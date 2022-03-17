Battery Mineral Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed a third tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 14, 2022, January 24, 2022, February 14, 2022 and March 1, 2022 . The offering is expected to close on or around March 31, 2022.Gross proceeds for the Third Tranche total C$3,865,900. ...

BMR:CA