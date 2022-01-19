Life Science News Investing News
Agreement to Explore a Partnership for MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in EuropeAwakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat Addiction, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies to explore a partnership to utilize MDMA-assisted therapy to treat ...

Agreement to Explore a Partnership for MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in Europe

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) to explore a partnership to utilize MDMA-assisted therapy to treat Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in Europe.

Under the terms of this MOU, Awakn will explore a data licensing agreement with MAPS to support Awakn's Phase IIb and planned Phase III studies for MDMA-assisted therapy for AUD in Europe. Awakn and MAPS will also assess a partnership to secure marketing authorisation/regulatory approval for the ethical commercialization of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD in Europe.

AUD is a chronic disease affecting 40 million people in Europe and 390 million people globally. It is also a pervasive and persistent public health issue, with alcohol use being one of the top five causes of disease and disability in the majority of countries in Europe. And for each person suffering from AUD, there is a friend, a partner, or a family also deeply affected by it.

In February 2021, Awakn announced the publication of the successful results of the BIMA Phase IIa study investigating MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD, reporting a 21% relapse rate at 9 months in comparison to a 75% relapse rate in a separate observational group.

In May 2021, MAPS announced that it achieved successful results in its first of two Phase III trials for MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of severe chronic PTSD. In this study, 88% of participants who received three MDMA-assisted therapy sessions - along with twelve 90-minute, non-drug preparation and integration therapy sessions - experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in symptoms. 67% of participants no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis.

"MAPS' role in driving and advancing the use of psychedelics in the clinical setting over the last 35 years is second to none," said Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO. "We believe that by licensing MAPS' pre-clinical data and exploring options for future ethical commercialisation, we will improve the timeline and path to market for these life-changing treatments for AUD, providing hope for those for whom the status quo is not working."

"MAPS has been working with AWAKN scientists for decades in the effort to initiate trials into a range of clinical uses of MDMA-assisted therapy," shares Rick Doblin, Founder and Executive Director of MAPS. "We're delighted to be entering into this MoU with AWAKN which holds great promise for people suffering from AUD."

Awakn also recently announced groundbreaking results from its Phase IIa/b 'Ketamine for the Reduction of Alcoholic Relapse' (KARE) clinical trial. It was the first controlled study in the world to investigate Ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD and was published in the American Journal of Psychiatry in January. The study, conducted by the University of Exeter (UoE) and led by Prof. Celia Morgan, Professor of Psychopharmacology at UoE and Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for addiction showed that ketamine and psychological therapy resulted in an 86% abstinence rate 6 months post treatment, an increase from 2% before the trial.

"This is another milestone in the advancement of successfully treating Alcohol Use Disorder," said Awakn CMO Dr. Ben Sessa. "Currently there are millions suffering with very few promising lasting treatments and be it with MDMA or Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, we are exploring every promising avenue to treat a disease that not only impacts the individual, but also families and communities."

NOTE
The safety and efficacy of MDMA-assisted therapy is currently under investigation. It has not yet been approved by medical regulators, does not work for everyone, and carries risks even in therapeutic settings. These statements are no guarantee of future regulatory approval or availability of MDMA-assisted therapy. These statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our projections.

About MAPS
Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $130 million in donations and grants for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. Learn more at maps.org.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.
Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved the intended business of the Company, the expansion of the Company's business, generation of revenue. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110706

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. NEO:AWKN Psychedelics Investing
AWKN:AQL
Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Awakn Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about certain promotional activity concerning its common stock.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on January 12, 2022, by third-parties discussing the growing ketamine revolution, citing the Company's potential growth in the space. Upon review, the Company determined that a third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers distributed promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material or any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails, and has confirmed these details to be factual. The Company wishes to caution readers that the statements made in such promotional emails are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Primary and Secondary Endpoints Achieved, Including 86% Abstinence Over 6 Months Post Treatment and No Serious Adverse Events

