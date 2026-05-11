BriaCell Therapeutics: Redefining Oncology with Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

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May 10, 2026
BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on transforming cancer treatment through the development of novel targeted immunotherapies. The company’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™ Cell Therapy, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy designed to activate a patient’s immune system to selectively attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.
Bria-IMT™ is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial under Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval. The therapy represents a differentiated approach to cancer care by combining accessibility, scalability and precision-targeted immune activation.
In parallel, BriaCell is advancing its Bria-OTS™ and Bria-OTS+™ personalized off-the-shelf platform technologies, initially targeting breast cancer with future expansion potential into prostate cancer, lung cancer and melanoma. The company’s strategy emphasizes clinical validation and capital efficiency, supported by an experienced scientific and clinical leadership team with a combined track record of more than 20 drug and medical device approvals.
Company Highlights
- Proven Survival Data: Clinical data have demonstrated an approximate doubling of overall survival compared to physician-placed chemotherapy.
- Personalized Immunotherapy: Its Bria-OTS™ platform uses a simple saliva test to provide HLA-matched therapy to over 99 percent of patients at a reasonable cost.
- Experienced Management: Leadership boasts a track record of 20 successful drug or device approvals, significantly de-risking the clinical and regulatory pathway.
- Expert Validation and Support: Recognized by Nature Medicine as a top transformative clinical trial of 2026 and supported by a grant from the National Cancer Institute.
This BriaCell Therapeutics profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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