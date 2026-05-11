BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics: Redefining Oncology with Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on transforming cancer treatment through the development of novel targeted immunotherapies. The company’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™ Cell Therapy, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy designed to activate a patient’s immune system to selectively attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

BriaCell Pipeline; table with therapeutic, indication, phases; green cellular background.

Bria-IMT™ is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial under Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval. The therapy represents a differentiated approach to cancer care by combining accessibility, scalability and precision-targeted immune activation.

In parallel, BriaCell is advancing its Bria-OTS™ and Bria-OTS+™ personalized off-the-shelf platform technologies, initially targeting breast cancer with future expansion potential into prostate cancer, lung cancer and melanoma. The company’s strategy emphasizes clinical validation and capital efficiency, supported by an experienced scientific and clinical leadership team with a combined track record of more than 20 drug and medical device approvals.

Company Highlights

  • Proven Survival Data: Clinical data have demonstrated an approximate doubling of overall survival compared to physician-placed chemotherapy.
  • Personalized Immunotherapy: Its Bria-OTS™ platform uses a simple saliva test to provide HLA-matched therapy to over 99 percent of patients at a reasonable cost.
  • Experienced Management: Leadership boasts a track record of 20 successful drug or device approvals, significantly de-risking the clinical and regulatory pathway.
  • Expert Validation and Support: Recognized by Nature Medicine as a top transformative clinical trial of 2026 and supported by a grant from the National Cancer Institute.

This BriaCell Therapeutics profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) to receive an Investor Presentation

biotech investingbiotech stockstsx:bcttsx stockspharmaceutical investinggenetics investing
BCT:CC
BriaCell Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics

Redefining Oncology with Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

Redefining Oncology with Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy Keep Reading...
Lexaria Bioscience Releases Second Episode of Investor Video Series

Lexaria Bioscience Releases Second Episode of Investor Video Series

CEO Rich Christopher Discusses Recently Announced Material Transfer Agreement Extension and 2026 Research Priorities KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, today... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Adds NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

BriaCell Adds NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care is pleased to announce the addition of NYU Langone Health's Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-BRES+ Clinical Study in Breast Cancer

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-BRES+ Clinical Study in Breast Cancer

FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application opens path to commence Phase 1/2a clinical study for Bria-BRES+ in metastatic breast cancerBria-BRES+ is BriaCell's next generation personalized immunotherapy for breast cancer, and features additional immune activating components... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Updates Progress on Human Study #7

Lexaria Updates Progress on Human Study #7

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, provides this update on Human Pilot Study #7 (GLP-1-H26-7) that will evaluate two oral DehydraTECH-semaglutide ("DHT-sema")... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Inaugural Episode Features CEO Rich Christopher on DehydraTECH Platform, GLP-1 Market Opportunity and Commercial Strategy KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, today... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Material Transfer Agreement Between Pharmaceutical Company and Lexaria is Extended

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, provides this update on the Material Transfer Agreement ("MTA") originally entered into on August 30, 2024 with a pharmaceutical company ("PharmaCO") to evaluate Lexaria's... Keep Reading...

Latest News

BriaCell Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

EraNova Metals: Advancing the Ruby Creek Project in British Columbia

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages German Mining Networks and renews engagement with Investing News Network

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

Related News

gold investing

EraNova Metals: Advancing the Ruby Creek Project in British Columbia

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages German Mining Networks and renews engagement with Investing News Network

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Highland Critical Minerals Soars 400 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain Ground, Oil Trades Face Scrutiny

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement