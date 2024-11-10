- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Aurum Hits 36 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1, Extending Strike to 2.5km
Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report further high-grade gold intercepts from exploration diamond drilling at multiple prospects on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Highlights
- Exploration diamond drilling (26 holes for 5,049.5m) from the expanded diamond program targeting multiple prospects on the Boundiali BM tenement returns shallow, wide and high- grade gold hits1 including:
- 1m @ 35.86 g/t Au from 82m & 4.25m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 120m (MBDD070)
- 17m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 230m inc. 10.05m @ 2.02 g/t Au (MBDD057)
- 13m @ 2.07 g/t Au from 139m inc. 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au (MBDD054)
- 6m @ 3.57 g/t Au from 118m inc. 2m @ 10.14 g/t Au (MBDD065)
- Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip at BM Targets 1 (up to 2.5km strike), 2 & 3
- Diamond drilling continues at both Boundiali tenements with assays pending for ~60 holes (13,000m), next batch expected end of November
- Aurum has six self-owned diamond rigs at Boundiali Gold Project with up to ~10,000m drilling capacity per month and will complete more than 45,000m in CY2024
- Results from metallurgical test work overseen by MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) expected by year end
- Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali Gold Project targeted for late CY2024
- Aurum’s takeover of Mako Gold (ASX: MXG)2 progressing well – the merged company will achieve greater scale and market presence, creating a stronger platform for future growth and success in the industry
- Aurum is well-funded (~$19M cash at bank at 30 Sept) for continued aggressive exploration.
Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “Our exploration drilling at BM continues to grow the known extent of gold mineralisation, which is now up to 2.5km at BM Target 1. Our expanded drilling program at BM is hitting multiple intercepts downhole including shallow high-grade hits such as 1m @ 35.86 g/t Au from 82m and 4.25m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 120m in MBDD070.
Our six rigs are systematically ramping up production and with our new camp coming online, we expect to see increased operational efficiencies to demonstrate the full potential of the Boundiali gold project. We're well-funded with $19 million cash at bank, allowing us to accelerate drilling and build on these encouraging results. We're targeting an inaugural JORC resource for Boundiali by late 2024.”
BM Target 1 - Latest Drill Results
Aurum reports results for 26 holes for 5,049.5m of diamond core drilled at BM Target 1 (19 holes for 3,445m), BM Target 2 (two holes for 314.5m) and BM Target 3 (five holes for 1,290m) on the BM Tenement, part of an expanded drill program on the BM Tenement where Aurum is working toward and 80% project interest3. Best results for these holes4 include:
BM Target 1
- 1m @ 35.86 g/t Au from 82m (Figure 1) & 4.25m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 120m (MBDD070)
- 17m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 230m inc. 10.05m @ 2.02 g/t Au (MBDD057)
BM Target 3
- 13m @ 2.07 g/t Au from 139m inc. 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au (MBDD054)
- 6m @ 3.57 g/t Au from 118m inc. 2m @ 10.14 g/t Au (MBDD065).
Figure 1 Visible gold at 82m in MBDD070
These new results are in addition to diamond holes previously drilled by Aurum at BM Target 1 and reported on 22 January 2024, 1 March 2024 and 18 September 2024, which included:
- 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
- 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD0045)
- 16m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 117m incl. 6m @ 2.44 g/t Au (MBDD0010)
- 7.39m @ 1.94 g/t Au from 139.34m incl. 5.35m @ 2.53 g/t Au (MBDD017)
- 16.3m @ 1.02 g/t Au from 86.7m incl. 8m @ 1.71 g/t Au (MBDD019)
- 16.64m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 56.26m incl. 10.40m @ 2.11 g/t Au (MBDD007)
- 5m @ 4.73 g/t Au from 53.5m incl. 1.10m @ 20.35 g/t Au (MBDD004).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition through its highly prospective gold asset in Côte d'Ivoire, a fast-emerging gold region in West Africa. It's cost-effective exploration strategy of drill rig ownership, also sets it apart from its peers.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well-funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Following the renewal of its Boundali South (BST) exploration licence in September 2024, drilling at the Nyangboue deposit is ramping up. Previous exploration at BST has returned impressive results, including 20 m at 10.45 g/t gold from 38 meters, and 30 m at 8.30 g/t gold from 39 m.
In May 2024, Aurum entered a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70 percent interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN). Aurum, through subsidiary Plusor Global Pty Ltd, has partnered with Ivorian company Geb & Nut Resources Sarl and related party (GNRR) to explore and develop the Boundiali North (BN) tenement which covers 208.87sq km immediately north of Aurum’s BD tenement. Further to this agreement, Aurum announced it has earned 51 percent project interest after completing more than 8,000 m of diamond core drilling. Aurum is continuing diamond drilling on the BM tenement targeting an initial JORC resource by late 2024.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final results from its recently completed reverse circulation and diamond drilling programme at the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The final hole of the Ashburton drilling programme, ADD006 has returned additional high grade uranium results and include:
- 1.32m @ 792 ppm eU3O8 from 86.52m
- 7.86m @ 2,266 ppm eU3O8 from 105.42m incl. 3.62m @ 3,763 ppm eU3O8 from 105.76m
- 3.22m @ 617 ppm eU3O8 from 116.58m
- 3.33m @ 1,394 ppm eU3O8 from 132.38m
- The drilling programme has been successfully completed with a combined total of 3,082.8m of reverse circulation and diamond drilling.
- The drilling programme has exceeded expectations, achieving all primary objectives.
- A comprehensive geological interpretation incorporating both current and historical drill data will be completed ahead of the next phase of drilling.
The drilling campaign has successfully met all objectives, confirming historical results, testing a revised structural model for mineralisation, and identifying opportunities for expanding the known mineralisation. The results to date have exceeded expectation.
Drilling Overview: the drilling programme involved the completion of 19 holes, with a combined total of 3,082.8 metres (1,776 meters of reverse circulation and 1,306.8 meters of diamond drilling). Full results for all drill holes are presented in Table 1, with drill hole details in Table 2. Drill hole locations can be seen on Figure 1 & 2.
Notable Mineralisation Intersections: A number of drill holes intersected high-grade uranium mineralisation, with the final hole, ADD006, returning particularly notable results. These intersections include relatively flat lying uranium mineralisation above, below and along the unconformity between the mid Proterozoic sandstones, conglomerates and the lower Proterozoic basement complex. Additionally, steeply dipping zones of uranium mineralisation were identified beneath the unconformity, highlighting promising targets for future exploration.
Structural and Geological Insights: Preliminary structural analyses suggest that mineralisation may be controlled by northwest-oriented faults. The mineralisation appears continuous along strike, with one intersection showing widths exceeding 39 meters, however, further drilling is needed to assess the extent and continuity of this mineralisation.
Drilling has confirmed the presence of mineralisation at the unconformity, also within the overlying sandstone and the underlying basement complex. This provides strong evidence to significantly expand the mineralised zone.
Next Steps: With this programme now complete, Piche plans to update its geological model for Angelo A and B prospects and review how these results relate to the broader Ashburton tenement package. This review will include the Atlantis prospect, 50 km SE of Angelo, which historically returned intersections of 5.5m at 6,200ppm and 2.2m at 7,400ppm U3O8. These results were not followed up in the 1980’s due to a $12.00 per lb uranium price, however, in the current $77.00 per lb price, Piche will be exploring here in the near future.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The securities of Metal Hawk Limited (‘MHK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MHK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 14 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More Wide, High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman
Significant assays such as 33m at 3.75g/t Au with high-grade zones up to 63.4g/t Au confirm the high-grade nature and upside potential of the Kamperman Deposit
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final 11 holes for 1,254 metres of the recently completed 31-hole (3,834-metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results received for the final 11 holes (1,254 metres) of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Kamperman Deposit, part of Astral’s 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project near Kalgoorlie. Best results include:
- 33 metres at 3.75g/t Au from 58 metres including 3 metres at 14.8g/t Au from 75 metres in hole FRC387;
- 10 metres at 1.63g/t Au from 131 metres and 22 metres at 5.21g/t Au from 149 metres including 2 metres at 30.9g/t Au from 164 metres and 2 metres at 12.2g/t Au from 168 metres in hole FRC389;
- 22 metres at 4.44g/t Au from 105 metres including 2 metres at 25.9g/t Au from 121 metres in hole FRC388;
- 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au from 76 metres including 1 metre at 63.4g/t Au from 77 metres in hole FRC385;
- 12 metres at 1.19g/t Au from 18 metres and 24 metres at 1.29g/t Au from 80 metres in hole FRC381;
- 13 metres at 1.14g/t Au from 24 metres in hole FRC384; and
- 20 metres at 0.79g/t Au from 30 metres in hole FRC382.
- RC holes FRC387, FRC388 and FRC389 represent a very successful in-fill test of the deposit, with the three holes averaging 112 gram-metres1.
- RC hole FRC385 targeted high-grade gold mineralisation associated with a zone of silicification intersected in three previous holes. FRC385 targeted a potential high-grade zone oriented in a north-west – south-west orientation and successfully intersected 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au including a 1 metre interval of 63.4g/t Au, confirming geological interpretations.
- Results of the 31-hole RC program were not included in the maiden Kamperman Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) announced on 1 November 2024 of 2Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 83.8koz of contained gold6. The results demonstrate the opportunity for continued MRE growth at Kamperman.
- The RC rig relocated to the Mandilla Gold Project to complete the in-fill program at the Iris Deposit. The RC drill rig is currently completing the final hole of this program and then will commence a 16-hole drill program at Eos testing the extent of fresh rock gold mineralisation adjacent to the Eos palaeochannel deposit.
- Also at Mandilla, a diamond drill (DD) rig has commenced a four-hole/1,600 metre drill program ahead of an update to the Theia MRE, which is expected to be reported in the March Quarter, 2025.
- The first hole of this DD program has already been completed with a significant number of visible gold occurrences observed during the logging process. (Refer to Cautionary Note below).
Figure 1 – Map illustrating the location of the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “Following the recent release of the maiden Kamperman MRE, it is highly encouraging to now be reporting further high-grade in-fill results and a successful drill test of a previously identified high-grade zone. These results highlight the potential for MRE upside at Kamperman.
“The in-fill drill line (FRC387, FRC388 and FRC389) testing the high-grade southern zone at Kamperman returned excellent results including 33 metres at 3.75g/t Au, 22 metres at 4.44g/t Au and 22 metres at 5.21g/t Au. These three in-fill holes averaged a gold accumulation of 112 gram-metres through this high-grade southern zone. This is clearly a very successful in-fill test and bodes well for the potential to upgrade the MRE in this area.
“A potential high-grade gold zone was also tested with hole FRC385, returning a spectacular intercept of 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au from 76 metres including 1 metre at 63.4g/t Au from 77 metres.
“Previous drilling in the vicinity has seen this characteristically silicified zone intersected in three holes with assay results of 3.7 metres at 12.2g/t Au, 5 metres at 3.11g/t Au and 10 metres at 5.04g/t Au including 1 metre at 28.5g/t Au inFRC350.
“This further successful test of an interpreted high-grade shoot adds confidence as to the continuity of this zone and our ability to interpret controls and presents as further upside to the current Kamperman MRE.
“The RC rig is now progressing with the in-fill and extensional programs at Iris and Eos respectively and, once complete, will be returned to Kamperman to complete a 15-hole (2,110 metre) in-fill program.
“Diamond drilling of four in-fill holes at Theia is progressing well. The first hole of this program has already been completed with, pleasingly, a significant number of occurrences of visible gold observed during the logging process.
