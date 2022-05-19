Life Science NewsInvesting News

Promising Results Merit Larger Study Which Awakn is Initiating

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today the completion of the world's first ketamine treatment study for behavioral addictions. The behavioral addictions included in the study were Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Binge Eating Disorder and Compulsive Sexual Behavior.

The study was led by Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter, U.K., and an internationally respected expert in the therapeutic use of ketamine. The study investigated ketamine as a new treatment approach for these behavioral addictions by opening a window in which the brain can make new connections to change behavior.

The results from the study indicate the desired effects via potentially novel mechanisms and these results merit a larger study and further exploration, which Awakn is now initiating. The study also supports Awakn's Intellectual Property (IP) strategy and existing filed patent applications, positioning Awakn as a leading company in the behavioral-addiction therapeutic research and development industry. The company expects to update investors further on its IP strategy in the coming weeks.

Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, commented, "These promising early findings may suggest a new treatment solution in behavioral addictions, which are growing rapidly across the globe, and as yet, are a completely unmet treatment need. The team are excited to be starting these new significant studies which promise to bring considerable innovation to the field".

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson commented, "This study is hugely encouraging and gave us all the data we could have hoped for. Critically, it also showed us that a larger study is merited, and we will now pursue this. For such a huge cohort of over a billion people to be suffering with no pharmacological treatment available to them, is unacceptable and we will strive to deliver therapies to patients who are in desperate need".

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order, all recognised in the DSM-5, affect up to 450 million[1], 235 million[2] and 100 million[3] people respectively, while Compulsive Sexual Behavior, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million[4] people. Current standard of care for these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

[1] Problem gambling worldwide: An update and systematic review of empirical research (2000-2015). https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5370365

[2] The prevalence and correlates of binge eating disorder in the World Health Organization World Mental Health Surveys
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23290497/

[3] Global prevalence of gaming disorder: A systematic review and meta-analysis. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33028074/

[4] Epidemiology, Prevalence, and Natural History of Compulsive Sexual Behavior.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0193953X08000725

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124630

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Dhandayudham Brings Significant Frontline Addiction and Mental Health Medical Leadership Experience to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dr. Arun Dhandayudham is joining Awakn as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ben Sessa is stepping back from his role as CMO to become Awakn's Head of Psychedelic Medicine, allowing him to continue his work in research, academic and training activities, as well as a greater focus on the day-to-day treatment of his clients as the Lead Physiatrist for Awakn Clinics Bristol.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Awakn's management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming May 2022 conferences.

PSYCH Symposium: London 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27 th and 28 th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3OGHgD4

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year January 31, 2022, Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year January 31, 2022, Results

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Awakn's fiscal year 2021 was a foundational year for the Company. We established our business model of researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a near term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) a condition affecting 400m people globally. This business model enables us to develop new and potentially more effective combined therapeutics for treating addiction and also to gather real world data to support interactions with regulatory agencies prior to commercializing our combined therapeutics at scale."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, today is providing shareholders with a business update on its three fully-operational ketamine-assisted therapy clinics, two in the UK and one in Norway.

Awakn's clinics team consists of some of the world's leading authorities in the ketamine/psychedelic-assisted therapy industry, including Dr. Ben Sessa, Awakn's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Laurie Higbed, Awakn's Lead Psychologist, Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Dr. Lowan Stewart, Managing Director - Nordics and James Collins, Managing Director, Awakn Clinics and Chief Operating Officer of Awakn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance in the U.S. for an Additional Patent for SLS-007

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16833,515 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering SLS-007 titled: "Structure-Based Peptide Inhibitors of Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation".

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

This Notice of Allowance covers the method of treating several neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, through contacting alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) protofilaments with an effective amount of SLS-007.

Seelos is currently delivering SLS-007 via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) in a preclinical study designed to establish the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and target engagement. SLS-007 is comprised of endogenously available amino acids and thus is expected to be a novel approach to target prevention of α-synuclein aggregation and slow disease progression in synucleinopathy diseases. Preliminary data from the study is expected in the second half of 2022.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptide inhibitors that target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathology in brains of patients with PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the potential for SLS-007 to be a disease-modifying gene focused on intracellular α-synuclein aggregates in PD, the initiation and completion of the preclinical study of SLS-007, the ability of SLS-007 and related peptides to slow the progression of PD by stopping the seeding and potential propagation of α-synuclein aggregates, the ability of SLS-007 delivered via an AAV to target the NACore, expectations regarding the results of the study, including the establishment of the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007 and the expected timing for releasing preliminary data regarding the study. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-receives-a-notice-of-allowance-in-the-us-for-an-additional-patent-for-sls-007-301549493.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Acquires Extensive Catalog of Psychedelic and Functional Mushroom Genetics

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a diverse catalog of psilocybin and functional mushroom strains intended for cultivation in its 20,000 square foot, EU-GMP compliant facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

The Company's acquisition includes 24 psychedelic and nine functional strains, giving it one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. Formulated psychedelic strains will be made available to licensed researchers, Canada's Special Access Program (SAP), as well as being utilized for on-site research in Optimi's recently expanded analytical laboratory, while the functional strains will be optimized for the Company's growing whole body, natural supplement brand, Optimi Life .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Collaboration with British Columbia Lab to open doors for psychedelics product development and distribution.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc. (INVP) for the development and distribution of the Company's psilocybin and psilocin based products. The strategic relationship will begin with the production of 20g each of psilocybin and psilocin and will increase with market demands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Michael Golembiewski , CFO, will present on Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET and host 1x1 meetings.

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

Presentation webcast registration may be accessed here .

For questions about the conference, please email healthcareconference@jefferies.com .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2022-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-301545553.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day and H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming events as follows:

  • Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day: panel "Mood Disorders/Mental Health Panel" at 11:00 am ET on 18 May 2022
  • HC Wainwright Global Investments Conference: presentation at 9:00 am ET on 24 May 2022

A live audio webcast of both events will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Completes Expansion Of On-Site Analytical Laboratory

Optimi Health Corp . (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

The on-site lab is purpose built inside one of Optimi's EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, will oversee the Company's analytical operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

