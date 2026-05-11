EraNova Metals: Advancing the Ruby Creek Project in British Columbia

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May 10, 2026
EraNova Metals (TSXV:NOVA, OTCQB:STXPF) is positioning itself to help address rising demand by advancing its flagship Ruby Creek property in British Columbia. Formerly known as Stuhini Exploration, the company announced its rebrand in January 2026 to reflect a broader growth strategy focused on de-risking Ruby Creek while advancing a pipeline of high-impact gold, silver, copper, and tungsten targets.
The flagship Ruby Creek property, located 16 kilometers east of Atlin with year-round road access, hosts the advanced Adanac molybdenum project. The project contains a substantial measured and indicated resource of 432.99 million pounds of molybdenum, along with an additional inferred resource of 43.65 million pounds. EraNova Metals noted that Adanac is one of the few molybdenum deposits in North America to have advanced through feasibility studies and into initial construction.
Company Highlights
- Dual focus: Hosts a large molybdenum resource, while also advancing a pipeline of polymetallic targets including gold, silver, copper and tungsten.
- Major resource base: Ruby Creek’s Adanac molybdenum deposit hosts a measured and indicated resource of 433 million pounds of molybdenum.
- High-grade discovery upside: Ruby Creek has delivered standout results, including 257 g/t gold with 3,660 g/t silver and visible gold at 166 g/t, plus copper up to 8.1 percent from separate zones.
- Experienced management: Geologist Clive Aspinall was instrumental in discoveries such as the Ruby Creek and Fire Mountain molybdenum deposits and the past-producing Snip gold mine in Northwestern BC.
This EranNova Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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