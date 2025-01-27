- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Bold Ventures Exec Highlights New Discovery at Burchell Gold-Copper Project
“We've got these new discoveries that have never been drilled. We have assets even up in the Ring of Fire. We've got a copper and gold property near Wawa. So we think there's a tremendous amount of upside potential,” said Bruce MacLachlan, president and chief operating officer at Bold Ventures.
Following the release of promising assay results from Bold Ventures' (TSXV:BOL) Ontario-based Burchell gold-copper project, Bruce MacLachlan, the company's president and chief operating officer, highlighted the significance of the recent findings and shared plans for upcoming exploration.
“It's really encouraging. It's in a mag low that crosses the property. Mag low is probably about 10 kilometers long. It's never been drilled. It's like a brand-new discovery,” said MacLachlan at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.
The company plans to conduct additional prospecting, soil sampling and backhoe work to strip overburden in the spring. Channel sampling and drilling will follow to further define the property's potential.
Beyond the Burchell project, Bold Ventures holds other promising projects, including the Traxxin and Wilcorp properties, both located near Burchell. At Wilcorp, grab samples have returned up to 16.3 grams per metric ton gold, while exploration at Traxxin has extended the main zone and uncovered values of up to 330 parts per billion gold along strike.
When asked about Bold Ventures' appeal to investors, MacLachlan cited its tight share structure and growth potential.
“We've got these new discoveries that have never been drilled. We have assets even up in the Ring of Fire. We've got a copper and gold property near Wawa. So we think there's a tremendous amount of upside potential.”
Watch the full interview with Bruce MacLachlan, president and chief operating officer at Bold Ventures.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bold Ventures in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bold Ventures is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bold Ventures and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Bold Ventures Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
