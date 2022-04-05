Awakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic ConferenceWednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ETTo attend, please register here.KCSA Psychedelics ...

