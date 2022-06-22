Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") will be held virtually on June 28th, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EDT 1:00 p.m. PST.

Shareholders of record as of May 24th, 2022, are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy that were mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST on June 24th, 2022. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Webcast Details:
Date: Tuesday, June 28th, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST
Link to register and attend virtuallyhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sNyQS7FkS3CIpdhq6E1NVw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the live webcast including dial-in and toll-free information. The Company recommends that shareholders log-in in twenty minutes in advance of the AGM start time, to allow ample time to check into the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The webcast replay will be available within 2-3 business days on the Company's website.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of mine operations, followed by copper production in late 2022, of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer located in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Punitaqui, operating as recently as April of 2020, has a 9+ year operating history and produced between 20 and 25 million pounds of copper annually. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., and its US subsidiary Ozzie's, Inc. http://ozzies.com, a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Mineral Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 (604) 209-1811
bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Twitter: @BMRcorp_
www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128597

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRGraphite Investing
BMR:CA
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Raises C$4.0 Million Through Sale-Leaseback Transaction of Industrial Property Held by Subsidiary

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Raises C$4.0 Million Through Sale-Leaseback Transaction of Industrial Property Held by Subsidiary

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-dilutive sale-leaseback transaction on an industrial property located at 7102 West Sherman Street, Phoenix, Arizona (the "Property"), previously held by Ozzie's, Inc. ("Ozzie's"), the Company's U.S. subsidiary of BMR's 100%-owned ESI Energy Services, Inc, which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector of the pipeline and renewable energy space (the "Transaction").

The Transaction raised proceeds of approximately C$4.0 million, after the repayment of all indebtedness on the Property and the payment of transaction costs, but prior to the payment of estimated taxes on the disposition of the Property. Proceeds from the Transaction will be applied to re-commence operations at the Company's Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producing mine located in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company is currently exploring interest from parties to supply the balance of the cost, estimated at C$20 million, via additional and non-dilutive avenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 23 Meters of 1.55% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 23 Meters of 1.55% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 exploration and infill drill program at the Dalmacia zone of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of mine operations in the second half of 2022.

The Dalmacia target is located in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area approximately 6 kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, concurrently announcing the appointment of Max Satel as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2022, the filing of its financial statements, management discussion and analysis, along with the associated officer certificates, for the three (3) month period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Quarterly Filings"), and an operational update as it continues to advance its flagship Punitaqui Project in Chile.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Filings and Restatement

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Filings and Restatement

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited financial statements, associated management's discussion and analysis, and the associated officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company also filed restated 2020 fiscal year audited financial statements.

As previously announced on April 29, 2022, the Annual Filings delay resulted from additional audit work required to restate certain 2020 fiscal year transactions, primarily related to the ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI") common control acquisition (the "Restatement"). The Restatement of the 2020 fiscal year audited financial statements did not have an impact on previously reported loss for the period from continuing operations. In summary the Restatement included, among other changes to BMR's 2020 financial statements, the following:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that the Company has been issued a cease trade order ("CTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for missing the filing deadline of May 2, 2022 for the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively "Annual Filings"):

  • the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • the management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021; and
  • the CEO and CFO certifications for the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2021 required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

As previously announced on April 29, 2022, the Annual Filings delay results from additional audit work required to restate certain 2020 fiscal year transactions, primarily related to the ESI Energy Services Inc. common control acquisition. The Company intends to file its 2021 financial statements along with restated 2020 comparative information. The restatement of the 2020 financial statements is not expected to have an impact on cash or reported loss from continuing operations for the period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant Construction Contract Executed

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that following a site visit this week by Altech's senior management in Saxony, Germany, a final construction contract for the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant with Kuttner GmbH & Co. KG (Kuttner) was executed.

Highlights

- Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant construction contract executed with Kuttner GmbH & Co

- Final plant engineering design and cost estimation completed

- Strong experience in delivering metallurgical plant projects

- Long lead items procurement has already commenced

German engineering firm Kuttner has completed the final plant engineering design and cost estimation.

The Basic Engineering phase has confirmed key design parameters, locking in key equipment capacities and validating operational criteria. Kuttner will immediately commence the procurement process, and construction of the pilot plant will follow when equipment begins arriving towards the back end of this year.

The pilot plant is designed to produce 120kg per day of Silumina AnodesTM coated battery anode material, which will be made available to selected European battery manufacturers and auto-makers. The pilot plant will be established in Dock3 (leased warehouse space), next door to Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany.

Altech, with its cash position at the end of March 2022 of A$11.571 million, is well funded to construct and complete the pilot plant. The pilot plant is estimated to cost A$7.177 million, of which A$5.382 million will be funded by Altech (75% owner) and A$1.794 million will be funded by Altech Advanced Materials AG (25% owner).

Kuttner is a German-based industrial plant engineering and EPC contractor, with strong experience in design, procurement, project and construction management and plant commissioning across a range of industries. They have previously completed metallurgical plant, water and off-gas treatment projects in Germany. Kuttner bringing valuable local knowledge to the execution of the project.



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

South Star Battery Metals Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (" South Star " or the " Company ") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) announces that it is proceeding with its previously announced share consolidation on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) new post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). Effective at market open on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of common shares issued and outstanding from 102,533,520 to approximately 20,506,704 common shares after rounding adjustments. No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and the fractional share will be cancelled.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Repricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Repricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is announcing that it is repricing the previously announced (May 19, 2022) non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") to raise approximately C$2,000,000 in order to better reflect the current market conditions for common shares of the Company. On a pre-consolidation basis, the Offering will be repriced from C$0.15 per unit (the "Units") to C$0.11 per unit and consist of approximately 18,181,818 Units. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue.

All other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged. The closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company may pay finders' fees under the offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The Private Placement is subject to a 25% over-allotment option and to an acceleration clause. See below for further details.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Starts Commissioning its Coating Line Completing its Integrated Anode Material Production & Discloses Annual General Meeting Voting Results

  • Construction of NMG's coating unit essentially completed safely and on budget; cold commissioning is now underway.
  • The only operational integrated North American natural graphite production, from mine to battery material: NMG now has the facilities to fully support the anode material qualification with its potential customers.
  • The coating line completes the development of NMG's Phase 1, providing a strong foundation for the scale up to full commercial operations for 100,000 tpa of high-purity flake graphite at the Matawinie Mine and 42,000 tpa of CSPG at the Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) held yesterday its hybrid Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") from its Phase-1 plant in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, an occasion to showcase its brand-new coating line with a nameplate capacity of 2,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa"). Completing the Company's integrated anode material production, from ore to battery material, the coating module was built over H1-2022 to complement NMG's portfolio of advanced materials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005219/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals: Silicon in Graphite Anodes for Higher Energy Density Batteries

Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC, FRA:A3Y) advances clean energy electric vehicle battery storage through its patented high-purity alumina (HPA) coating process for silicon and graphite has “cracked the silicon barrier” by solving the first-charge problem and other challenges that have hindered other companies’ attempts. As a result, Altech Chemicals has produced batteries that have a 30 percent higher energy density than current lithium-ion batteries, which means improved energy storage and a longer battery lifespan.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×