Boeing Distribution launches unified ecommerce platform

Boeing Distribution launches unified ecommerce platform

  • The new platform marks a key milestone in Boeing Distribution's modernization and integration journey, and continues to build the foundation for growth.

- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a key milestone in its ongoing journey to modernize and integrate its distribution businesses with the launch of a new, unified ecommerce website. The new platform brings together Boeing Distribution's portfolio of products and services into one streamlined digital destination, simplifying how customers and suppliers connect, transact and grow with the company.

Over the past year, Boeing Distribution has implemented several key initiatives to strengthen operations and elevate the customer experience. These include enhanced AOG (Aircraft on Ground) access for faster response times, an improved customer support model that streamlines communication and resolution, and implementation of a new state-of-the-art enterprise resource planning system to unify data, improve visibility and support more efficient service.

"We want to simplify distribution services, maximize customer performance and be the preferred choice for customers and suppliers in the global distribution marketplace," said William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services. "The new ecommerce website – along with system and service enhancements – represents a significant step forward in that vision. Together, these investments strengthen our foundation and position us for continued growth."

The new Boeing Distribution ecommerce website offers:

  • Visibility of Boeing's full product catalog and services offerings for commercial, business and general aviation, vertical lift and defense customers.
  • Smart search, powered by AI, to help customers find products faster
  • Access in one place to parts and services previously purchased separately from Boeing Distribution (formerly Aviall) and Boeing Distribution Services websites
  • Real-time inventory visibility and order management
  • Mobile-friendly design for easy access anytime, anywhere
  • One single login

"Our integration journey doesn't stop here," said Travis Sullivan, Boeing Distribution vice president and general manager. "Through innovation, operational excellence and stronger supplier collaboration, we are building a modern, connected distribution business that improves the customer experience and provides the parts and services our global customers need, when and where they it."

Visit the new ecommerce website at: https://shop.boeing.com/distribution

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact
Paula Horton
Boeing Communications
1-425-919-9351
paula.r.horton@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-distribution-launches-unified-ecommerce-platform-302617196.html

SOURCE Boeing

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Boeing CompanyBANYSE:BATech Investing
BA
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire) Announces Expanded Drill Plan Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received final assay results including overlimits for the first batch of... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada