Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the ongoing 2021 exploration and infill drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia target and San Andres targets within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile.

Punitaqui is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in Q4-2022. The Cinabrio Norte target represents a potential northern extension of the main Cinabrio mine orebody, which historically was the primary source of ore feed to the Punitaqui copper ore concentration plant for eight-plus years (see Figure 1).

Highlights

  • At Cinabrio Norte, 29 holes have been completed for 6,192 meters ("m") and drilling is ongoing with three diamond drills.
  • Significant visual copper mineralization has been recorded in 17 of the first 29 holes.
  • The initial phase 1 program of step-out holes has been expanded from 24 holes (3,600m) to 48 holes, totaling 9,000m which will test 400m of strike length to a depth of 330m.
  • Assay results have been returned with encouraging results as follows (see Table 1):
    • CNN-22-07: 41.5 meters ("m") at 1.36% Copper ("Cu");
    • CNN-21-02: 13m at 1.36% Cu including 7.6m at 2.08% Cu;
    • CNN-22-01: 26m at 1.28% Cu;
    • CNN-22-06: 15m at 1.24% Cu;
    • CNN-21-11: 7m at 1.21% Cu;
    • CNN-21-06: 53m at 0.91% Cu including 20.8m at 1.14% Cu;
    • CNN-21-07: 9.7m at 0.70% Cu;
    • CNN-22-09: 25m at 0.65% Cu.

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states; "We are continuing to produce encouraging results from the identified targets at our former producing Punitaqui copper mine in Chile. These initial step-out drillhole results at the Cinabrio Norte target have confirmed the strike and down dip extent and thickness of the Targeted Stratigraphic Unit, as well as the fact that it hosts significant copper sulphide mineralization. Cinabrio Norte is about 100 meters north of the original Cinabrio deposit which was the primary source of copper feed to the Punitaqui mill for 8-plus years. This new target still remains to be largely untested and has the potential to provide the Company with an additional source of copper mineralization as ore feed for the Punitaqui processing plant.

"The development of Punitaqui towards a restart is progressing well on all fronts, including drilling, engineering and permit modifications. We look forward to the potential of these latest assay results for the Cinabrio Norte Target contributing to the forthcoming restart plan for the mine as we progress towards a potential near-term resumption of operations and cashflow at Punitaqui."

Cinabrio Norte Drill Program
With the phase 1 drill programs at San Andres and Dalmacia completed, the drilling focus has shifted to Cinabrio Norte with three diamond drills in operation. The Cinabrio Norte phase 1 drill testing will follow-up on a limited number of historic drillholes that targeted the northern extension of the Cinabrio orebody. The historic exploration drilling confirmed that the favorable targeted stratigraphic unit ("TSU") that hosts the copper mineralization within the Cinabrio orebody extends to the north. The TSU has been mapped along a north-south strike from the mine. Importantly, the Cinabrio Norte target is only 110m north of the Cinabrio underground workings on level 200m. Historic hole CNS-20-01, drilled in 2020 by the prior operators, was drilled completely within the TSU resulting in multiple mineralized intercepts and, most importantly, confirmed the presence of TSU for over 200m of strike length with significant copper sulphide mineralization (CNS-20-01: 48m at 0.64% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 6m at 0.45% Cu).

The current drilling is planned as a series of step-out holes to test the TSU 400m along strike (north-south) to a depth below surface ("down-dip") of 330m. To date, 29 holes have been completed totaling 6,192m. Significant visual copper mineralization has been recorded in 17 of the first 29 holes. This program has been expanded to 48 holes totaling 9,000m. Complete assay results were recently received for 18 holes: CNN-21-01 to CNN-21-12 as well as CNN-22-01, 02,04, 05, 06, 07 and 09 (see Figure 1 and Table 1).

These initial step-out drillhole results have largely confirmed the strike extent, down-dip extent and thickness of the TSU and also verified that it hosts significant copper sulphide mineralization.

