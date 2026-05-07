CHARBONE Announces the Appointment of Gregory Fourel to the Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 7, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, announces in line with its strategic acceleration, the appointment of Mr. Gregory Fourel as a new director of the Company that will take effect and will be subject to approval at the next annual shareholders' meeting scheduled for June 2026.
Mr. Fourel brings internationally recognized expertise in finance, structuring, and governance. He has notably held positions as Chief Financial Officer at Technip, a global leader in engineering, and at CGS (Computer Generated Solutions), an international technology company.
"Gregory's arrival is a direct result of our ambition to build a global group. His experience in complex international organizations and his financial discipline will be key assets in supporting our growth, structuring our expansion, and strengthening our credibility with the financial markets," said Dave Gagnon, President and CEO of Charbone.
Gregory Fourel is a Chief Financial Officer and strategic finance executive with more than two decades of leadership across global, multi-billion-dollar enterprises and over $3 billion in cumulative M&A and capital markets transactions. He brings deep expertise across the energy value chain, with particular depth in hydrogen, renewables, and oil & gas. Over a 19-year career at TechnipFMC / Technip Energies, the $15B+ global EPC leader in Oil & Gas, Ethylene, Hydrogen, and Renewables, he served as Deputy CFO of the Process Technology region, with full P&L ownership of a $1.2B organization and executive sponsorship of an $800M LNG joint venture, while playing a leading role in the firm's diversification into hydrogen and lower-carbon technologies. He subsequently served as Vice President of Finance at Nuvve Corporation (NASDAQ: NVVE), during which he supported its 2021 SPAC IPO and the structuring of the $750M Levo EV-charging joint venture with Stonepeak Partners.
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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