Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO,OTCQX:BRKCF),OTCQX:BRKCF) focuses on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective mineral properties in Arizona and Mexico. Barksdale resources' assets are located in high-value mining districts. The company spent years developing a loyal following, including key shareholders such as Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) and Osisko Development Corp (TSX:ODV).
The company's flagship Sunnyside project in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona has seen a significant mineral discovery as well as US$1.6 billion of M&A since 2018. Barksdale is now the second largest mineral claim holder in the area behind South32 (ASX:S32), and controls five projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio, Four Metals, Goat Canyon and Canelo. Barksdale has received the exploration permit for San Antonio, and is actively advancing exploration drill permits so that it can fully explore its Sunnyside project, where the company hosts a large copper porphyry and the extension of South32’s Taylor deposit.
Company Highlights
- Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman has successfully acquired and integrated world-class properties; his integral experience and reputation has allowed him to recruit industry leaders and partners.
- Barksdale currently operates five key projects: Sunnyside, San Antonio, Goat Canyon, Canelo and the Four Metals projects in the Patagonia district, Arizona, as well as the San Javier project in Sonora, Mexico.
- Arizona is the heart of copper production in the US – 68 percent of all copper mined in America comes from Arizona. Most notable are the significant porphyry copper deposits found in Southern Arizona.
- Barksdale is actively permitting the Sunnyside project for exploration. The plan is to drill Sunnyside and San Antonio in tandem in Q1 2023.
- Teck Resources, US Global and Osisko Development Corp are key shareholders, with approximately 25 percent combined ownership
- Barksdale is actively reviewing and qualifying other properties as an ongoing strategy to increase shareholder value.
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Overview
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO,OTCQX:BRKCF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective mineral properties in Arizona and Mexico. The company’s assets are centered in high-value mining districts where discovery and future consolidation potential is strong. Barksdale has spent years developing a loyal following, including key shareholders such as Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) and Osisko Development Corp (TSX:ODV).
Barksdale’s flagship asset is the Sunnyside project, within a portfolio of five projects located in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, which has seen a significant mineral discovery as well as US$1.6 billion of M&A since 2018. Following years of consolidation, Barksdale is now the second largest mineral claim holder in the area behind South32 (ASX:S32), and controls five projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio, Four Metals, Goat Canyon and Canelo. Barksdale has received the exploration permit for San Antonio, and is actively advancing exploration drill permits so that it can fully explore its Sunnyside project, where the company hosts a large copper porphyry and the extension of South32’s Taylor deposit.
Barksdale has completed its first drilling campaign at San Javier, an advanced copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico. The project is located within a kilometer of both the national highway and power grid and is less than a two-hour drive from the state capital of Hermosillo. With over $10 million of historical work including 30,000 meters of drilling conducted, Barksdale is now in the process of updating the resource estimate and a subsequent PEA to fast-track their San Javier project.
Copper is a key element in the manufacturing of many electrical products used across the world today. With increasing interest in renewable resources, which heavily depend on copper for the transmission of electricity, the demand for this resource only stands to increase. Barksdale’s portfolio of assets deliver investors catalysts at every stage of the copper mining life cycle from discovery, exploration and near term production.
Company Highlights
- Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman has successfully acquired and integrated world-class properties; his integral experience and reputation has allowed him to recruit industry leaders and partners.
- Barksdale currently operates five key projects: Sunnyside, San Antonio, Goat Canyon, Canelo and the Four Metals projects in the Patagonia district, Arizona, as well as the San Javier project in Sonora, Mexico.
- Arizona is the heart of copper production in the US – 68 percent of all copper mined in America comes from Arizona. Most notable are the significant porphyry copper deposits found in Southern Arizona.
- Barksdale is actively permitting the Sunnyside project for exploration. The plan is to drill Sunnyside and San Antonio in tandem in Q1 2023.
- Teck Resources, US Global and Osisko Development Corp are key shareholders, with approximately 25 percent combined ownership
- Barksdale is actively reviewing and qualifying other properties as an ongoing strategy to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Sunnyside Project
The Sunnyside project is located in the Patagonia district of southern Arizona and is adjacent to South32’s development stage Hermosa project. The highly accessible project site covers approximately 21 square kilometers and hosts a large intrusive complex at its core. Historic drilling has indicated the presence of a large copper porphyry system at Sunnyside that also hosts associated skarn and manto mineralization that are rich in copper, lead, zinc and silver. Planned exploration of the project is expected to commence once exploration permits are obtained.
The Sunnyside project will likely prove to be one of the most exciting assets in Barksdale’s portfolio. The Sunnyside Porphyry was discovered by ASARCO in the 1970s and while looking for the edge of the porphyry the high-grade skarn system was discovered. Before Arizona Mining was purchased by South32, their drill rigs were systematically marching towards the property boundary where the high-grade discovery holes reside on the Sunnyside property. The Sunnyside porphyry itself sits entirely within the Barksdale claim position and is an incredible asset. Sunnyside is a site to watch for when the permit is granted.
Not only does the Sunnyside porphyry contain copper, it is also a major source of lead, zinc and silver. Seen in the above photograph are increasing levels of silver, copper and especially zinc, from TCH -1 and TCH -2 drill holes next to the property boundary. South32’s Hermosa project hosts one of the largest zinc deposits in the world, which sits next to Barksdale’s property.
San Javier Project
The San Javier project is located in Sonora, Mexico, approximately 125 kilometers east of the capital city of Hermosillo. The property consists of 12 distinct mineral concessions covering about 1,184 hectares of land. To date, multiple zones of copper mineralization have been identified. Due to the San Javier property’s lack of mining activities since 2008, Barksdale has a significant first-mover advantage for exploring the project and consolidating the district.
In addition to the oxide copper mineralization, highly prospective gold-dominant oxide and copper-gold sulfide mineralization at San Javier require additional investigation. Barksdale has completed a 5,000 m drill campaign at the project.
The San Javier project has shown mining and investor interest as multiple companies have previously explored the property, including Servicios Industriales Peñoles, Phelps Dodge, Outokumpu Oyj and Constellation Copper.
Historically, there has been roughly 30,000 meters of drilling completed in three separate zones, two of which are historically producing and contain high-grade copper and other precious metals. With these discoveries, San Javier has shown the potential to mimic the success of other high-profile copper mines in the area – the Sonora region is home to Cananea (Grupo Mexico, BMV: GMEXICOB), the largest copper mine in all of Mexico, and one of the largest in the world.
Barksdale’s objectives are clearly defined, and they are actively working on preparing an updated resource and subsequent PEA.
San Antonio Project
The San Antonio project is located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. The company’s primary exploration focus at San Antonio is an untested, near-surface, blind porphyry copper target. Extensive geophysical research, including magnetics, IP, gravity and passive seismic have outlined a geophysical anomaly that has the hallmark signature of a porphyry copper deposit sitting beneath shallow, non-mineralized cover.
Barksdale has successfully obtained a drill permit on the San Antonio project, and intends to test the target in 2023.
With land for exploration spanning over 25.5 square kilometers, the project is favorably positioned in Patagonia’s rich mineral region and easily accessible to experienced workforces and necessary infrastructure.The company owns 100 percent of the project, which was acquired from Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A, NYSE:TECK).
Four Metals Project
The Four Metals project is situated on a 760-acre property surrounded by federal mineral claims held by South32. Like Barksdale’s other projects, this site is positioned in the Patagonia district of southern Arizona, approximately 4 kilometers south of the Sunnyside property.
The Four Metals property area covers the former Four Metals copper mine that has been past-producing and historically explored by several mining companies since the 1960s.
The mineralization also consists of supergene enriched chalcocite at the near-surface level, with a broad foundation of primary pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Barksdale plans to test the Four Metals property further.
The company currently has an option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Four Metals from Minquest Ltd. and Allegiant Gold Corp.
Management Team
Rick Trotman - President & CEO
Rick Trotman is a professional geologist with a broad range of experience within the mining industry, having worked in both buy-side and sell-side positions and technically focused responsibilities with major mining companies. Trotman was previously with Resource Capital Funds, a leading mining-focused private equity firm. He was involved in executing a broad range of investments spanning the precious, base and minor metal spaces. Before Resource Capital Funds, Trotman worked as a mining industry equity research analyst in New York City and was an exploration geologist with leading gold producers such as Barrick Gold Corp, Meridian Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc. in both the USA and Mexico. He holds a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of Nevada Reno and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Washington State University.