Drillhole CNN-21-01 was designed as a step-out hole to test the TSU 70m down-dip from historic hole CNS-20-04 (14m at 0.74% Cu). The new hole successfully intersected 29m of the TSU and returned a copper mineralized zone of 2.9m at 1.11% Cu from 162m downhole and indicates a potential extension of the TSU down-dip.

Drillhole CNN-21-02 was planned as a step-out hole to test the drilling gap in the TSU south of historic hole CNS-20-01 collar. This hole intersected significant copper mineralization of 13m at 1.36% Cu from 206m downhole including 4.6m at 3.01% Cu from 211.4m downhole. This hole confirmed that copper mineralization extends north from Cinabrio into the Cinabrio North target.

Drillhole CNN-21-03 was drilled in the up-dip portion of the southwest corner of the target zone west of historic hole CNS-20-02 (3m at 0.91% Cu from 82m). The hole was designed as a 30m vertical step-out from the surface exposure of the TSU. The hole cut a 12m section of the targeted sediments that were dominantly sandstones. A narrow zone of disseminated copper sulphides yielded a 1.8m at 0.60% Cu from 53m downhole.

Drillhole CNN-21-04 was planned to test the TSU 40m down-dip from the historic intercept in CNS-20-04 (14m at 0.74% Cu) in the southern part of the Cinabrio Norte target. The hole cut a 4m section of sediments consisting of sandstones with some interbedded shales that returned an assay interval of 1.2m of 0.98% Cu from 127.8m downhole. A second, narrow anomalous zone of 1.9m at 0.77% Cu from 137m. The two mineralized intervals are interpreted to successfully represent the downdip continuation of the CNS-20-04 intercept.

Drillhole CNN-21-05 was designed to test the TSU 60m down-dip from the deeper historic intercepts in CNS-20-01 (3m at 0.47% Cu and 6m at 0.45% Cu) in the central part of the Cinabrio Norte target. The hole intercepted a 16m section of the sandstones and interbedded shales within which an assay interval of 2.5m at 0.46% Cu from 130m downhole was encountered. The new hole successfully confirmed the targeted stratigraphy extends downdip with anomalous copper sulphides associated with the shaley interbeds.

Drillhole CNN-21-06 was drilled as a 200m step-out to the north of historic hole CNS-20-01 targeting the TSU in the northern part of the Cinabrio Norte zone to test the TSU 120m downdip from the surface outcrop zone. The steeply inclined hole cut a wide 85m section of sediments consisting of sandstones with some interbedded shales. This new hole yielded a mineralized intercept of 53m at 0.91% Cu from 92m downhole that included 20.8m at 1.14% Cu from 94.2m. The hole was successful in confirming the presence of the favorable stratigraphic unit that hosted significant copper sulphide mineralization over broad intervals. Subsequent holes to the south, east and northeast of CNN-21-06 also intersected broad zones of mineralized sediments. These include CNN-21-11 (25m south), CNN-22-06 (40m east) and CNN-22-07 (50m northeast).

Drillhole CNN-21-07 targeted a 60m up-dip extension of the anomalous intercept in CNN-21-05 (2.5m at 0.46% Cu) in the central part of the Cinabrio Norte target. A 12m interval of the TSU was encountered that assayed 9.7m at 0.70% Cu from 92.3m including 3.7m at 1.35% Cu from 92.3m. This hole confirmed that narrow zones of variable grade mineralization are located in the central part of the target area. Hole CNN-22-02 located 50m down dip from CNN-21-07, intersected 2m of 0.55% Cu.

Drillhole CNN-21-08 was designed as a 40m down-dip step-out of the TSU projected to the north under recent alluvial cover. Below cover, the hole encountered a 100m section of strongly sheared volcanics followed by the footwall andesites. The targeted TSU is now interpreted to be displaced to the west by the same low angle northwest dipping fault encountered in CNN-22-03.

Drillhole CNN-21-09 was drilled from the same collar position as CNN-21-07 in the central part of the Cinabrio Norte Target. This hole was planned as a 40m down-dip test of the mineralization in historic hole PZ-1 (9m at 0.87% Cu). A 50m section of the TSU was successfully encountered with visible copper sulphides noted in the upper part of the intercept that yielded a 2.4m interval grading 0.73% Cu from 82m downhole.

Drillhole CNN-21-10 was drilled from the same platform as CNN-21-12 in the southern part of the Cinabrio Norte target. This vertical hole was a 150m down-dip test of the mineralization drilled in CNN-21-07 (9.7m at 0.70% Cu). A 9m section of sandstones and shales noted with patchy disseminated chalcopyrite - bornite mineralization. An assay of 9.4m at 0.48% Cu from 253.4m including 2.7m at 0.80% Cu from 253.4m were returned. CNN-21-10 confirmed mineralized sedimentary rocks extend down dip in the central part of the target area. The mineralization encountered is open at depth.

Drillhole CNN-21-11 collared in the northern part of the target, from the same collar position as CNN-22-01, 04, 06 and 08 and was planned as a 200m down-dip test of the TSU from the surface outcrop. The hole cut 60m of interlayered shales and sandstone with copper mineralization. Significant intervals include 7.0m at 1.21% Cu from 157m and 10m at 0.62% Cu from 210m and this confirms the continuity of mineralization at depth. CNN-21-11 extends the mineralization encountered in CNN-21-06 40m down dip.

Drillhole CNN-21-12 was drilled from the same platform as CNN-21-07 in the southern part of the Cinabrio Norte target. The hole was a 300m down-dip test from the TSU surface exposure. Ten meters of shales and sandstones with disseminated chalcopyrite mineralization was encountered and yielded an assay interval of 1.7m at 0.44% Cu from 277.6m which confirms the mineralization is present at depth.

Drillhole CNN-22-01 collared in the northern part of the target, from the same collar position as CNN-22-04, 06 and 08 and targeted the TSU down-dip and north of CNN-21-06 (20.8m at 1.14% Cu). The targeted interval produced a broad intercept of 26m at 1.28% Cu from 167m confirming the down-dip and northern extent of the copper mineralization. The hole extended a thick zone of mineralization 60m down dip from CNN-22-04 and 40m north of CNN-21-11.

Drillhole CNN-22-02 was drilled in the central part of the Cinabrio Norte target and was collared from the same platform as CNN-21-10 and 12 as a 50m down-dip test of the intercept in CNN-21-07 (3.7m at 1.35% Cu). The hole successfully intersected 18m of weakly mineralized TSU. The interval produced an assay of 2m at 0.55% Cu from 163m.

Drillhole CNN-22-03 collared in the northeast part of the target, on the same platform as CNN-21-06, 08 and CNN-22-05 was planned as a northwest step-out from CNN-21-06 and designed to intersect the TSU 150m downdip from surface. A 25m section of strongly sheared TSU was encountered. The shearing is interpreted the same low angle northwest dipping extensional fault which offset the TSU in CNN-21-08. No significant copper sulphides were noted.

Drillhole CNN-22-04 drilled in the northern part of the target, from the same collar position as CNN-22-01, 06 and 08 and targeted a 50m down-dip step-out from the CNN-22-03 in which the TSU was faulted out. This new hole cut a 33m section of the favorable TSU stratigraphy with copper sulphides resulting in two mineralized intervals; 7.7m at 0.93% Cu from 163m and 4m at 1.27% Cu from 163m. The hole confirmed that mineralized TSU is present below the extensional fault encountered in CNN-22-03.

Drillhole CNN-22-05 collared in the northeast part of the target, on the same platform as CNN-21-06, 08 and CNN-22-03, was designed as a 120m down-dip step-out from the surface TSU outcrop. A 50m section of the TSU was intersected with copper sulphides noted in the upper and lower parts of the TSU drilled. The upper part of the TSU is faulted, and it is interpreted that some of the TSU in CNN-22-05 has been faulted out by extensional faulting. Two mineralized intercepts reported of 2.9m at 1.68% Cu from 102.1m downhole and 3.1m at 0.80% Cu from 150m correlate with the two intervals of visible sulphide mineralization.

Drillhole CNN-22-06 drilled in the northern part of the target, from the same collar position as CNN-22-01, 04, and 08 was planned as a 40m down-dip test of the copper mineralization cut in CNN-21-06 (20.8m at 1.14% Cu). The new hole successfully intersected a 78m interval of the TSU consisting of sandstone with shale interbeds. The best mineralization was reported from the upper portion of the TSU 15m at 1.24% Cu from 145m downhole. This hole confirmed the continuity of mineralization that was seen between CNN-21-06, CNN-21-11 and CNN-22-07.

Drillhole CNN-22-07 collared in the northern part of the target, was drilled from the same drill pad as CNN-21-06 and 08. The objective was to test the TSU 50m south of the mineralization intersected in CNN-21-06 (20.8m at 1.14% Cu) and CNN-22-06 (assays pending). An 88m section of the TSU was drilled that yielded 41.5m at 1.36% Cu from 169m showing that significant mineralization occurs between CNN-21-06 (51m at 0.91% Cu) and CNN-21-05 (2.5 m at 0.46% Cu).

Drillhole CNN-22-09 collared on-section to the east of hole CNN-21-05 in the central part of the Cinabrio Norte target was designed as a 40m downdip follow-up of historic hole PZ-1 (9m at 0.87% Cu). A 40m section of the TSU was intersected of oxide and sulphide copper mineralization that yielded two significant assay intervals 5m at 0.72% Cu from 36m downhole and 6m at 0.85% Cu from 51m. This mineralization is the down-dip continuation of the PZ-1 intercept and interpreted as part of a continuous zone of mineralization extending from drillhole CNN-22-07 40m to the north (41m at 1.36% Cu).

Table 1: Cinabrio Norte Exploration Drill Intercepts

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Sample Interval (m) Copper (Cu%) Silver (Ag g/t)
CNN-21-01 162 164.9 2.9 1.11 2.0
CNN-21-02 206 219 13 1.36 5.3
including 211.4 219 7.6 2.08 5.7
and 211.4 216 4.6 3.01 8.2
CNN-21-03 53 54.8 1.8 0.60 2.2
CNN-21-04 127.8 138.9 11.1 0.32 1.1
including 127.8 129 1.2 0.98 7.2
and 137 138.9 1.9 0.77 1.0
CNN-21-05 130 132.5 2.5 0.46 0.8
CNN-21-06 92 145 53 0.91 2.8
including 94.2 139 44.8 0.98 2.7
including 94.2 115 20.8 1.14 2.3
and 121 128 7 1.16 4
CNN-21-07 92.3 102 9.7 0.70 5.2
including 92.3 96 3.7 1.35 11.1
and 100 102 2 0.72 3.8
CNN-21-09 82 84.4 2.4 0.73 5.9
CNN-21-10 253.4 262.7 9.4 0.48 6.0
including 253.4 256 2.7 0.80 7.5
CNN-21-11 157 164 7 1.21 3.0
including 200 203 3 0.76 3.8
and 210 220 10 0.62 9.2
CNN-21-12 277.6 279.3 1.7 0.44 6.3
CNN-22-01 167 193 26 1.28 15.2
CNN-22-02 163 165 2 0.55 3.7
CNN-22-04 163 170.7 7.7 0.93 2.3
including 163 167 4 1.27 2.6
CNN-22-05 102.1 105 2.9 1.68 9.1
including 150 153.1 3.1 0.80 2.8
CNN-22-06 145 160 15 1.24 4.5
including 202 208 6 0.46 12.3
CNN-22-07 83.5 125 41.5 1.36 3.5
including 169 190 21 0.42 3.3
and 169 170.7 1.7 1.54 6.8
CNN-22-09 36 61 25 0.65 4
including 36 41 5 0.72 6.4
and 51 57 6 0.85 3.5

