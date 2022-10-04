Gold Investing News


Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO,OTCQX:BRKCF),OTCQX:BRKCF) focuses on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective mineral properties in Arizona and Mexico. Barksdale resources' assets are located in high-value mining districts. The company spent years developing a loyal following, including key shareholders such as Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) and Osisko Development Corp (TSX:ODV).

The company's flagship Sunnyside project in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona has seen a significant mineral discovery as well as US$1.6 billion of M&A since 2018. Barksdale is now the second largest mineral claim holder in the area behind South32 (ASX:S32), and controls five projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio, Four Metals, Goat Canyon and Canelo. Barksdale has received the exploration permit for San Antonio, and is actively advancing exploration drill permits so that it can fully explore its Sunnyside project, where the company hosts a large copper porphyry and the extension of South32’s Taylor deposit.

Barksdale Resources - Map

Company Highlights

  • Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman has successfully acquired and integrated world-class properties; his integral experience and reputation has allowed him to recruit industry leaders and partners.
  • Barksdale currently operates five key projects: Sunnyside, San Antonio, Goat Canyon, Canelo and the Four Metals projects in the Patagonia district, Arizona, as well as the San Javier project in Sonora, Mexico.
  • Arizona is the heart of copper production in the US – 68 percent of all copper mined in America comes from Arizona. Most notable are the significant porphyry copper deposits found in Southern Arizona.
  • Barksdale is actively permitting the Sunnyside project for exploration. The plan is to drill Sunnyside and San Antonio in tandem in Q1 2023.
  • Teck Resources, US Global and Osisko Development Corp are key shareholders, with approximately 25 percent combined ownership
  • Barksdale is actively reviewing and qualifying other properties as an ongoing strategy to increase shareholder value.

Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

Barksdale Closes Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced September 6, 2022 ("Offering"). Due to excess demand, the Company increased the size of the Offering from the $2,000,000 originally announced and issued a total of 4,622,917 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,219,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years.

Barksdale Announces Financing and Extension of Financial Instruments

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement financing of 4,166,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), a significant shareholder of the Company, has committed $1,000,000 to the financing. In connection with the Offering, Barksdale has agreed to grant Crescat an equity participation right to maintain its pro-rata ownership in the Company for as long as it owns more than 2% of the outstanding common shares of Barksdale.

Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.

The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of the Company as well as a pledge of shares over IC Exploration Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.45 per share. The Debentures and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring May 26, 2022.

Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional drill holes from its Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.

Drilling Highlights:

Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Proposed Transaction With Gold Fields

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") announces that it will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of this year after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Yamana further announces that it has filed the required notice setting a record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as October 18, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on November 21, 2022. The Company had been advised that the Gold Fields shareholder meeting will be convened the day after on November 22, 2022.

Aben Resources Options Hit Property, Yukon Territory

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: A B N ) (OTCQB: A B NAF ) (Frankfurt: E2 L 2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Rackla Metals Inc. ("Rackla") whereby the Company has granted Rackla the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hit Property, which consists of 24 mineral claims, located in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the " Property ").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Rackla may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by completing the following:

Mistango to Begin 5,000m Drill Program at Ledden Copper-Gold Project in Quebec

The drill and crew began mobilizing to the site on the week of October 10, 2022 . Phase One's drilling will focus on the northeast trending magnetic anomalies and test for near surface bulk tonnage copper-gold mineralization.

Sarama Resources Ltd

Sarama Resources Ltd.(the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) advises that it's operations in Burkina Faso have not been affected by recent political events. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

The Company intends to publish more assay results from the recently completed 20,000m drill program and is continuing to prepare for the upcoming exploration season.

gold bear and bull

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?

Editor's Picks: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?youtu.be

Last week brought ups and downs for gold, but it closed the period on a positive note.

The yellow metal spent Monday (September 26) trading between about US$1,622 and US$1,645 per ounce, and dropped as low as US$1,616 on Wednesday (September 28); it had improved by Friday (September 30) to finish at about US$1,660 per ounce.

There's been no shortage of events for gold to react to over the last five days, but one element that I want to highlight is the US dollar, which has been a consistent headwind for the metal in 2022.