Michael N. Waldkirch - CFO
Michael N. Waldkirch is a senior partner with the Public Accounting firm Michael Waldkirch and Company, Certified Public Accountants in Vancouver, BC. He has extensive experience in providing a wide variety of financial and business consultancy services to public and private companies. Waldkirch currently serves as the chief financial officer of TSX-listed Gold Standard Ventures. Waldkirch holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of British Columbia and has been a certified public accountant since 1998.
Andrew Pooler - Senior Vice-President of Project Development
Andrew Pooler has more than 30 years of experience as a mining engineer and operations executive with numerous companies throughout the Americas. Pooler has had a tremendous track record of success that includes executive roles at Pan American Silver Corp, Esperanza Resources, Amax Gold Inc., Maritime Resources Corp, Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp, among others. He has extensive US and Latin American experience and has overseen the successful construction, expansion and/or operation of more than 16 mines, as well as completion of numerous technical and development studies. Pooler is also a current board member of the Colville Tribal Federal Corporation, a diversified company owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington state, a business that has more than 500 employees and over US$100 million in annual revenue.
Thomas Simpson – Senior Vice-President of Exploration
Thomas Simpson has more than 40 years of extensive mineral exploration and mining experience with base and precious metals in the US, Canada, Chile and Peru. Simpson has a strong track record of discovery, having successfully identified precious and base metal deposits in Canada and the US. His prior roles include Principal Geologist with Rio Tinto Exploration, Geology District Manager for Newmont Mining, and Exploration Manager for ASARCO, where he spent significant time exploring for copper porphyries in Arizona, including the Patagonia district where Barksdale’s key projects are located.
Terri Anne Welyki - Vice-President of Corporate Communications
Terri Anne Welyki has more than 15 years of experience working with public and private mining companies, including Calico Resources and EMC Green Group S.A. She has a broad knowledge of the mining industry, including financing, permitting and stakeholder management, and has worked across the United States, Peru and Canada.
Nancy Heiser - Director of External Relations
Nancy Heiser has many years of experience working in community and government relations in Southern Arizona. Heiser has extensive knowledge of stakeholder and constituent management as well as communications and public relations strategies. Before joining Barksdale, Heiser worked for Hudbay Minerals Inc. and led the community relations team for Congresswoman Martha McSally. Heiser’s background is in education with undergraduate and graduate programs in elementary and special education from Northern Arizona University.
Lewis Teal - Senior Consultant & QP
Lewis Teal is a certified professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in minerals exploration spanning both North and South America. Lewis worked with Newmont Mining Corporation in various senior positions, including group executive at South American Exploration/Development from 2011 to 2015, director at South America Generative Exploration from 2006 to 2011, and exploration manager, Newmont – Minera Yanacocha from 2002 to 2006. Lewis holds a Master of Science in Economic Geology and a Bachelor of Science in Geology, both from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Peter Megaw - Senior Technical Advisor
Peter Megaw is a co-founder and chief exploration officer of Mag Silver Corp with more than 30 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona, and he is a registered certified professional geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists as well as an Arizona registered geologist. Megaw has been instrumental in several mineral discoveries in Mexico, including new ore bodies at existing mines such as Excellon Resources’ Platosa mine and MAG Silver’s Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties. Megaw is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration conferences. He is also the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for mine finding from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.
Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale
The net proceeds from the Financing will be used to advance the Company's mineral projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company anticipates closing will occur on or around October 5, 2022 and all shares issued from the Financing are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date. The Financing is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No fees were paid in connection with Teck's investment. Teck will maintain its pro-rata ownership participation rights for as long as it owns more than 5% of the outstanding common shares of Barksdale.
The Company also announces that further to its news release of September 6, 2022, it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to the extension by a further four (4) months, the expiry date of a total of 7,597,836 share purchase warrants, issued September 29, 2020 and 690,790 share purchase warrants issued October 1, 2020 (collectively, the "Warrants") in connection with a non-brokered private placement. These aggregate 8,288,826 Warrants are exercisable into 8,288,826 common shares. They will remain at an exercise price of $0.55 per share and will expire on January 31, 2023.
Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.
Barksdale Closes Financing
Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced September 6, 2022 ("Offering"). Due to excess demand, the Company increased the size of the Offering from the $2,000,000 originally announced and issued a total of 4,622,917 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,219,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years.