 
Note: All intervals are downhole length

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/116805_ee4c3463a48319c9_002.jpg
 
Figure 1: Cinabrio Norte Drill Collar Plan (2021 completed holes in green, historic holes in grey and holes" in progress" in red)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/116805_ee4c3463a48319c9_002full.jpg

Quality Control

Sample preparation, analysis and security procedures applied on the BMR exploration projects is aligned with industry best practices. BMR has implemented protocols and procedures to ensure high-quality collection and management of samples resulting in reliable exploration assay data. BMR has implemented formal analytical quality control monitoring for all field sampling and drilling programs by inserting blanks and certified reference materials into every sample sequence dispatched.

Sample preparation is performed by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in La Serena, Chile and sample analyses by ALS in Lima, Peru. ALS analytical facilities are commercial laboratories and are independent from BMR. All BMR samples are collected and packaged by BMR staff and delivered upon receipt at the ALS Laboratory. Samples are logged in a sophisticated laboratory information management system for sample tracking, scheduling, quality control, and electronic reporting. Samples are dried then crushed to 70%

  • ME-ICP61: A high precision, multi-acid digest including Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Perchloric and Hydrochloric acids. Analysed by inductively coupled plasma ("ICP") mass spectrometry that produces results for 48 elements.
  • ME-OG62: Aqua-Regia digest: Analysed by ICP-AES (Atomic Emission Spectrometry) or sometimes called optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) for elevated levels of Co, Cu, Ni and Ag.

Certified standards are inserted into sample batches by ALS. Blanks and duplicates are inserted within each analytical run. The blank is inserted at the beginning, certified standards are inserted at random intervals, and duplicates are analysed at the end of the batch.

Additional Information

Michael Schuler, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Chile Exploration Manager, supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release pertaining to the Punitaqui Exploration Drill Program. Mr. Schuler is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

A battery mineral company with high-quality assets providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification and focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in the world's top mining jurisdictions. Battery is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near-term resumption of operations for the second half of 2022 at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui copper-gold mine most recently produced approximately 21,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2019 and is in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel, and copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high grade cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, Battery owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., also known as Ozzie's, a profitable pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona. Battery Metals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR". Further information about Battery and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Martin Kostuik
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
Email: info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
BMR@marsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Overview

The global battery metals market is a rapidly growing billion-dollar industry. This market represents the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics and electric alternatives to everyday applications, the demand for these metals has seen unprecedented growth.

In 2019, analysts valued the market at US$11.3 billion and projected it to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent and reach US$20.5 billion by 2027. A rapid surge in the renewable energy industry has many looking to the battery mineral and metal exploration and development companies to supply the demand, which shows robust projections across global markets.

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF) is a Canadian multi-commodity resource company focused on exploring, mining and bringing essential battery minerals to market through project development and production. Its unparalleled management team and high-quality asset portfolio set the company apart from other emerging battery metals players.

battery mineral resources punitaqui plant

BMR stands as the largest claim holder across all minerals in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which is one of the most richly endowed mining regions in the world. It currently has a robust asset portfolio, including its McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27 projects in Ontario and additional projects in the works across the province and Quebec. As a first-mover in the district, the company has led efforts in recognizing the potential of multiple new, at-surface and high-grade primary cobalt discoveries in this region.

In March 2021, BMR acquired the near-term cash flow Minera Altos de Punitaqui copper-gold project in Chile, which consists of a centralized process plant fed by four satellite copper deposits — San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The past-producing mining operation leverages easy road access to local population centers and presents outstanding exploration opportunities across its classic IOCG and manto style copper-gold-silver veins.

