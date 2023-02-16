Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Blue Sky Uranium CEO Touts Argentina’s Uranium Supply Potential

Uranium Investing

“It's an entire new district that has the potential to rank amongst the largest uranium districts in the world, like those in Kazakhstan," said Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium.

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2) is very optimistic that its high-potential uranium assets in Argentina could become a resource for developing domestic supply to feed the country’s nuclear energy sector.

Argentina has a robust nuclear industry, but it lacks domestic supply of uranium, according to Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium. “Most investors don't realize Argentina has been in the nuclear business since the 1950s, almost as long as the US has … they are involved in every facet of the nuclear cycle,” Cacos said.

Despite having a well-developed nuclear industry, Argentina imports most of its uranium supply from Kazakhstan, which comes with a premium, the chief executive explained. However, the Argentina government intends to develop its own uranium supply and has enacted policies giving preference to domestic uranium producers over imports to encourage domestic production.

“And this is where we come in. We've got our project … in Southern Argentina, Amarillo Grande, a uranium-vanadium district,” Cacos said. "It’s not just a single deposit, it's an entire new district that has the potential to rank amongst the largest uranium districts in the world, like those in Kazakhstan, and potentially with some of the world's lowest operating costs."

Amarillo Grande is a 145 kilometer uranium trend discovered by Blue Sky Uranium that hosts near-surface uranium and vanadium mineralization. The Ivana deposit within Amarillo has an inferred resource of 22.7 million pounds of uranium concentrate and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium oxide — 28 million metric tons averaging 0.037 percent uranium concentrate and 0.019 percent vanadium oxide at a cut off of 100 parts per million uranium — making it the largest and most advanced uranium deposit in Argentina today, according to Cacos.

Watch the full interview above, featuring Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Blue Sky Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Blue Sky Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Blue Sky Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.


