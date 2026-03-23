Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

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- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 23, 2026
Key Summary
The Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in Europe — with exceptional grades of nickel, zinc, lead, antimony, and recently identified spectacular gold and silver mineralisation on surface.
Yugo Metals Limited (ASX:YUG) ("Yugo Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the
application regarding its 100%-owned Petrovo (previously Sockovac) Project has been formally
approved by the Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) (the "Government").
The Government's approval of the Petrovo tenement (10km2) encompasses the renowned Sockovac area, host to one of Europe's most compelling non-developed high-grade polymetallic systems. Recent surface exploration has identified spectacular precious metal grades, with rock-chip results up to 5.70 gold and 1,3300 silver', complementing the significant historical (1969-1970) shallow drilling results including high-grade nickel (5.1m @ 6.6% Ni from 57.9m depth in drillhole B-16, including 1.5m @ 15.0% Ni from 60m; cobalt not analysed; mineralisation open down-dip to west-south-west), zinc-lead-antimony (9.35m @ 8.2% Zn+Pb & 0.4%Sb from 41.8m depth to end-of-hole in drillhole B-6)2, and additional base metal intercepts across multiple drillholes confirming the polymetallic nature of this system.
This approval provides Yugo Metals with full access to advance potentially one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in Europe. The Petrovo tenement hosts a shallow, flat-lying mineralised system amenable to open pit extraction, with historical drilling having tested only a fraction of the prospective area. Notably, only approximately 21% of total core length was assayed in the 1969-1970 campaign, and cobalt — a key battery metal — was never tested.
Petar TomageviE • Executive Director & Interim CEO
"This approval represents a defining moment for Yugo Metals. We now have full access to advance what we believe is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in Europe.
In a market where secure European supply of critical minerals is becoming increasingly strategic, Sockovac (Petrovo) offers a rare opportunity with high grades, multiple commodities, and significant expansion potential.
Recent exploration in the vicinity of historical drilling has identified spectacular grades of gold and silver on surface, hinting at significant untapped value. The high grades of nickel, zinc, lead and antimony, metals essential for industrial applications and green technologies, have been confirmed across multiple drillholes from the 1969-1970 campaign, with cobalt and precious metals never analysed at the time of drilling.
The approval of the Petrovo tenement is a 'Company making' milestone for Yugo Metals and allows us to push forward with the exploration and development of an asset with known significant potential. Stay tuned for further updates as we advance this exciting project."
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