Crescat Portfolio Management LLC ("Crescat"), a 10% insider of the Company and certain directors and officers of the Company (collectively "Insiders") participated in the Offering for a total of 2,151,251 Units, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in completing the Offering with the Insiders on the basis that the fair market value of such participation was less than 25% of Barksdale's current market capitalization.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's mineral projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes. All shares issued to date under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring January 22, 2023. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $46,435.19 and issued 96,740 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain brokers in accordance with applicable securities laws. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years.
Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.
Barksdale Announces Financing and Extension of Financial Instruments
Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement financing of 4,166,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), a significant shareholder of the Company, has committed $1,000,000 to the financing. In connection with the Offering, Barksdale has agreed to grant Crescat an equity participation right to maintain its pro-rata ownership in the Company for as long as it owns more than 2% of the outstanding common shares of Barksdale.
The proceeds of the Offering will be used to finance exploration activities at the Company's properties in Arizona and Mexico, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 14, 2022 and will be subject to increase in the event Teck Resources Ltd. elects to exercise its equity participation rights in the Offering (see news release dated June 11, 2019). All securities issued by Barksdale will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day and completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").
Rick Trotman, Barksdale's President and CEO, states, "As we near the end of our permitting endeavors in Arizona, we are very excited that our key shareholders have made the decision to increase their exposure to Barksdale. The next few months should be particularly exciting for the Company, which is why we've petitioned the Exchange to extend the soon to be expiring warrants until early next year to give our valued shareholders additional time to benefit from their patience and loyalty."
Extension of Warrants
The Company also proposes to extend by a further four (4) months, the expiry date of a total of 7,597,836 share purchase warrants, issued September 29, 2020 and 690,790 share purchase warrants issued October 1, 2020 (collectively, the "2020 Warrants") in connection with a non-brokered private placement. These aggregate 8,288,826 2020 Warrants are exercisable into 8,288,826 common shares and remain at an exercise price of $0.55 per share. The application to extend the expiry date on the 2020 Warrants is subject to the Exchange's acceptance, and the Company makes no assurances that the required acceptance for the extension of the term of the 2020 Warrants will be granted.
Convertible Debenture Extension
The Company has agreed to extend the maturity date of the secured convertible debenture ("Debentures") held by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (see new release dated February 2022) by one year until December 31, 2023 and the conversion price has been increased to $0.55 per share from $0.45 per share. The Debentures have a remaining principal amount of $1,500,000 and all other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.
Additionally, Delbrook and the Company have agreed to a debt for equity plan whereby $110,000 of accrued interest will be exchanged for Units at the same terms of the Offering. In exchange for extending the Debentures, the Company has agreed to an extension fee of 1,200,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from date of issuance ("ExtensionWarrants"). The Debenture extension, extension fee, debt for equity plan, and increased conversion price are all subject to approval of the Exchange.
Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.
Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing
Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.
The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of the Company as well as a pledge of shares over IC Exploration Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.45 per share. The Debentures and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring May 26, 2022.
The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.
Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico
Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional drill holes from its Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.
Drilling Highlights:
- Drilling has continued to confirm and expand the footprint of the Cerro Verde zone with key results including 47m of 0.75% copper from 138-185m (SJ21-28) and 39m of 0.61% copper from 21-60m (SJ21-24), and 6m of 0.90% copper from 102-108m (SJ21-14).
- Oxide gold intercepts in hole SJ21-29, including 15m grading 0.73 g/t gold and 8m grading 0.84 g/t gold, have extended the gold bearing portion at Cerro Verde by approximately 60m to the south.
Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale commented, "The drill results continue to demonstrate that the Cerro Verde zone has significant shallow copper mineralization. The final results from the drilling program, which are primarily step-out holes to the west and south, are expected to be released within the next few weeks, at which point we can complete our resource estimation for Cerro Verde."
Drill Hole Discussion
Holes SJ21-27, SJ21-28 and SJ21-29 were drilled on the same section (Figure 1) with the goal of providing infill definition between existing sections spaced ~100m apart. Hole SJ21-27 intersected 13.5m meters of 0.35% copper oxide mineralization between 45 to 58.5m, at which point the hole was abandoned after encountering a 4.5m void from 58.5 to 63m. Hole SJ21-28 intersected extensive enriched and primary copper mineralization immediately above and at the supergene / primary boundary. The main copper intercept contained 47m of 0.75% copper from 138 to 185m. Additionally, the upper portion of hole SJ21-28 intersected three narrow oxide gold intercepts (with little copper) which included 0.54 g/t gold from 21-24m, 0.58 g/t gold from 36-39m and 0.39 g/t gold from 45-48m. Hole SJ21-29 results include four oxide gold intercepts including: 15m of 0.73 g/t gold between 21-36m, 9m of 0.41 g/t gold from 39-48m, 9m of 0.84 g/t gold from 51-60m and 3m of 0.58 g/t from 66-69m. These gold intercepts represent the projected southern extension of gold encountered in SJ21-05 (see the press release dated October 25, 2021).