The company's cobalt reach extends into the prolific mining district of Idaho with its three 100 percent owned properties covering 14 significant cobalt prospects in the state. Bonanza, Desert and East Fork properties are strategically positioned near the home of eCobalt Solutions Idaho cobalt project, the only advanced stage, near term, environmentally permitted, primary cobalt deposit in the U.S.

Another exciting addition to the BMR portfolio is its highly prospective graphite assets located in South Korea and lithium assets in prolific U.S. mining districts. The Guemam and Taehwa projects are two past-producing graphite mines, which leverage close proximity to excellent lithium-ion industrial infrastructure and considerable yield and high-grade graphite potential.

battery mineral resources san andres trend punitaqui

The next steps for the company involve extensive drilling in Chile and a 9,000-meter drilling program across its assets in Ontario, targeting eight cobalt silver prospects. Exciting development work and operational construction in the near future could propel exploration and drilling forward significantly. Positive drill results at its Idaho properties also present higher-than-expected cobalt grades and exploration opportunities.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.'s management team consists of leaders with extensive operational and development experience. Combined with a stellar and supportive shareholder portfolio, the company is primed for exceptional economic growth and well-funded development.

Battery Mineral Resources' Company Highlights

  • Battery Mineral Resources is a multi-commodity resource company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing battery metals projects (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea. It's poised to become a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace.
  • BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near-term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine.
  • BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada. It controls a robust portfolio of cobalt assets across the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas.
  • Its Canadian cobalt portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, Fabre in Quebec and several additional highly prospective projects in politically stable jurisdictions of Ontario.
  • Additional battery mineral exposure includes its strategically acquired graphite assets in South Korea and lithium properties in prolific mining districts like Nevada and California.
  • BMR's management team combines seasoned experts across related industries in finance, resource development and battery mineral exploration.

Click here to follow Battery Mineral Resources on LinkedIn

Battery Mineral Resources' Key Projects

Minera Altos de Punitaqui Copper Complex

battery mineral resources minera altos de punitaqui copper complex map

Minera Altos de Punitaqui (MAP) is an integrated copper and gold mining complex located in the region of Coquimbo, Chile approximately 50km south of the Andacollo copper mine owned by Teck Resources. The 8.095-hectare asset consists of a centralized process plant that is fed by four satellite copper deposits – San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The fully permitted operation also leverages excellent road access and widespread mineralization.

MAP boasts a past production history and near-term production potential. Cinabrio and San Andres mining zones leverage underground portal access and Mantos-type copper mineralization up to 30 meters thick. The Dalmacia drill target contains copper-silver-gold mineralization which is structurally controlled. All regional targets offer immediate exploration and district-scale potential to BMR.

After its acquisition in March 2021, BMR has been quick to begin development on the asset. The company plans to immediately commence restart activities at the site to resume mining and milling operations which will be carried out in conjunction with an aggressive regional exploration campaign to better define historical mineral resources and add new resources for mining in the future. Re-start is projected to begin within 12 months to a potential annual EBITDA of US$50 million per annum.

Canadian Cobalt Exploration Projects

battery mineral resources cobalt mining camp

BMR controls a large 1,100-kilometer squared land package in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which hosts multiple high-grade and widespread mineralized targets. The company has conducted geotechnical assessments and assays on the property with samples from outcrop revealing target prospects that present up to-21 percent cobalt values.

The project portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, other additional Ontario properties and highly prospective cobalt assets in Quebec. The projects access well-serviced mining networks and infrastructure with excellent exploration, development and mining suppliers in the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas. BMR stands as the largest regional landholder with extensive claim packages in the Elk Lake and Gowganda mining camps.

Over 42,244 meters have been drilled on 20 cobalt-silver prospects across seven properties. McAra has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1,124,000 pounds of cobalt and stands as the highest-grade cobalt dominant deposit worldwide in more than 50 years with grades upwards of 1.5 percent cobalt. Exciting next steps for the company's Ontario cobalt assets include a 9,000-meter drilling program and a projected centralized processing plant at Gowganda.

