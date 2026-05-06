CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 6, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, today announces a major step forward in its development with the opening of its third Hub, and first in the United States, located in Albany, New York State.

 

This new Hub, operated by its subsidiary Charbone Corporation USA, represents a major strategic step in the deployment of the Company's integrated production and distribution network in North America. Strategically located in the heart of the Northeast technology region, the Albany site will efficiently serve a diverse industrial clientele, including the semiconductor, artificial intelligence, healthcare, aerospace, and advanced industrial process sectors.

"Albany is much more than a new hub for Charbone. It's our strategic entry point into the United States. We're building a local infrastructure to supply essential molecules to the industries of tomorrow, with UHP quality standards, reliable execution, and a long-term vision. This hub positions Charbone at the heart of a key technology ecosystem and strengthens our ability to become a leading industrial gas player in North America," said Dave Gagnon, President and CEO of Charbone.

 

About Charbone CORPORATION

Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47).

For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Contact Charbone Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@Charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

 		  
 
   
   
 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

charbonech:cctsxv:chcleantech investing
CH:CC
Charbone
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Corp.

Charbone

North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity hydrogen and strategic industrial gases

North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity hydrogen and strategic industrial gases Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 6 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce les resultats financiers annuels 2025 et mises-a-jour corporatives

CHARBONE annonce les resultats financiers annuels 2025 et mises-a-jour corporatives

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 30 avril 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of $10M Convertible Loan Including $3M Initial Tranche

CHARBONE Announces Closing of $10M Convertible Loan Including $3M Initial Tranche

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 29, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and industrial gases, is pleased to announce the... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce la cloture du pret convertible de 10 M$ incluant 3 M$ en tranche initiale

CHARBONE annonce la cloture du pret convertible de 10 M$ incluant 3 M$ en tranche initiale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 29 avril 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain d'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et de gaz industriels, est heureuse... Keep Reading...
March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Report

March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Report

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced March 2026 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Charbone
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Mark Child to Board of Directors

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-BRES+ Clinical Study in Breast Cancer

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Retreats as Tenuous Ceasefire Holds

base metals investing

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

oil and gas investing

QIMC Intersects 243 m Natural Hydrogen Zone Including 163 m Continuous Elevated Interval at West Advocate - Strongest Response to Date

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Addition to Management Team and Ana Paula Focused Reorganization

base metals investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

gold investing

MetalSource Mining: Advancing America’s First Significant Silver Discovery