Hole SJ21-24 and SJ21-25 were drilled on the same section (Figure 2) with the goal of infilling a 125m gap in historic drill data (SJ21-24) as well as to extend copper mineralization to the east (SJ21-25) in an area where steep topography did not allow for road construction. SJ21-24 intersected 39m grading 0.61% copper from 21-60m comprised of multiple zones of both oxide and sulfide mineralization. SJ21-25 was drilling shallowly to the east and was successful in extending mineralization by approximately 40m. Intercepts included 27m of 0.26% oxide copper from 24-51m, 12m of oxide copper from 78-90m, 33m of 0.28% mixed oxide/sulfide copper from 138-171m and 12m of 0.52% primary copper from 183 to the end of the hole.
Figure 1. Drill section highlighting copper and gold assay results from SJ21-27, SJ21-28, and SJ21-29. True widths are approximately 90-100% of drill intercepts.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_002full.jpg
Figure 2. Drill section highlighting copper and gold assay results from SJ21-24 and SJ21-25. True widths are approximately 40-70% of drill intercepts.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_003full.jpg
Figure 3. Plan view of the Cerro Verde zone showing the historic mineralization footprint, the extent of mapped oxidation at surface, and recently completed drilling by Barksdale. Mineralization remains open to the south, southeast, southwest, and northeast.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_004full.jpg
Table 1. Significant Drill Hole Results (Copper above 0.20% and/or Gold above 0.20 g/t). True widths vary between 40-100% and average 80%.
|From
|To
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|Type of
|Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|Mineralization
|SJ21-14
|102
|108
|6
|0.90
|Oxide
|SJ21-23
|12
|30
|18
|0.38
|Oxide/Primary
|Including
|12
|21
|9
|0.36
|Oxide
|21
|30
|9
|0.39
|Primary
|SJ21-24
|21
|60
|39
|0.61
|Oxide/Primary
|Including
|21
|27
|6
|0.61
|Oxide
|27
|36
|9
|0.84
|Primary
|36
|39
|3
|1.26
|Oxide
|39
|60
|21
|0.42
|Primary
|and
|69
|72
|3
|0.68
|Primary
|78
|81
|3
|0.20
|Primary
|108
|111
|3
|0.26
|Primary
|SJ21-25
|24
|51
|27
|0.26
|Oxide
|Including
|24
|27
|3
|0.46
|0.30
|Oxide
|33
|36
|3
|0.23
|0.25
|Oxide
|45
|51
|6
|0.30
|0.28
|Oxide
|54
|60
|6
|0.06
|0.83
|Oxide
|and
|72
|75
|3
|0.22
|Oxide
|78
|90
|12
|0.48
|Oxide
|129
|132
|3
|0.22
|Oxide
|138
|171
|33
|0.28
|Oxide / Primary
|Including
|138
|147
|9
|0.43
|Oxide
|147
|162
|15
|0.22
|Primary
|162
|171
|9
|0.25
|Oxide
|183
|195
|12
|0.52
|Primary
|SJ21-26
|15
|21
|6
|0.29
|Oxide
|27
|30
|3
|0.15
|0.39
|Oxide
|90
|117
|27
|0.33
|Oxide / Primary
|Including
|90
|99
|9
|0.45
|Oxide
|99
|117
|18
|0.28
|Primary
|105
|108
|3
|0.34
|0.50
|Primary
|SJ21-27
|15
|18
|3
|0.02
|0.80
|Oxide
|45
|58.5
|13.5
|0.35
|Oxide
|58.5
|63
|4.5
|Void / No Sample
|SJ21-28
|21
|24
|3
|0.03
|0.54
|Oxide
|36
|39
|3
|0.00
|0.58
|Oxide
|45
|48
|3
|0.03
|0.34
|Oxide
|138
|185
|47
|0.75
|Enriched / Primary
|including
|138
|150
|12
|1.00
|Enriched
|150
|162
|12
|0.36
|Primary
|162
|180
|18
|0.95
|Enriched
|180
|185
|5
|0.41
|Primary
|SJ21-29
|21
|36
|15
|0.07
|0.73
|Oxide
|39
|48
|9
|0.02
|0.41
|Oxide
|51
|60
|9
|0.02
|0.84
|Oxide
|66
|69
|3
|0.01
|0.58
|Oxide
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Drilling was completed using HQ size diamond drill core and core was logged by geologic consultants engaged by the Company. Drill holes were logged and marked for sampling prior to being sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half of the sawn core being placed in a cloth sample bag, with a unique sample tag, while the second half was returned to the wooden core box for storage on site. Sample assays are being performed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories, an accredited (ISO 9001) laboratory. Core samples are analyzed for total copper, acid soluble copper, cyanide soluble cooper, as well as well as a multi element ICP Analysis.
