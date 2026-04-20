Pinnacle Discovers More High-Grade Polymetallic Mineralization at El Potrero with Silver Assays up to 1,159 grams per tonne Underscoring District Scale Potential

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - April 20, 2026 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that continued ground follow up on shafts, adits and prospecting pits interpreted from the recent airborne LiDAR survey on the Potrero project in Durango, Mexico has resulted in further discoveries of polymetallic mineralization. Prospecting on the northern El Potrero claim block has resulted in the discovery of silver-rich veins, with assays up to 1,159 gt Ag, while on the Maria Fernanda 2 ("MF2") concession, continued field work has extended the previously announced silver-lead-zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) mineralization along strike (see Pinnacle news release from March 17, 2026).
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Ground follow up of the recent airborne LiDAR survey on the Potrero Project has resulted in the discovery of new zones of polymetallic mineralization, enhancing the district scale potential of the project
-
On the northern El Potrero claim group, a new series of adits on northeast-trending vein structures, dubbed the "Minas Nuevas", returned assays up to 0.252 g/t Au, 1,159 g/t Ag, 4.72% Pb and 0.10% Zn over 0.35m
-
On the MF2 block, the "Paulina Breccia" zone has been traced for approximately 400 metres to the northeast with 0.217 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag, 0.65% Pb and 0.71% Zn over 0.40 m and 0.232 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 0.48% Pb and 0.77% Zn over 0.60 m.
-
Also on the MF2 block and approximately 650 metres along strike to the southwest from the Paulina Breccia, an artisanal mine called "Las Guasimas" has yielded assays up to 3.21 g/t Au, 349 g/t Ag, 3.49% Pb and 5.30% Zn from dump grabs
-
Collectively, the Paulina Breccia and Guasimas mine extend the apparent strike length of the vein system on MF2 to approximately 1,100 metres
"These exciting discoveries of high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization not only validate the effectiveness of the LiDAR survey, but are demonstrating the district scale potential of the mineralizing system at El Potrero," stated Robert Archer, Pinnacle's President & CEO. "From the processing plant at the northeast point of the project to the new Guasimas zone in the southwest is approximately 10 kilometres, and we now have both Au-Ag and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn mineralizing systems present. All of the recently discovered NE-SW trending polymetallic mineralization is in sharp contrast to the purely gold and silver NW-SE trending mineralization on the northern Dos de Mayo vein system and probably represents a completely different age of hydrothermal activity. As all four of the operating mines surrounding the project are polymetallic, and the Au-Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the Topia Mine are just 4 kilometres away from MF2, finding this style of mineralization across the Potrero property just underscores how prolific this area really is."
As announced on January 6, 2026, the LiDAR survey was flown over the entire 1,074 hectare property and confirmed known structural trends, outlined previously unknown structures, and identified a total of 6 shafts, 64 adits and 51 prospecting pits on the two claim blocks comprising the project (Figure 1). On the first pass of follow up work on the southern MF2 concession, several outcrops with silver-lead-zinc sulphides in silicified breccia veins returned individual assays up to 266 g/t silver, 4.39% lead and 2.89% zinc from channel samples up to 0.9 metres in length (see Pinnacle news release from March 17, 2026).
Figure 1: El Potrero Project Showing Two Claim Blocks and Artisanal Workings Interpreted from LiDAR Survey
Continued follow up field work has now revealed a larger system with multiple polymetallic veins on both claim blocks. On the northern El Potrero block, where the historic gold-silver mines and plant are located, a series of adits have been discovered on structures trending 030-040° and dipping 75-80° SE. Located in the south-central part of the block, approximately 3.5 kilometres south-southwest of the plant, these artisanal mine workings, named "Minas Nuevas", host several structures with disseminated to semi-massive pyrite, galena, sphalerite, arsenopyrite and quartz veinlets. The high sulphide content, comparative lack of quartz and elevation of 1,350 metres above sea level ("masl") compared to 2,200 masl at MF2, suggest that they may represent a lower level of the hydrothermal system. Preliminary sampling also indicates that the veins here are Ag-Pb dominant, with assays up to 1,159 g/t Ag and 4.72% over 0.35 metres.
Table 1: Highlights of channel sampling on Minas Nuevas polymetallic veins at El Potrero
|
Sample No.
|
Width (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
EPPR26094
|
0.30
|
0.038
|
240
|
4.74
|
0.17
|
EPPR26096
|
0.35
|
0.252
|
1,159
|
4.72
|
0.10
|
EPPR26098
|
0.25
|
0.064
|
334
|
0.33
|
0.20
|
EPPR26103
|
0.30
|
0.153
|
613
|
0.12
|
0.14
Figure 2: Potrero Block Showing LiDAR with Artisanal Workings and New Ag-Pb-Zn Discovery at Minas Nuevas
On the MF2 concession to the southwest, the "Paulina Breccia" zone with pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization has been extended approximately 400 metres along strike to the northeast from the initial discovery. Highlighted by 0.217 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag, 0.65% Pb and 0.71% Zn over 0.40 m and 0.232 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 0.48% Pb and 0.77% Zn over 0.60 m in the first-pass sampling, this tenor of mineralization was fairly consistent along strike.
