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Gabe Otte
Blockchain Investing

Unlocking Global Markets: Gabe Otte on the Future of Cross-Border Tokenization

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct 19, 2026 02:19PM

By transforming tokenized shares into compliant tokens, Gabe Otte aims to eliminate friction and achieve unified liquidity.

Tokenization may soon connect cross-border markets directly. Dinari’s Gabe Otte discusses exploring access to Korean-listed stocks with Kakao Pay Securities, explaining that cross-border tokenization's main hurdle is regulatory, not technological.

Like moving from paper to electronic shares, legal duties remain when transitioning to on-chain tokens. Dinari aims to eliminate friction by turning home-market tokenized shares into compliant tokens, transforming a structural reinvention into a software task. The end goal is direct cross-border access with unified liquidity and cleaner pricing.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more from Otte on tokenization and the regulatory evolution of global exchanges.

Beyond equities, this infrastructure can expand to other real-world assets. For Otte, the key milestone is achieving true market-level global liquidity across borders rather than novelty tokens. Similar to stablecoin adoption, securities and commodities could follow, driven by demand for lower costs, faster settlement, and fewer intermediaries.

Ultimately, global access requires local institutional and regulatory coordination. Tokenization matters most when seamlessly integrated into compliant traditional market structures rather than standing outside them.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

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