The analytical work has been and is subject to a QA/QC program that includes certified reference standards from OREAS North America. These standards are of similar composition to the rock types at San Javier. Several different standards are included in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. These controls are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. Results are all within acceptable limits.
Table 3. Drill Hole Information
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Depth
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Status
|SJ21-01
|623292
|3160798
|942
|100
|0
|-90
|Metallurgical Hole
|SJ21-02
|623138
|3160631
|967
|100
|0
|-90
|Metallurgical Hole
|SJ21-03
|623140
|3160622
|967
|90
|180
|-45
|Metallurgical Hole
|SJ21-04
|623341
|3160588
|1007
|61
|0
|-90
|Metallurgical Hole
|SJ21-04
|623341
|3160588
|1007
|201
|0
|-90
|Extension of Met Hole (Previously Announced)
|SJ21-05
|623258
|3160598
|1006
|260
|90
|-72
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-06
|623258
|3160602
|1019
|250
|45
|-50
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-07
|623432
|3160791
|922
|200
|90
|-70
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-08
|623554
|3160599
|829
|285
|270
|-50
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-09
|623462
|3160563
|893
|150
|270
|-55
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-10
|623229
|3160482
|960
|231
|45
|-50
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-11
|623440
|3160641
|903
|176
|0
|-90
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-12
|623016
|3160344
|869
|180
|90
|-51
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-13
|623332
|3160401
|896
|120
|0
|-90
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-14
|623331
|3160401
|896
|140
|270
|-55
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-15
|623129
|3160534
|931
|155
|90
|-59
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-16
|623529
|3160750
|820
|52.5
|270
|-51
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-17
|623529
|3160750
|820
|55
|0
|-55
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-18
|623435
|3160408
|873
|60
|0
|-90
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-19
|623435
|3160408
|873
|80
|245
|-55
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-20
|623533
|3160852
|768
|170
|270
|-45
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-21
|623533
|3160852
|768
|30
|0
|-45
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-22
|623655
|3160882
|698
|30
|225
|-50
|Previously Announced
|SJ21-23
|623584
|3160911
|771
|30
|260
|-55
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-24
|623406
|3161005
|849
|120
|90
|-64
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-25
|623602
|3161009
|786
|195
|90
|-55
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-26
|623195
|3160750
|960
|120
|270
|-80
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-27
|623200
|3160549
|969
|63
|0
|-90
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-28
|623257
|3160557
|1009
|185
|0
|-90
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-29
|623302
|3160553
|996
|140
|0
|-90
|Announced in this Release
|SJ21-30
|623352
|3160556
|1003
|185
|0
|-90
|Assays Pending
|SJ21-31
|623311
|3160435
|920
|147
|0
|-50
|Assays Pending
|SJ21-32
|623138
|3160586
|951
|166.5
|0
|-90
|Assays Pending
|SJ21-33
|623025
|3160500
|846
|165
|270
|-60
|Assays Pending
|SJ21-34
|623017
|3160600
|850
|130
|270
|-60
|Assays Pending
|SJ21-35
|623010
|3160650
|849
|84
|270
|-60
|Assays Pending
|SJ21-36
|623200
|3160000
|789
|95
|0
|-90
|Assays Pending
Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.
Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Proposed Transaction With Gold Fields
YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") announces that it will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of this year after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Yamana further announces that it has filed the required notice setting a record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as October 18, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on November 21, 2022. The Company had been advised that the Gold Fields shareholder meeting will be convened the day after on November 22, 2022.
