Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 (the "AGM").

At the AGM, all incumbent directors, being Messrs. Richard (Rick) Trotman, Darren Blasutti, Peter McRae, Jeff O'Neill and William Wulftange were reappointed to the Board. The Company's Auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as the independent Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved and adopted the Company's amended and restated 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("SOP"), implemented in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's updated and amended Policy 4.4 with respect to the granting of stock options and other forms of security-based compensation. The SOP shall be subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

All of the items approved at the AGM are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 24, 2022, which can be found either on the Company's website at www.barksdaleresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent to the AGM, directors re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Rick Trotman, President and CEO, Michael Waldkirch, CFO and Pamela White as Corporate Secretary.

The Company further announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,777,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until December 9, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.62 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's newly adopted SOP.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
720-447-7705
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit http://www.barksdaleresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Barksdale Resources Corp.TSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
