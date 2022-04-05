Company NewsInvesting News

Avicanna Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its previously announced R&D collaboration with Bio-Gate AG with a 5-year exclusive distribution agreement for Pura H&W branded CBD derma-cosmetics. Avicanna and Bio-Gate are expanding their existing research collaboration ...

The exclusive distribution agreement includes 5 SKUs from Pura H&W's evidence-based derma-cosmetics portfolio

The products will be commercialized through Bio-Gate's existing distribution channels with initial launches planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 2022

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its previously announced R&D collaboration with Bio-Gate AG ("Bio-Gate") with a 5-year exclusive distribution agreement for Pura H&W branded CBD derma-cosmetics.

Avicanna and Bio-Gate are expanding their existing research collaboration with the commercial distribution of Avicanna's evidence-based derma-cosmetic line Pura H&W into the European Market. The initial focus of the launch is the German-speaking regions of the continent including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where Bio-Gate has an established distribution network of pharmacies and retail channels. In addition, Bio-Gate has the right to select 3 additional European countries for exclusive distribution within the first 12 months of the agreement.

"We are very pleased to launch the Pura H&W™ product line from Avicanna, a leader in the cannabidiol (CBD) market, in the European market. We are convinced that the Pura product line is an ideal extension to our product portfolio for our dermatology division. We are looking forward to a successful cooperation," commented Marc Lloret-Grau, CEO of Bio-Gate AG.

"We are thrilled to expand Pura H&W into the European market where we believe that it is well positioned as a clinically backed over the counter cosmetic line. We are also happy to be expanding our strategic partnership with Bio-Gate AG and accessing their experience and proven distribution channels in the region," commented Aras Azadian, CEO, Avicanna.

With retail sales valued at EUR 76.7 billion in 2020 1 , the European cosmetics and personal care market is the largest market for cosmetic products in the world. In Europe, Germany has the highest consumption value for beauty and personal care products and its per capita annual spending on cosmetics is relatively high at EUR 153/year, with high interest in premium cosmetics.

Pura H&W Portfolio for The European Union

The derma-cosmetic products are registered at the cosmetic products notification portal (CPNP) which allows them to be commercialized over the counter as cosmetic products in every jurisdiction within the European Union.

Derma-Cosmetic Clinical Studies

Three cosmetic clinical studies were completed on Avicanna's Pura H&W formulations targeting cosmetic factors associated with aging, acne-prone skin, and eczema-prone skin. The successfully completed studies involved 156 patients that were tested for safety and specific derma-cosmetic endpoints, including hydration and excess oil production. All three studies achieved positive results in the endpoints with no adverse effects, making Pura H&W one of the only cannabinoid consumer lines with human safety and efficacy data. For more information, please see www.Clinicaltrials.gov Registry.

To the knowledge of the Company, it carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

About Pura H&W

Pura Health & Wellness (Pura H&W) is Avicanna's derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination of purified CBD and other synergistic botanical ingredients designed to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. The Pura H&W product line was developed by Avicanna and specific products have undergone clinical trials. The products are now commercial under Pura H&W or Pura Earth in Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, the U.S.

The Pura H&W formulations have been developed and optimized to deliver purified, THC-free CBD in synergistic combinations with other natural ingredients known to provide specific functional benefits in skincare. CBD has been shown to promote skin health by inducing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic responses that could be beneficial for a variety of dermatological conditions such as eczema or atopic dermatitis. In addition, CBD can down-regulate the activity of cells that are critical in the production of skin oils and therefore may dampen the production in acne-prone skin.

1 Cosmetic Europe https://cosmeticseurope.eu/cosmetics-industry/

About Bio-Gate AG

Bio-Gate AG is a health technology company and a leading provider of innovative technologies and products for health, infection control and hygiene that can make living together safer and healthier, and improve the well-being of each individual. Bio-Gate specializes in providing materials and surfaces with antiviral, antimicrobial or biologically active properties. Bio-Gate AG enhances materials and products, particularly in the field of medical technology, for example in the coating of implants or wound dressings. In addition, Bio-Gate technologies are used in dermatological active cosmetics and wound care products, as well as consumer and industrial products.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, The Company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across four main market segments:

CBD Derma-Cosmetic Products: Marketed under the Pura H&W™ or Pura Earth™ brands, these registered, clinically tested, derma-cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD topical products.

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates provide solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna's first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

Cannabinoid Raw Materials: Marketed under the Aureus™ brand, the Company's raw material business has successfully completed sales to 12 countries. Aureus™ offers cannabis dried flower, standardized seeds, full-spectrum extracts, and cannabinoid distillates, isolated cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, cannabigerol ("CBG") and other rare cannabinoids. Aureus™ products are produced at Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S, the Company's majority-owned subsidiary in Colombia, which is also GACP certified and has United States Department of Agriculture USDA National Organic Program certification for its hemp cultivar.

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.Avicanna.com, contact Ivana Maric by email at info@Avicanna.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to anticipated financial and/or operational results and outlook, including projected revenues, projected sales growth, anticipated expansion of product listings, the Company's anticipated application of its products, projected growth, anticipated geographical expansion, receipt of authorizations and regulatory approvals, success of clinical trials, scientific advancements and developments, successful commercialization of products, the Company's our priorities, goals and strategies, industry trends and their anticipated impact, the anticipated impact of current market conditions on each of our segments and near term expectations, components and supply chain constraints, and the Company's financial statement estimates and assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14bbf744-e652-4c71-9a2c-937957b85ed0


Primary Logo

