at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida. Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman DePuy Synthes and Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Vision will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Dr. John Reed as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the appointment of John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company's Executive Committee as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D. Dr. Reed previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development for Sanofi and brings more than 35 years of biomedical research leadership to the Company.

Dr. Reed will join Johnson & Johnson on April 3, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Company's industry-leading portfolio from William Hait, M.D., Ph.D. , who has served as interim head of Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical R&D organization since August 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) today announced the opening of the 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

  • Abbott will gain an innovative, complementary solution in treating vascular disease through CSI's leading atherectomy system, which prepares vessels for angioplasty or stenting to restore blood flow
  • CSI's offering will support Abbott's ability to provide better care for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), today announced a definitive agreement for Abbott to acquire CSI, a medical device company with an innovative atherectomy system used in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease. Under terms of the agreement, CSI stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million .

CSI is a leader in devices for atherectomy, a minimally invasive treatment for plaque build-up in arteries that can restrict blood flow. Procedural use of atherectomy can help maximize the benefits of standard balloon angioplasty or stent treatments in restoring blood flow in complex arterial disease. CSI also has an early-stage pipeline of complementary vascular intervention devices in development.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor detects 10 times more atrial fibrillation in ischemic stroke patients at three years compared to standard of care

ISC23: Late-breaking results from STROKE AF study reinforce importance of long-term continuous cardiac monitoring in ischemic stroke patients

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) today announced late-breaking clinical data from the STROKE AF clinical study, which showed large and small vessel disease stroke patients had a 10-fold increase in AF detection with the Reveal LINQ™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) at three years compared to patients randomized to standard of care who did not receive continuous, long-term monitoring. The latest results, presented today as a late-breaking clinical trial at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference (ISC) 2023, build on the STROKE AF study 12-month primary endpoint results published in JAMA in June 2021 .

Keep reading...Show less

