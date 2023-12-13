Bennet Well Scoping Study Confirms Potential for a Low Cost ISR Uranium Operation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Cauldron Energy

Bennet Well Scoping Study Confirms Potential for a Low Cost ISR Uranium Operation

Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX: CXU) (“the Company” or “Cauldron”) is pleased to announce the results of its Scoping Study for a proposed stand-alone Bennet Well Uranium operation, located ~ 100 kms south of the town of Onslow in Western Australia, and ~1,050 kms north of Perth.

Highlights

  • Bennet Well Scoping Study confirms the potential for a low cost globally competitive in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium operation;
  • Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) at Bennet Well contains 30.9 million pounds (~14,000t) of contained uranium oxide (Indicated plus Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.9 million tonnes grading 360 ppm eU3O8);
  • A production rate of 1.5 Mlb/year over 11 years produces 16.5 Mlb of U3O8 over the life of mine (LOM);
  • The mineable resource (extracted from the Mineral Resource) is 27.7Mt @ 373 ppm eU3O8 at an optimised cut-off grade of 175 ppm eU3O8;
  • Leach recoveries based on test work conducted by CSIRO are 67% (to be confirmed by field leach trial);
  • Upfront capital is estimated to be A$117.7M (US$82.4M), with on-going capital for wellfield development of A$179.0M (US$125.3M) un-escalated over LOM;
  • Operating (US$23.23/lb U3O8) and capital costs (US$12.56/lb U3O8) bench mark well against other similar uranium projects;
  • Project NPV of A$449M (US$314M) pre-tax at a discount rate of 10%, with IRR of 79% and a payback period of 1.5 years using base case assumptions of US$75/lb U3O8 and 0.70 AUD:USD;
  • At the current spot uranium price of US$83/lb, and exchange rate of 0.66, the project has a pre-tax NPV of US$380M (A$576M), and an IRR of 93%.
  • Project economics greatly assisted by low reagent consumption, a relatively shallow depth to mineralization, and good permeability of the host sands;
  • Low environmental footprint, focus on minimal disturbance and continuous rehabilitation, no long-term impact on groundwater, potential for low carbon intensity project;
  • Further upside opportunities include:
    • Potential for an increase in the Bennet Well resource estimate with further drilling, noting the Company has a Program of Works approved by DMIRS and intends on drilling early next calendar year,
    • In-fill drilling at bennet Well to improve confidence in the resource (i.e. convert Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources),
    • Processing efficiencies aimed at reducing costs and increasing recovery rates,
    • Further exploration potential for additional uranium mineralization to be defined on several targets in the region.

The Bennet Well Uranium Deposit, forms part of Cauldron’s Yanrey Uranium Project which encompasses a total area of 1,270 km2, and remains open to the north and south and has the potential to be larger. An approved drill program will be conducted in the early part of calendar year 2024 and aims to test for extensions to the deposit as well as undertake infill drilling to upgrade parts of the existing mineral resource from inferred status to indicated.

The Study was assisted by consultants from Ravensgate Mining Industry Consultants and metallurgical and processing consultants at ANSTO and CSIRO, and highlights the project’s potential to deliver robust financial returns.

Commenting on the outcomes of the Bennet Well Scoping Study Cauldron’s Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Fisher, said

“The Company is delighted to report these outstanding initial Scoping Study results for the Bennet Well deposit which further highlight the quality and global significance of Cauldron’s uranium assets. These strong financial estimates and outcomes, driven by modest capital and operating costs, are the culmination of many years of extensive research and development by Cauldron.

Bennet Well, and the wider Yanrey project area, represents a significant opportunity to discover and ultimately develop uranium mineral resources, and this Scoping Study results clearly illustrate the transformational effect the stand-alone Bennet Well operation could have on the potential economics of the entire Yanrey Uranium Project.

As global uranium markets continue to strengthen, Cauldron is pleased to report the cost estimates and outcomes for Bennet Well are very competitive globally with:

  • an excellent 79% IRR
  • a pre-tax NPV10 of $A449M (US$314M)
  • short payback period of 1.5 years
  • a strong life of mine C1 operating cost of only US$23.23/lb U3O8
  • a strong life of mine AISC cost of only US$35.79/lb U3O8
  • a modest upfront CAPEX of A$117.7M (US$82.4M) plus additional capital for wellfield development over the 11 year mine life of A$179M (US$125.3M)
  • annual production of 1.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a., and total production of 16.5Mlbs U3O8 over life of mine
  • total undiscounted cash flow of A$1,042M (US$729M) pre-tax

With continuing feasibility work, Cauldron is confident that there is significant scope to further optimise this Study outcomes for the Bennet Well deposit. The potential integration of mineral resources from additional deposits discovered in the wider Yanrey project area could increase production at Bennet Well and either extend the mine life considerably or allow an increase in annual production rate.