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, is delighted to announce ground-breaking positive data from their Phase II AB trial. It was the first controlled trial in the world to investigate Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), the results have been published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The trial was conducted by University of Exeter (UoE) and led by Professor Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction and Professor of Psychopharmacology at UoE. Awakn acquired the intellectual property (IP) to the therapy under license for use in further research, its clinics in Europe, and its partnerships globally.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Expands World's First Ketamine Study Beyond Gambling Disorder to Include Additional Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Expands World's First Ketamine Study Beyond Gambling Disorder to Include Additional Behavioral Addictions

Groundbreaking psychedelic study will investigate binge eating disorder, compulsive sexual behavior, and internet gaming disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (Awakn), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that it has received ethical committee approval to expand its existing ketamine study beyond Gambling Disorder to include three other behavioral addictions including Binge Eating Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behaviour and Internet Gaming Disorder.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced that management, the Board of Directors ("the Board") and key shareholders (the "Lock-up Shareholders") have voluntarily entered into a Lock-up Agreement extension of their equity ownership with respect to approximately 11,500,000 shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Since going public in the summer of 2021, we have made significant progress on the development and delivery of effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to better treat addiction. A key driver of our success is the world-class team we have with leading experts in the fields of drug development, clinical research, psychiatry, psychotherapy and neurochemistry. Heading into the new year we have several meaningful upcoming catalysts including our Phase II A/B study to be published in the American Journal of Psychiatry."

Keep reading... Show less

Two thirds of physicians surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential benefit for patients with treatment-resistant depression

London, UK and New York, US, 19 January 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Sermo, a global leader in physician insights, today announced findings from a survey of Sermo physician members that showed two thirds (66%) of doctors surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential therapeutic benefit for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

More than 320 million people globally suffer with major depressive disorder (MDD) i the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the fastest growing mental health illnesses ii . About a third of these patients 100 million people aren't helped by existing therapies and suffer with TRD iii .

Psilocybin therapy is an approach being investigated for the treatment of mental health challenges, including TRD. It combines the pharmacological effects of a synthesised version of psilocybin, a psychoactive substance that is an active ingredient in some species of mushrooms, with psychological support iv .

The survey of 259 Sermo member physicians, sponsored by COMPASS, was conducted in November 2021 and completed by participants from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands. Doctors were asked their views on the future of psychiatric therapy and the potential role of psilocybin therapy.

Key survey findings:

  • 66% of doctors surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential benefit for patients with TRD
  • 50% would prescribe psilocybin therapy, if it was approved; 32% are undecided
  • The greatest potential advantages to psilocybin treatment are believed to be: improved efficacy in treatment-resistant conditions (30%), rapid onset of action (26%), and different mechanism of action from existing therapies (19%)
  • The greatest potential barriers to treatment were cited as: needing a dedicated space for six to eight hours (28%), lack of trained therapists in a new model of psychological support (21%), and office infrastructure (15%)
  • Opinions on the optimal setting for psilocybin administration varied by region: 50% of European respondents said hospital; 42% of US respondents said specialised network of centres
  • Physicians also noted the need to educate healthcare professionals on the potential benefits of psilocybin therapy and on how to incorporate the therapy into their practice, if approved

"Severe mental illnesses, such as treatment-resistant depression, have affected too many people in society for too long. Physicians are looking for new approaches to accelerate the healing process, particularly for patients for whom current therapies have failed," said Murali Doraiswamy MBBS, FRCP, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, and an advisor to Sermo.

Dr Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, COMPASS Pathways, said: "These findings underline the fact that physicians need more options in helping patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. COMPASS is developing COMP360 psilocybin therapy through a rigorous programme of research in the hope that we can offer just such an option. It's very encouraging to see that so many doctors see the potential that psilocybin could have and these insights will help us to understand how to introduce COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support, into medical systems, if approved."

-Ends-

Survey methodology

The survey was designed to assess attitudes towards the use of psilocybin therapy in general, in psychiatry. The survey was conducted online via Sermo's RealTime platform and the random sample of physicians received compensation for their time and expertise. Survey limitations include sampling bias, inability to deduce causality from opinion polls, confounding variables not measured, and other factors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com


Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.


Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of psilocybin therapy, including COMP360, as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, including its ability to launch and commercialise products, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research or develop plans to bring its product candidates to patients, including COMP360, clinicians' perceptions of the potential advantages and efficacy of COMP360 in relation to other available therapies, including any new therapies that may be approved for the indications we are investigating, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of psilocybin therapy and the effectiveness of its executive team. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

About Sermo

Sermo turns physician experience, expertise, and observations into actionable insights for the global healthcare community. Engaging with more than 1.3 million HCPs across 150 countries, the company provides physicians with a social platform and unique community that fosters impactful peer-to-peer collaboration & discussions about issues that are important to them and their patients. Sermo offers on demand access to physicians via a suite of proprietary technology to provide business intelligence that benefits pharmaceutical, healthcare partners, and the medical community at large. To learn more, visit www.sermo.com .


Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3,000,000

Levitee Labs Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3,000,000

  • Offering is priced at $0.20 per offered unit, with a full warrant at $0.40 for 24 months
  • Proceeds to be used for organic and inorganic growth initiatives and refocusing the company on clinical healthcare with a focus on addiction services

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the " Company " or " Levitee "), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 15,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Each Offered Unit will be composed of one common share of the Corporation (a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company will pay a finder's fee of 8% on the gross proceeds of the Private Placement from subscribers introduced by certain finders, and will issue such number of finder's warrants (" Finder's Warrants ") as is equal to 8% of the Units sold to subscribers introduced by certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Finder's Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Offered Units are expected to be eligible for registered accounts.

Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind Appoints Canadian Medical Leader in Anesthesiology, Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC to Its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

NeonMind Appoints Canadian Medical Leader in Anesthesiology, Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC to Its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Dr. Bainbridge's Expertise and Network Provides Safety Best-Practices for Administration of Intravenous Ketamine (IV-Ketamine) at NeonMind Clinics

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC, past President of the Canadian Anesthesiologists Society, Professor from the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at the University of Western Ontario, and Anesthesia Consultant at London Health Sciences Centre, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

  • In business for 20 years, Body Energy Club is the leading health supplement and vitamin retailer in Western Canada, with additional locations established in Hollywood, California in 2017
  • Levitee Nutraceuticals, a division of Levitee Labs , brand MONKE Nutraceuticals ™ currently has two health supplements, MONKE Mind and MONKE Body with line extensions launching 2022
  • The premium functional mushroom supplements can retail in up to all 17 Body Energy Club retail locations and on its ecommerce platform, www.BodyEnergyClub.com

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the execution of a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Body Energy Club, the leading health supplement and vitamin store in Canada.

Per the Agreement, Body Energy Club will begin offering the Company's MONKE Mind and MONKE Body product line at select brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver with expansion potential to all 17 retail locations in the Lower Mainland in Canada and Hollywood, California, plus the Body Energy Club ecommerce site . MONKE Mind and MONKE Body are premium, 100% organic functional mushroom supplements specifically formulated for focus, energy, and strength and immunity, vitality, and longevity, respectively.

Keep reading... Show less
note showing new regulations message

Special Access to Psychedelics in Canada a "Huge Plus" for Industry​

Canada has approved some psychedelic substances for medical use, kicking off a potentially busy 2022.

Last Wednesday (January 5), the psychedelics industry was encouraged to see changes to Canada's Special Access Program confirmed in the latest edition of the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.

Under special circumstances, patients will now be able to receive psilocybin and MDMA in medical environments.

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

  • The agreement is anticipated to contribute to correcting the opioid crisis in Canada and serve as a foundation for both companies to potentially expand into new verticals in the future
  • Levitee Labs and Canntab Therapeutics have executed a services agreement resulting in Levitee Labs informing patients about the Canntab portfolio of therapeutics
  • Levitee Labs will offer the entire Canntab product lineup throughout all its clinics and pharmacies in Western Canada

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership via a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) ("Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications available in multiple doses and timed-release combinations.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Levitee will, where applicable, inform customers throughout its ecosystem of specialized clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia about Canntab products as alternative solutions for pain management, addiction, and other disorders. Levitee currently owns five addiction clinics and three specialized pharmacies which have conducted more than 35,000 patient visits in the last 12 months. The partnership is anticipated to enhance patient care and drive additional revenue.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×