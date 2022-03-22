Life Science News Investing News
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that they have closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,031,250 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,250,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.20 per Common Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Professor David Nutt, George Scorsis, OrbiMed, Jonathan Held, Anthony Tennyson, and John Papastergiou insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 420,800 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts and world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating to the proposed future changes in management, and the general development of the Company's business. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include: the business plans and strategies of the Company, the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Investor Enquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Awakn Life Sciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Flagship Clinic in London to Begin Delivering Treatments

Awakn Life Sciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Flagship Clinic in London to Begin Delivering Treatments

London Clinic Will Begin Delivering Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction & Mental Health

Third Location Adds to Two Existing Operatons in Bristol and Oslo

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Kevin Lorenz as U.S. Head of Commercial Development

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Kevin Lorenz as U.S. Head of Commercial Development

Brings Over 20 Years of Commercial Biotech Experience to Lead Awakn's Therapeutics Commercialization Activities in the U.S.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that the Company has appointed Kevin Lorenz as their U.S. Head of Commercial Development, effective immediately. Mr. Lorenz will lead Awakn's therapeutics commercialization activities in the United States, starting with the launch of its Licensing Partnership business which is scheduled and expected to generate revenue for the second half of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming March 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming March 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming March 2022 investor conferences.

34th Annual ROTH Conference
Presentation: Sunday, March 13th to Tuesday, March 15th
Registration: Click here

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Drug Discovery Program Files Patent Application for a New Class of Entactogen-Like Molecules

Awakn Life Sciences Drug Discovery Program Files Patent Application for a New Class of Entactogen-Like Molecules

Entactogen NCE Series Enhances the Potential to Treat a Broad Range of Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, strengthened its intellectual property portfolio and pipeline for the treatment of addictions with the filing of a patent application for a new chemical series of entactogen-like molecules. Entactogen-like molecules are a class of psychoactive substances that produce distinctive emotional and social effects that Awakn believes has great potential to treat both substance and behavioural addictions.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences' Professor Celia Morgan Named One of the Most Influential Women in the Psychedelics Industry

Awakn Life Sciences' Professor Celia Morgan Named One of the Most Influential Women in the Psychedelics Industry

Professor Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction, Named One Of The 16 Most Influential Women Shaping The Future Of Psychedelics By Insider

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced that Professor Celia Morgan, the Company's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction, was named one of Insider's 16 most influential women shaping the future of psychedelics.

Keep reading... Show less
Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

Keep reading... Show less
medical researcher

4 Psychedelics Studies Investors Should Watch in 2022

The psychedelics market lives and dies by the progress of rigorous clinical trials designed to evaluate the benefits of these substances, and 2022 is shaping up to be a critical year.

While official approvals for novel psychedelic medicines are still a ways away, investors may see a few key updates from the biggest trials to watch this year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a closer look at some of the current top clinical studies on psychedelic substances from publicly traded psychedelics companies.

Keep reading... Show less
2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

The common shares of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Keep reading... Show less
intellectual property research papers

What's in a Name? Psychedelics IP Discussion Heats Up

The business of psychedelic drugs has gained a serious air of legitimacy by modeling itself after the pharmaceutical market. But with this benchmark comes the question of how the industry will marry its goodwill intentions with the hard-nosed business of intellectual property (IP).

For drug companies, IP represents an opportunity to stake a claim on a drug-delivery method and ideally guarantee financial gains on a long-term basis. When it comes to the psychedelics industry, however, there’s been a growing conversation surrounding the ethical aspect of IP and filing patents in the market.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a closer look at the dialogue surrounding IP protections in the psychedelics industry, with commentary from participants in the space.

Keep reading... Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs (CSE:ABRT) Closes $4.7m Private Placement; Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Accelerating access to psychotherapeutic medicines for patients with urgent and unmet mental health needs.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Albert Labs International Corp. (the "Company"), a research and drug development company producing natural pharmaceutical-quality psilocybin medicine to treat cancer-related distress, is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "ABRT".

Keep reading... Show less
a bottle of prescription medication laying on its side with pills spilling onto the surface

How Investing in Mental Health is an Investment in Combating Opioid Addiction

The opioid crisis has been a well-documented struggle throughout North America. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 500,000 people die each year due to illicit drug use. In 2019 alone, the United States saw 70,630 drug overdose deaths — 70 percent of which were directly attributable to opioids. The pandemic has only exacerbated the ongoing crisis; from 2019 to 2020 alone, opioid overdose deaths increased by nearly 30 percent to more than 93,000.

This epidemic carries with it a heavy financial toll — one that represents a burden for more than just healthcare. Social welfare and public health are also heavily impacted, as are law enforcement officials, care workers and each victim's loved ones. Accounting for these factors, the CDC estimates that prescription opioid abuse in the United States creates an "economic burden" of approximately US$78.5 billion a year.

The opioid crisis cannot be solved through law enforcement alone. To effectively manage opioid abuse, one must address the root cause — addiction. In that regard, the use of psychedelics such as ibogaine represents one of the most compelling recent developments in treatment.

Keep reading... Show less

