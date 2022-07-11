Company NewsInvesting News

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on August 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM (Toronto Time) (the " Meeting ").

Materials for the meeting (the " Meeting Materials ") will be mailed to shareholders, and made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website at https://ir.avicanna.com/ , on or about August 10, 2022. The Meeting Materials will provide, among other things, a description of the matters to be considered at the Meeting and information as to how to access and participate in the Meeting.

The Company announces the following relevant dates in respect of its upcoming Shareholders' Meeting:

Record Date: July 27, 2022
Proxy Cut-Off: August 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM (Toronto Time)
Meeting Date: August 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM (Toronto Time)

The Toronto Stock Exchange has granted the Company an extension to hold its annual shareholder meeting this year on or before August 31, 2022.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (" CBD ") and tetrahydrocannabinol (" THC "). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline : Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna's first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.Avicanna.com, contact Ivana Maric by email at info@Avicanna.com

The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified using words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to the timing of the Meeting and the delivery of the Meeting Materials. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


Avicanna Completes its First Commercial Export of its Derma-Cosmetics Brand Pura H&W into the European Union

The exclusive distribution agreement with Bio-Gate AG includes 5 SKUs from Pura H&W's evidence-based derma-cosmetics portfolio

Initial portfolio launch is planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in Q3 2022

Avicanna Sells Stake in Majority-Owned Colombian Subsidiary Sativa Nativa

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce the sale of its stake in Sativa Nativa S.A.S. ( "Sativa Nativa" ), which was the Company's secondary majority owned Colombian subsidiary.

The aggregate price paid by the purchaser for the Company´s shares in Sativa Nativa was approximately CAD $675,000 in addition to a potential premium of CAD $130,000 subject to the accomplishment of specific short-term milestones. The transaction allows the Company to eliminate redundancies, reduce its operational costs and generate efficiencies across its South American operations by focusing its supply chain efforts at its much larger and more operationally advanced majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp ("SMGH"). The operations at SMGH have been the source of the company's Aureus-branded commercial exports to 16 countries and include the cultivation, extraction and production of cannabinoid raw materials including active pharmaceutical ingredients and seeds. SMGH is also the source of the Company's cannabinoids for most of its cosmetic and pharmaceutical preparations.

Avicanna's Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp Completes First Commercial Export of Feminized Cannabis Seeds to Lesotho

This export marks the 16 th international market entry for Avicanna and the first export of proprietary genetics into Africa.

Avicanna Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. Completes First Commercial Export of Aureus Branded THC and CBD Extracts to Portugal

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (" SMGH "), SMGH has completed its first commercial export of high concentration THC and high concentration CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis extracts to Portugal.

Avicanna Reports Q1 2022 Financial Statement and Management Change

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022 (" Q1 2022 ") and the transition of the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Trulieve Opening Apopka, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Apopka, Florida . Located at 2121 W Orange Blossom Trail, the Apopka dispensary opens at 9am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

Columbia Care Announces Approval of Business Combination with Cresco Labs at Special Meeting of Shareholders

Overwhelming Columbia Care shareholder support with 98.5% of votes cast in favor of the business combination

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held today, July 8, 2022, the proposed business combination with Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs") was approved.

CORRECTION: Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

This press release corrects a prior version published on July 7, 2022 to update the timing for effectiveness of the registration statement. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced that it filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select subordinate voting shares of the Company. The Registration Statement is expected to become effective upon its acceptance by the SEC.

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the registration of shares to which this communication relates. You should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and any applicable offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Company and any participant in any applicable offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-844-878-5438.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it publicly filed an automatically effective registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of Hurricane, WV Medical Dispensary

Location opens on July 6 ; grand opening celebration scheduled for July 9

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of its Trulieve medical dispensary in Hurricane, West Virginia . Located at 2 Putnam Village Dr. Suite 2-3 the new dispensary will open its doors at 10am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 . This is the Company's sixth retail location in West Virginia and will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm .

Curaleaf to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on August 8, 2022 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