The management information circular in respect of the Company's shareholder meeting is expected to be mailed and posted following the record date. The Company expects that such mailing will be coincident with the availability of the Gold Fields management information circular.
Further details relating to the transaction and the shareholder meetings, including the location of the shareholder meetings and manner for voting, will be contained in the respective management information circulars.
Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-806-5484
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-340-2217
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|2614947#
|Webcast:
|www.yamana.com
|Conference Call Replay
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80033663052
|Passcode:
|6191894#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 29, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2022.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com
FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7974 201 715 / +44 203 727 1000
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Aben Resources Options Hit Property, Yukon Territory
Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: A B N ) (OTCQB: A B NAF ) (Frankfurt: E2 L 2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Rackla Metals Inc. ("Rackla") whereby the Company has granted Rackla the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hit Property, which consists of 24 mineral claims, located in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the " Property ").
Under the terms of the Agreement, Rackla may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by completing the following:
(a) paying CAD$25,000 cash to the Company within three (3) business days following the closing date; and
(b) within twelve (12) months following the closing date:
(i) paying CAD$25,000 cash to the Company,
(ii) issuing 250,000 common shares in the capital of Rackla to the Company, and
(iii) incurring a total of CAD$100,000 in Qualified Expenditures on the Property.
The Company shall retain a NSR of one-half percent (0.5%) on the Property. Rackla will assume the Company's obligation to pay a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "Existing Royalty") to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. pursuant to the Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement between Aben and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. dated October 17, 2019.
About Aben Resources:
Aben Resources is a well-funded Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.
For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's web site at www.aben resources. com .
"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenre sources.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Mistango to Begin 5,000m Drill Program at Ledden Copper-Gold Project in Quebec
Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it will begin a 5,000-metre drilling program on its Ledden Copper-Gold Project ("Ledden") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . Ledden is also adjacent along the southeast boundary of QC Copper and Gold's (TSXV: QCCU) Opemiska Project.
The drill and crew began mobilizing to the site on the week of October 10, 2022 . Phase One's drilling will focus on the northeast trending magnetic anomalies and test for near surface bulk tonnage copper-gold mineralization.
Click here to view a map and the geophysical target trend on Ledden
The historical results and success of the QC Copper and Gold exploration over the last three years at Opemiska have served as a guide for exploration below known showings and copper-gold deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . Opemiska has a resource of 1.58Bn CuEq lbs @ 0.88% CuEq in M&I category & 345.8M CuEq lbs @ 0.73% CuEq Inferred One of the most prolific copper gold mining camps lies immediately west of the Ledden Project. The magnetic anomaly of interest on Ledden extends for over 2.5 kilometres but has only been tested over a 700m strike length. The Company will test this large, mineralized structure near the surface with little historical drilling.
The magnetic anomaly of interest on Ledden extends for over 2.5 kilometers but has only been tested over a 700m strike length. Drilling in 2017 intersected up to 0.25% copper over 40.1 metres. Several northeast trending magnetic anomalies have been outlined by detailed airborne magnetics, and a drill hole in 2017 intersected 0.82 grams per tonne of gold over 8.21 metres over a parallel but weaker magnetic anomaly. There is no outcrop and structures are currently interpreted to be vertical, and as such, the true widths of mineralized intersections are assumed to be about 70 to 80% of core lengths. However, more work is required to establish the dips of the mineralized zones properly.
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Beebe , P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."
Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland Lake West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Mistango's Kirkland West and Omega projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.
Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com .
For the latest updates, please contact or follow us on Twitter @mistango
SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c2426.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso
Sarama Resources Ltd.(the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) advises that it's operations in Burkina Faso have not been affected by recent political events. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.
The Company intends to publish more assay results from the recently completed 20,000m drill program and is continuing to prepare for the upcoming exploration season.
For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:
Andrew Dinning
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Sarama Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA, to receive an Investor Presentation
Romios Gold Resources: Exploring Copper, Gold, Silver Assets in Top North American Mining Jurisdictions
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG, OTCQB:RMIOF, Frankfurt:D4R) focuses on gold, silver and copper assets in the United States and Canada and prioritizes exploration programs on its two Nevada projects.