We are now planning our next phase of work based on further defining and converting mineral resources to Indicated status, and at the same time extending the mineral resource base. We will continue to understand the geo-metallurgical model and how that impacts uranium extraction and recovery, and carry out further test work required to bring the project to pre-Feasibility Study level within 12-18 months.

We know this work will be well supported by the market, despite the politically motivated ban on uranium mining by the current WA State Labor Government. We are confident that this ban will be over-turned in time, either by a change of Labor Party policy or a change in government, and so it is important to put the project back on a development pathway for when the window of opportunity opens.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cauldron Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:cxucauldron energyenergy investinguranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)

NexGen Updates At-the-Market Equity Program

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") to offer and sell up to C$500 million of common shares from treasury (" Common Shares ").

Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated December 11, 2023 (the " Sales Agreement ") among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the " Agents "), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Elevate Uranium

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (“Elevate Uranium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a single tranche placement of shares to raise $10.0 million (before costs) at $0.42 per share, utilising its placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (“Placement”). Participants will also receive one (1) free attaching unlisted option for every two (2) shares subscribed for in the Placement. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.60 each and a two-year expiry date (expected to be on or around 30 January 2026). The Placement introduced a number of new, high quality institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to the share register, whilst also being well supported by existing significant shareholders of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy Announces Upsizing of Financing to $22,840,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF ) (" ATHA ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, ATHA has agreed with Eight Capital, as co-lead agent and joint bookrunner with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with a syndicate of agents, the " Agents "), to increase the size of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of: (i) a combination of up to 6,400,000 charitable federal flow-through common shares of ATHA (the " ATHA Federal CFT Shares ") and charitable Saskatchewan flow-through common shares of ATHA (the " ATHA Saskatchewan CFT Shares " and, together with the ATHA Federal CFT Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at an issue price of $1.57 per ATHA Federal CFT Share and $1.75 per ATHA Saskatchewan CFT Share (the " CFT Offering "); and (ii) up to 4,000,000 subscription receipts of ATHA (the " Subscription Receipts ") at an issue price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the " SR Offering " and together with the CFT Offering, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy to Acquire Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy to Create a Leading Canadian Uranium Exploration Company

Latitude Uranium Inc. ("Latitude Uranium" or "LUR") (CSE: LUR) (OTCQB: LURAF) (FRA: EI1) is pleased to announced that today it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with ATHA Energy Corp. ( CSE: SASK ) ( OTCQB: SASKF ) ( FRA: X5U ) (" ATHA ") pursuant to which ATHA will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latitude (the " Latitude Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement ").

Under the terms of the Latitude Arrangement, Latitude shareholders (the " Latitude Shareholders ") will receive 0.2769 of a common share of ATHA (each whole share, an " ATHA Share ") for each Latitude Share held (the " Latitude Exchange Ratio "). The Latitude Exchange Ratio was determined giving consideration to recent average trading prices for each of Latitude and ATHA. Based upon ATHA's reference price of C$1.00, the implied consideration per Latitude Share is C$0.28, representing a 68% premium to Latitude's closing price on December 6, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy Announces Proposed Acquisition of 92 Energy and Latitude Uranium and Concurrent $14 Million Financing to Create Leading Uranium Exploration Company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ATHA Energy Corp. ( CSE: SASK ) ( FRA: X5U ) ( OTCQB: SASKF ) (" ATHA ") is pleased to announce that it has: (i) entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Latitude Arrangement Agreement ") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (" Latitude ") pursuant to which ATHA proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latitude (the " Latitude Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Latitude Arrangement "); and (ii) entered into a binding scheme implementation deed (the " 92E SID ") with 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (" 92E ") pursuant to which ATHA proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding fully paid ordinary shares of 92E (the " 92E Shares ") by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the " 92E Scheme ", and together with the Latitude Arrangement, the " Transactions "). ATHA further proposes to complete one or more financings on terms further described below to raise up to approximately C$14 million in connection with the Transactions (the " Concurrent Financing ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Related News

Copper Investing

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

Resource Investing

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork

Oil and Gas Investing

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Oil and Gas Investing

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

Resource Investing

China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed

Gold Investing

Mining Lease Application Over the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

×