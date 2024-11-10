Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 36 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1, Extending Strike to 2.5km

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report further high-grade gold intercepts from exploration diamond drilling at multiple prospects on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Highlights

  • Exploration diamond drilling (26 holes for 5,049.5m) from the expanded diamond program targeting multiple prospects on the Boundiali BM tenement returns shallow, wide and high- grade gold hits1 including:
    • 1m @ 35.86 g/t Au from 82m & 4.25m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 120m (MBDD070)
    • 17m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 230m inc. 10.05m @ 2.02 g/t Au (MBDD057)
    • 13m @ 2.07 g/t Au from 139m inc. 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au (MBDD054)
    • 6m @ 3.57 g/t Au from 118m inc. 2m @ 10.14 g/t Au (MBDD065)
  • Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip at BM Targets 1 (up to 2.5km strike), 2 & 3
  • Diamond drilling continues at both Boundiali tenements with assays pending for ~60 holes (13,000m), next batch expected end of November
  • Aurum has six self-owned diamond rigs at Boundiali Gold Project with up to ~10,000m drilling capacity per month and will complete more than 45,000m in CY2024
  • Results from metallurgical test work overseen by MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) expected by year end
  • Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali Gold Project targeted for late CY2024
  • Aurum’s takeover of Mako Gold (ASX: MXG)2 progressing well – the merged company will achieve greater scale and market presence, creating a stronger platform for future growth and success in the industry
  • Aurum is well-funded (~$19M cash at bank at 30 Sept) for continued aggressive exploration.

Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “Our exploration drilling at BM continues to grow the known extent of gold mineralisation, which is now up to 2.5km at BM Target 1. Our expanded drilling program at BM is hitting multiple intercepts downhole including shallow high-grade hits such as 1m @ 35.86 g/t Au from 82m and 4.25m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 120m in MBDD070.

Our six rigs are systematically ramping up production and with our new camp coming online, we expect to see increased operational efficiencies to demonstrate the full potential of the Boundiali gold project. We're well-funded with $19 million cash at bank, allowing us to accelerate drilling and build on these encouraging results. We're targeting an inaugural JORC resource for Boundiali by late 2024.”

BM Target 1 - Latest Drill Results

Aurum reports results for 26 holes for 5,049.5m of diamond core drilled at BM Target 1 (19 holes for 3,445m), BM Target 2 (two holes for 314.5m) and BM Target 3 (five holes for 1,290m) on the BM Tenement, part of an expanded drill program on the BM Tenement where Aurum is working toward and 80% project interest3. Best results for these holes4 include:

BM Target 1

  • 1m @ 35.86 g/t Au from 82m (Figure 1) & 4.25m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 120m (MBDD070)
  • 17m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 230m inc. 10.05m @ 2.02 g/t Au (MBDD057)

BM Target 3

  • 13m @ 2.07 g/t Au from 139m inc. 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au (MBDD054)
  • 6m @ 3.57 g/t Au from 118m inc. 2m @ 10.14 g/t Au (MBDD065).

Figure 1 Visible gold at 82m in MBDD070

These new results are in addition to diamond holes previously drilled by Aurum at BM Target 1 and reported on 22 January 2024, 1 March 2024 and 18 September 2024, which included:

  • 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
  • 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD0045)
  • 16m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 117m incl. 6m @ 2.44 g/t Au (MBDD0010)
  • 7.39m @ 1.94 g/t Au from 139.34m incl. 5.35m @ 2.53 g/t Au (MBDD017)
  • 16.3m @ 1.02 g/t Au from 86.7m incl. 8m @ 1.71 g/t Au (MBDD019)
  • 16.64m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 56.26m incl. 10.40m @ 2.11 g/t Au (MBDD007)
  • 5m @ 4.73 g/t Au from 53.5m incl. 1.10m @ 20.35 g/t Au (MBDD004).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
