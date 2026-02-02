Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE,OTCQB:VMSXF,FSE:KQ9) is a Canadian critical minerals explorer focused on discovering and advancing copper-dominant sulphide systems in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining Camp. Copper is a cornerstone metal for electrification, renewable energy systems, and global industrial supply chains, and the Bathurst camp ranks among the world’s most productive districts for copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.
The Bathurst Mining Camp is widely regarded as the third-largest mining camp in the world and has supported several world-class base-metal mines, most notably the Brunswick No. 12 operation, which stands as a benchmark for scale, grade, and mine life within VMS-hosted critical mineral systems.
Visible massive copper mineralization
Nine Mile Metals is developing a diversified asset portfolio that includes the historic copper-producing Wedge Mine, a high-grade copper discovery at Nine Mile Brook with bulk sampling approval secured, and two district-scale exploration properties—California Lake and Canoe Landing Lake—located along highly prospective geological corridors. Although the mineralization is VMS-hosted, the company’s strategy is firmly centered on advancing high-grade copper and associated critical minerals within a stable and proven Canadian mining jurisdiction.
Company Highlights
- Focused on advancing critical minerals projects, with a primary emphasis on copper, across four high-priority assets in New Brunswick’s world-renowned Bathurst Mining Camp: the Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake. The company’s projects are hosted within copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) systems, a globally proven source of critical metals.
- Controls a large, contiguous 136.34 square kilometre land package across 624 claims in one of the world’s most prolific base- and critical-minerals districts, offering district-scale exploration and development optionality within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction.
- Nine Mile Brook represents a standout high-grade copper discovery, hosting the highest-grade certified copper drill results reported in the Bathurst Mining Camp to date, supported by multiple polymetallic lenses containing copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold—metals increasingly relevant to modern industrial and energy-transition supply chains.
- The Wedge Project is a historic copper-producing mine, previously operated by Cominco, with documented production and a historical resource estimate. Modern exploration has confirmed the presence of copper-dominant massive sulphide mineralization and demonstrated that the system remains open for expansion along strike and at depth.
- Employs modern exploration technologies—including advanced geophysics, three-dimensional geological modelling, UAV-based magnetic surveys, and AI-assisted targeting—to efficiently identify and prioritize concealed critical-mineral-bearing sulphide systems across the portfolio.
- Received regulatory approval for a 1,000-tonne bulk sample program at Nine Mile Brook, advancing the project beyond early-stage exploration and providing a pathway to evaluate concentrate quality, metallurgical performance, and potential development scenarios for copper and associated critical minerals.
NINE:CC
07 April 2022
