Life Science NewsInvesting News

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic ConferenceWednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ETTo attend, please register here.KCSA Psychedelics ...

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference
Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET
To attend, please register here.

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference
Thursday, April 28th at 12:00 p.m. ET
To attend, please register here.

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your appropriate Sequire representative, or alternatively send an emails to KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.
Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts and world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.
www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119285

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.NEO:AWKNPsychedelics Investing
AWKN:AQL
Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that they have closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,031,250 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,250,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.20 per Common Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Flagship Clinic in London to Begin Delivering Treatments

Awakn Life Sciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Flagship Clinic in London to Begin Delivering Treatments

London Clinic Will Begin Delivering Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction & Mental Health

Third Location Adds to Two Existing Operatons in Bristol and Oslo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Kevin Lorenz as U.S. Head of Commercial Development

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Kevin Lorenz as U.S. Head of Commercial Development

Brings Over 20 Years of Commercial Biotech Experience to Lead Awakn's Therapeutics Commercialization Activities in the U.S.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that the Company has appointed Kevin Lorenz as their U.S. Head of Commercial Development, effective immediately. Mr. Lorenz will lead Awakn's therapeutics commercialization activities in the United States, starting with the launch of its Licensing Partnership business which is scheduled and expected to generate revenue for the second half of 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming March 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming March 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming March 2022 investor conferences.

34th Annual ROTH Conference
Presentation: Sunday, March 13th to Tuesday, March 15th
Registration: Click here

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Drug Discovery Program Files Patent Application for a New Class of Entactogen-Like Molecules

Awakn Life Sciences Drug Discovery Program Files Patent Application for a New Class of Entactogen-Like Molecules

Entactogen NCE Series Enhances the Potential to Treat a Broad Range of Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, strengthened its intellectual property portfolio and pipeline for the treatment of addictions with the filing of a patent application for a new chemical series of entactogen-like molecules. Entactogen-like molecules are a class of psychoactive substances that produce distinctive emotional and social effects that Awakn believes has great potential to treat both substance and behavioural addictions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in Needham Healthcare conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 21 st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:15pm ET on 14 April 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9013.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life acquires $800,000 of lab equipment

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce further progress with development of its Vancouver research and development facility. The Company has taken delivery of key pieces of equipment required to support the research and development facility.

This equipment package valued at $800,000.00 includes a state-of-the-art Distillation apparatus that will be key to research, development and eventual production of controlled substances for therapeutic uses, novel compounds and analysis. The distillation apparatus, that includes an exclusive license for the psychedelic sector, will be instrumental in keeping the Company at the leading edge in development of a number of compounds, as well as offering a high level of transparency for regulators, due to the unit's data collection abilities.

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways and partners launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation, in the UK

Pioneering c ollaboration with King's College London
and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

London, UK, 24 March 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×