The company fully owns two promising assets in Nevada: the Scossa Project (Gold) and the Kinkaid Project (Gold-Copper-Silver). Romios has recently re-focused its efforts on these core assets while still continuing exploration in British Columbia and Ontario, and opening discussions with potential investment partners for these large-scale exploration assets.
In Canada, Romios Gold Resources’ land package includes 10 claim blocks covering over 400 km2 adjacent to the giant Galore Creek copper-gold-silver porphyry project co-owned by Trek and Newmont in the famed Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Two priority targets included here are the TREK South and JW copper-gold porphyry prospects.
Company Highlights
- In 2022, Romios Gold Resources (Romios) undertook an audit of its significant portfolio of North American exploration assets and concluded that it was in the company’s best interests to focus its efforts on two promising, 100-percent-owned, assets in Nevada including:
- The Kinkaid Project, which includes 109 claims with more than 13 historic mine workings and prospects as well as significant blue-sky exploration potential for copper/gold/silver.
- The Scossa Project, which covers a high-grade gold mine that was in production from 1930 to 1941. The company’s past drilling intersected Bonanza Grades including 3.35 m @ 180.2 g/t Au, 4.02 g/t Ag; 1.98 m @ 268 g/t Au, 21.8 g/t Ag; and 1.51 m @ 62.49 g/t Au, 73.4 g/t Ag.
- Romios also has 100 percent ownership of extensive claim holdings covering several significant copper-gold porphyry prospects in the “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, and additional exploration assets surrounding Newmont’s Musslewhite mine in Ontario.
- Romios is led by a strong management team composed of experts in exploration, corporate management and joint ventures.
This Romios Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG, OTCQB:RMIOF, Frankfurt:D4R) to receive an Investor Presentation
Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?
Editor's Picks: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?youtu.be
Last week brought ups and downs for gold, but it closed the period on a positive note.
The yellow metal spent Monday (September 26) trading between about US$1,622 and US$1,645 per ounce, and dropped as low as US$1,616 on Wednesday (September 28); it had improved by Friday (September 30) to finish at about US$1,660 per ounce.
There's been no shortage of events for gold to react to over the last five days, but one element that I want to highlight is the US dollar, which has been a consistent headwind for the metal in 2022.
The dollar's strength was in focus again as the British pound fell to an all-time low against the US currency at the beginning of the week. This big decline came amid a selloff in UK government bonds, and the Bank of England's intervention to provide stability.
The point many experts have made to me recently is that while the dollar is indeed strong, it's essentially the "prettiest mare at the slaughterhouse" or the "cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry basket" — in other words, its strength has an expiry date.
Of course, a timeline is hard to define, and for now gold continues to struggle. Some market watchers have even pointed out that its price action earlier this week put the safe-haven metal in bear market territory.
A bear market is typically defined as a period of prolonged price declines and negative sentiment where prices fall 20 percent or more from recent highs, and at its lowest point this week gold was down about that amount from its highest price this year.
I recently heard from Nick Santiago of InTheMoneyStocks.com, who told me that he thinks gold still has further to fall. Back in January, he said he saw the precious metal dropping to at least US$1,500, maybe even US$1,450, and he still believes that move is coming. In his opinion, that's not a bad thing — Nick said he would be a heavy buyer at the US$1,500 level, which he previously described as a "1999 gold-buying moment."
"There are going to be bounces in gold, but I still believe that we're probably headed to that US$1,500 area" — Nick Santiago, InTheMoneyStocks.com
Fastmarkets battery metals and copper takeaways
I mentioned last week that INN's Priscila Barrera has just attended two Fastmarkets events in Spain, one focused on battery metals and the other focused on copper. Now that she's back, she's put together two great write-ups on her takeaways.
In terms of battery metals, conference attendees emphasized that although momentum is building, Europe still has a lot of work to do when it comes to building out its battery metals supply chain. Regulatory support will be key, as will strategic investments. And even then, the region will need to look beyond its borders for raw materials.
Looking at copper, supply was an important topic of conversation at the Fastmarkets conference. It's no secret that after years of underinvestment, very few new discoveries have been made, and not many copper projects are poised to come online in the near future; aside from those factors, grades are declining.
"Near term there is plenty of uncertainty, but longer term the requirement for new projects remains. But adding mining capacity is getting harder and more expensive" — Graeme Train, Trafigura
The expert speakers noted that although recycling of the metal will increase, it won't be enough to solve these problems.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our YouTube playlist At Home With INN, which features interviews with experts in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
