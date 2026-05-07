Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), announces that the Company will release Q1 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3e720c77c229442a996fb016347da48e
Webcast: https://investors.Westport.com

Participants may register up to 60 minutes before the event by clicking on the call link and completing the online registration form. Upon registration, the user will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN, along with an email confirming the details.

The webcast will be archived on Westport's website and a replay will be available at https://investors.westport.com.

About Westport
Westport is a technology and innovation company connecting synergistic technologies to power a cleaner tomorrow. As a leading supplier of affordable, alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, we design, manufacture, and supply advanced components and systems that enable the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner energy solutions.

Our proven technologies support a wide range of clean fuels – including natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen – empowering OEMs and commercial transportation industries to meet performance demands, regulatory requirements, and climate targets in a cost-effective way. With decades of expertise and a commitment to engineering excellence, Westport is helping our partners achieve sustainability goals—without compromising performance or cost-efficiency – making clean, scalable transport solutions a reality.

Westport is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.westport.com.

Contact Information
Westport Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046


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