Aurum Resources

Best and Final Offer for Mako Gold Limited

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) ("Aurum") refers to its off-market takeover offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) ("Mako") of 1 Aurum share for every 25.1 Mako shares (“Offer Consideration”)1.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Offer is now unconditional
  • Aurum currently owns 86.77% of all Mako shares
  • Aurum has appointed a majority of the directors to the board of Mako
  • The Offer has been declared best and final by Aurum
  • The Offer consideration will be provided on an accelerated basis
  • The independent Mako directors have unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the Offer
  • Mako shareholders who accept the offer may now be entitled to rollover tax relief
  • The Offer is currently scheduled to close on 31 January 2025

Aurum has now declared the Offer Consideration to be BEST and FINAL and will not increase the Offer Consideration.

The Offer has been declared UNCONDITIONAL by Aurum2 and its currently due to expire at 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025.

There is NO guarantee that the Offer will be further extended and if Mako shareholders do not accept the Offer on or before 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025 they face the risk of being minority shareholders in Mako. Aurum already owns 86.77% of all shares in Mako and has appointed a majority of the board of directors of Mako3.

Should Aurum acquire 90% of Mako, it intends to proceed to compulsory acquisition of the remaining Mako shares and have Mako removed from the ASX. In the event that you do not accept the Offer and your Mako shares are compulsorily acquired by Aurum, your receipt of bid consideration will be delayed relative to accepting the Offer.

Mako Shareholders Urged to Accept Offer as soon as possible and in any event before 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025.

The Offer has the full support of the independent Mako Directors who have provided acceptances in respect of all shares held or controlled by them4.

ROLLOVER TAX RELIEF

As Aurum has obtained at least 80% of Mako’s ordinary shares, Mako shareholders who have accepted the Offer may now be entitled to capital gains tax scrip for scrip rollover relief.

Shareholders who would otherwise have a capital gain on their Mako shares can choose to apply CGT rollover relief. The rollover operates to defer a capital gain that would otherwise arise for Mako shareholders pursuant to the Offer.

Mako shareholders should seek their own tax advice on the availability of scrip for scrip rollover relief. Please see section 15 of the Bidder’s Statement dated 30 October 2024 for further information.

ACCEPT THE AURUM OFFER

The Offer expires on 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025.

Mako shareholders who choose to accept the Offer will be issued their Offer Consideration within 15 business days of acceptance.

The Mako Board has unanimously recommended that remaining shareholders accept Aurum’s Offer without delay, in the absence of a superior proposal5.

MINORITY SHAREHOLDER IN MAKO

The Board of Aurum advises that if remaining Mako shareholders do not accept the Offer and Aurum does not reach compulsory acquisition thresholds (which includes a 90% relevant interest in Mako) they will remain a minority shareholder in Mako with reduced influence in the running of the business.

In this scenario, decisions made in respect of the business of Mako, under control of Aurum, may impact those Mako shareholders who do not accept the Offer. Furthermore, Aurum’s controlling position may affect the liquidity of the minority shareholders in Mako. This may make it more difficult for minority shareholders to sell their Mako shares at an attractive price.

In due course Aurum will seek to have Mako removed from the ASX further reducing the liquidity for remaining Mako shareholders.

Please see section 8 of the Bidder’s Statement dated 30 October 2024 for further information.

ACCEPTANCE FORM

Should you require an acceptance form for the Offer please contact the Offer Information Line on 1300 408 784 (within Australia) or +61 2 8072 1489 (from outside of Australia), Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 7:00pm (Sydney time).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz

Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz

Download the PDF here.

AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali

AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali

Download the PDF here.

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Download the PDF here.

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Yukon Metals Identifies High-Priority Drill Targets at Birch

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide results of an Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey program over its 7,000-hectare Birch Property ("Birch"), located 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. Birch is one of Yukon Metals' seventeen high-quality properties across 42,500 hectares in the Yukon.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yukon Metals Identifies High-Priority Drill Targets at Birch

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide results of an Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey program over its 7,000-hectare Birch Property ("Birch"), located 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. Birch is one of Yukon Metals' seventeen high-quality properties across 42,500 hectares in the Yukon.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Franco-Nevada Announces Appointment of Director

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that Daniel Malchuk has joined its board of directors, effective today. Mr. Malchuk brings over 30 years of strategic, operational and financial experience in the natural resource industry to the board. He currently serves as a director of SSR Mining Inc. and also serves as Senior Advisor with Appian Capital Advisory LLP and chairman of Jetti Resources LLC. Previously, Mr. Malchuk held various leadership positions with BHP Group Ltd. until his retirement in 2020 including President Operations, Minerals Americas, President of Copper, President of Aluminum, Manganese, and Nickel, President, Minerals Exploration and Vice President, Strategy and Development. Mr. Malchuk holds a Civil Industrial Engineer degree from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from University of California at Los Angeles ( UCLA ) Anderson School of Management.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Franco-Nevada Announces Appointment of Director

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that Daniel Malchuk has joined its board of directors, effective today. Mr. Malchuk brings over 30 years of strategic, operational and financial experience in the natural resource industry to the board. He currently serves as a director of SSR Mining Inc. and also serves as Senior Advisor with Appian Capital Advisory LLP and chairman of Jetti Resources LLC. Previously, Mr. Malchuk held various leadership positions with BHP Group Ltd. until his retirement in 2020 including President Operations, Minerals Americas, President of Copper, President of Aluminum, Manganese, and Nickel, President, Minerals Exploration and Vice President, Strategy and Development. Mr. Malchuk holds a Civil Industrial Engineer degree from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from University of California at Los Angeles ( UCLA ) Anderson School of Management.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol:   AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

