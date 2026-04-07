Blackstone Closes Flagship Opportunistic Credit Fund at Over $10B, Hitting Hard Cap

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the final close of Blackstone Capital Opportunities Fund V ("COF V"), with over $10 billion of investable capital. The fund was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap.
This fundraise builds on Blackstone Credit & Insurance's ("BXCI") 20-year track record investing through market cycles. Blackstone's opportunistic credit strategy has generated a 13% net IRR since inception in 2007. Blackstone manages $520 billion of total assets across corporate and real estate credit.
Lou Salvatore, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Capital Opportunities Funds said: "COF V is Blackstone's largest opportunistic credit fund raised to date, reflecting continued strong institutional demand for private credit. Amidst a noisy backdrop for the industry, we believe this fundraise demonstrates the strength of Blackstone's capabilities in private credit, and we're grateful for the support from both longstanding and new investors."
Rob Petrini, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Capital Opportunities Funds, added: "COF V benefits from our robust sourcing engine and broad, flexible mandate, allowing us to invest across a wide range of industries, geographies, and capital structures. We believe that this is a very attractive environment to deploy flexible capital in private corporate credit as well as to provide opportunistic and structured solutions to companies in sectors with strong thematic tailwinds."
About Blackstone Credit & Insurance
Blackstone Credit & Insurance is one of the world's leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset-based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.
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David Vitek
David.Vitek@Blackstone.com
(212) 583-5291