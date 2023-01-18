B2Gold Reports Total Gold Production for Q4 2022 of 367,870 oz, a Quarterly Record for B2Gold; Total Gold Production for FY 2022 of 1,027,874 oz, at the Upper Half of 2022 Guidance; 2023 Total Gold Production Guidance of 1,000,000 to 1,080,000 oz; Capital Investment Program in 2023 to Support Next Phase of Growth at Fekola