Also on the MF2 block, an artisanal mine, called "Las Guasimas", has yielded assays up to 3.21 g/t Au, 349 g/t Ag, 3.49% Pb and 5.30% Zn in grab samples from mine dumps and 0.02 g/t Au, 117 g/t Ag, 0.55% Pb and 0.15% Zn from a 0.60 m channel sample at the opening to the mine. Some cleaning and rehabilitation of the old workings will be necessary before a proper underground sampling program can be undertaken.
Figure 3: MF2 Block Showing LiDAR with Artisanal Workings, New Ag-Pb-Zn Discoveries & Alteration
As Las Guasimas and the Paulina Breccia zone appear to be along strike from each other, this potentially extends the length of the vein system for approximately 1,100 metres. Furthermore, preliminary mapping and prospecting indicate that other parallel veins exist, and this system is 6.5 kilometres from the Minas Nuevas zone on the Potrero block, indicating a truly district scale mineralizing system.
Table 2: Highlights of channel sampling on Paulina Breccia and Las Guasimas veins, MF2 block
|
Sample No.
|
Zone
|
Width (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
EPPR26050
|
Paulina Bx
|
0.40
|
0.217
|
47
|
0.65
|
0.71
|
EPPR26052
|
Paulina Bx
|
0.60
|
0.232
|
50
|
0.48
|
0.77
|
EPPR26105
|
Guasimas
|
Grab
|
0.047
|
226
|
2.05
|
4.66
|
EPPR26106
|
Guasimas
|
Grab
|
3.210
|
349
|
3.49
|
5.30
|
EPPR26107
|
Guasimas
|
0.60
|
0.019
|
117
|
0.55
|
0.15
|
EPPR26108
|
Guasimas
|
0.50
|
0.138
|
58
|
0.50
|
0.13
The newly discovered polymetallic veins have a northeasterly trend as opposed to the dominantly northwesterly trend of the gold-silver veins in the northern part of the Potrero property. Follow-up mapping, sampling and prospecting is continuing on both the MF2 and El Potrero blocks and additional samples continue to be submitted to SGS Labs in Durango for assaying.
Eight channel samples were taken at Minas Nuevas, two at Las Guasimas (plus the two ‘dump grabs') and 33 on the Paulina Breccia, sampling both vein and wall rock material. Wall rock is unmineralized.
QA/QC
The technical results contained in this news release have been reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Pinnacle has implemented industry standard practices for sample preparation, security and analysis given the stage of the Project. This has included common industry QA/QC procedures to monitor the quality of the assay database, including inserting certified reference material samples and blank samples into sample batches on a predetermined frequency basis.
Systematic chip channel sampling was completed across exposed mineralized structures using a hammer and maul. The protocol for sample lengths established that they were not longer than two metres or shorter than 0.3 metres. The veins tend to be steeply dipping to vertical, and so these samples are reasonably close to representing the true widths of the structures. Samples were collected along the structural strike or oblique to the main structural trend. Grab samples, by their nature, are only considered as indicative of local mineralization and should not be considered as representative.
All samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags; each bag had a numbered tag inside and were tied off with adhesive tape and then bulk bagged in rice bags in batches not to exceed 40 kg. They were then numbered, and batch bags were tied off with plastic ties and delivered directly to the SGS laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico for preparation and analysis. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. All Samples were delivered in person by the contract geologist who conducted the sampling under the supervision of the QP.
SGS sample preparation code G_PRP89 including weight determination, crushing, drying, splitting, and pulverizing was used following industry best practices where all samples were crushed to 75% less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverized split to >85% passing 75 microns (μm). All samples were analyzed for gold using code GA_FAA30V5 with a Fire Assay determination on 30g samples with an Atomic Absorption Spectography finish. An ICP-OES analysis package (Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometry) including 33 elements and 4-acid digestion was performed (code GE_ICP40Q12) to determine Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu and other elements.
Qualified Person
Mr. Jorge Ortega, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the author of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Potrero Project, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
About the Potrero Property
El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).
High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has three historic mines along a 500 metre strike length. The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been systematically explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.
A previously operational 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place. The property is road accessible with a power line within three kilometres.
Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production. The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR. If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the equity markets to finance the growth of the Company.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas. The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert A. Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Pinnacle Silver and Gold believes that such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and therefore actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, whether made in this news release or in any question and answer period related to this information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.