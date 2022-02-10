Dr. Sessa Will Discuss the Promise of Psychedelic Medicine in Treating AddictionAwakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, will host a fireside chat with Dr. Ben Sessa, Chief Medical Officer, on Wednesday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. EST. Dr. Sessa, author of 'The Psychedelic Renaissance' amongst other titles, is renowned as one ...

AWKN:AQL