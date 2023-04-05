Avricore Health CEO Touts Pharmacists' Role in Patient Care
“That sharing of the information means it's much more personal for everyone. It's much more tangible, it's realistic and it's actionable,” Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner said.
Getting trusted health information on demand is an important step on a person's health journey, and pharmacists, with the aid of innovation, can play an important role, according to Avricore Health (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF) CEO Hector Bremner.
Avricore’s HealthTab provides point-of-care testing and is currently available at 532 pharmacy locations for on-the-spot screening, with an added virus detection feature in some locations.
“(HealthTab) is also really welcomed by the pharmacists (who) can use their expertise and skills and be able to make decisions that are right for (the patients), keep them on track, keep them engaged with therapy adherence,” Bremner said. "Engagement in that relationship with technology bridges that gap. That sharing of information means that it's much more personal for everyone. It's much more tangible, it's realistic and it's actionable."
Watch the full interview with Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner above. He outlines the benefits of proactive, preventative patient care and the health innovations that enable it.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Avricore Health (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Avricore Health in order to help investors learn more about the company. Avricore Health is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Avricore Health and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