Idaho Cobalt Projects

battery mineral resources idaho cobalt belt projects

Battery Mineral Resources has 434 mineral claims in three 100 percent owned properties covering fourteen significant cobalt prospects within a three by six kilometer cobalt-copper mineralized zone. Its properties include Bonanza, Desert and East Fork assets located in the historic cobalt-copper Blackbird mining district approximately 30 kilometers west of Salmon, Idaho.

The largest Bonanza hosts multiple surface and subsurface shoots of copper-cobalt mineralization hosted along contact with gabbro sill. Historic drilling results demonstrated cobalt grades ranging 0.4 percent to 0.58 percent with anomalous gold from surface level to 100 meters deep. All projects host excellent high-grade copper-cobalt discovery potential.

Graphic Assets — Geumam and Taehwa, South Korea

battery mineral resources south korea projects

BMR has 100 percent ownership of Guemam and Taehwa graphite exploration projects containing high-purity flake graphite deposits. Both assets are past-producing mines with existing local infrastructure and near-term production potential. Advantageous positioning in South Korea puts BMR close to established and booming battery industries in Asia.

Guemam is located 20 kilometers from South Korea's second-largest lithium-ion battery factory and has a maiden NI 43-101 resource. Indicated mineral resources on the property stand at approximately 101-kilo tons containing 6.6 percent graphite grades. The Taehwa project also has excellent discovery potential with historical mineral resource estimates of 99,000 tons of graphite at 6.8 percent and additional inferred mineral resource of 70,000 at seven percent graphite grades.

Battery Mineral Resources' Management Team

Lazaros Nikeas — Executive Chairman

Lazaros Nikeas has over 15 years of strategy and capital markets advisory for resource, chemicals and industrial companies, with over US$25 billion of M&A transactions completed. He is currently a principal investment manager of Weston Energy LLC, a Yorktown Partners LLC portfolio company with investments in energy minerals assets. Nikeas was previously a partner of Traxys Capital Partners, a private equity firm backed by The Carlyle Group.

Martin Kostuik — CEO & Director

Martin Kostuik has over 28 years of diversified experience in the mining industry as a mining engineer and senior executive. He was the president and director for the last four years at Arizona Gold Corporation and before was CEO and director of Rupert Resources Limited.

Previously, Kostuik built a broad base of experience in operations, engineering, exploration and capital projects with various companies including Luna Gold (Equinox), Barrick Gold Corporation, Taseko Mines Limited and DMC Mining Services.

Jack R. Cartmel — CPA, CA, CFO

Jack R. Cartmel is a finance executive with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry with expertise in M&A, IPOs, taxation, public company accounting and disclosure and financial and risk management. Previously, he held a position with TSX-listed Monument Mining, a mid-size gold producer in Asia and White Tiger Gold, a mid-size gold producer.

Peter Doyle — VP of Exploration

Peter Doyle has over 40 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration from regional reconnaissance to project evaluation and development, in a variety of geological terrains throughout Canada, the U.S., South America and Australia. He was previously with PT Freeport Indonesia, Gold Fields and Troy Resources.

Jacob Willoughby — VP of Corporate Development & Strategy

Jacob Willoughby is a geologist and MBA graduate with nearly 17 years of diversified experience in mining capital markets. He has worked as a mining analyst for over eight years, covering exploration and development companies globally in both precious and base metals. Willoughby also worked as a capital markets consultant, an investor and as a director and senior executive.

Willoughby was most recently VP of Research and Analyst at Red Cloud Securities in Toronto. Prior, he was a partner and mining analyst at Beacon Securities. He began his career in mining equity research at Paradigm Capital, where he worked for five years. He also spent two years as President and Director of Aldridge Minerals, a Canadian public company with assets in Turkey and Papua New Guinea.

Click here to follow Battery Mineral Resources on LinkedIn