Plans are underway to secure a second diamond drill rig. This has the potential to increase the rate of progress of both the current four-hole in-fill program at Theia and the geotechnical program required to inform the open pit parameters for the Hestia and Eos open pits in the Mandilla PFS.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Commenced at Ferke Gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce that exploration activities have commenced at both the Ferké gold project and the Odienné gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, now the wet season is drawing to a close. The first month of this 2024/25 field season will see two concurrent drilling campaigns commence with auger drilling at Ferké, and air core drilling at Odienné.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over 10,000m of drilling planned for December quarter to follow-up previous drilling successes at the Odienné and Ferké gold projects, Côte d’Ivoire
- Ferké project auger drilling has commenced, with a 5,000m campaign covering +9km segment of gold anomalism, targeting extensions to high-grade gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling
- Odienné project air core drilling planned to commence over coming weeks to assess priority targets generated in previous quarter’s auger results
- Both projects fully funded for follow-up diamond and RC drilling as part of staged exploration campaigns planned to continue through the 2024/25 field season
Auger drilling has already commenced at the Ferké gold project, with three drill rigs mobilised to cover 9km of reconnaissance drilling along the highly prospective structural corridor hosting the Ouarigue South prospect. This program is designed to delineate extensional targets to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling that returned:
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
Concurrently, field work has commenced at the Odienné project, ahead of a planned 5,000m air core campaign that will assess priority targets delineated from the previous quarter’s auger drill results (refer to ASX release dated 20 August 2024). The drilling will be focussed on target delineation within more than 16km of anomalous gold trends located in the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive Discovery’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, as well as the recent discovery by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture, which is located on a contiguous land holding.
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented:
“Following the end of the West African wet season, we are pleased to have commenced Many Peaks’ 2024/2025 exploration program at our high-grade Cote d’Ivoire projects. Plans for the coming months include our maiden drilling at Ferké, where three auger rigs will drill 5,000m to identify extensional targets of historic holes that include 45.3m @ 3.16g/t and 39.7m @ 3.54g/t gold. We will also drill 5,000m of air core holes at Odienné, following up on extensive gold anomalism identified from drilling we conducted here in the previous season. We look forward to updating investors on our findings as we systematically assess the potential of these highly prospective projects.”
Ferké Gold Project
The Ferké Gold Project (Ferké) comprises 300km2 in a single granted exploration permit in northern Côte d’Ivoire currently undergoing a renewal process and remaining permitted for exploration activity. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones (Figures 1 & 3). The project area has seen substantial previous exploration activity confirming gold mineralisation but with limited follow-up work. Previous work includes high resolution geophysics, soil sampling, trenching, and RC and Diamond drilling (refer to ASX release dated 26 March 2024).
Planned Work
Many Peaks’ initial field programme at Ferké is a 5,000m auger drilling campaign focused on extending the auger coverage at Ferké along an additional 9km of strike extent in the >16km long corridor of soil anomalism referred to as the Leraba trend. The auger campaign is estimated to be completed in 3 to 4 weeks’ time with 400m to 600m spaced lines of sampling and planned 25m spacing between samples. Results are anticipated to refine targeting for follow-up drilling within the extensive gold anomalism which measures over 2km in width in most places (Figure 1).
Figure 1 | Ferké Project proposed auger drilling locations with locations of previously drilling auger, RC and diamond core drilling on regional scale geology.
The planned auger drilling at Ferké is focused on expanding the footprint of gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling success. An initial 18 diamond holes drilled into a limited segment of the extensive gold corridor confirmed gold mineralisation at Ferké that remains open in all directions. Results from previous drilling include 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m drill depth in hole FNDC001 and 39.7m @ 3.54g/t gold from 51.4m in drill hole FNCD008 (refer to ASX announcement dated 26 March 2024).
The current programme is designed to define extensional targets within in the predominantly undrilled north-south trending segment of gold in soil anomalism of the Leraba trend. This may justify expansion of planned follow-up RC and diamond drilling work over the coming field season, and complement drill ready targets already defined on open mineralisation at the Ouarigue South prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Yvonne Blaszczyk: Global Gold Rush is On — BRICS Takeaways, US Election Impact
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, laid out her key takeaways from the recent BRICS Summit, saying that although a BRICS currency wasn't announced, the BRICS nations continue to accumulate gold and to strengthen connections amongst themselves.
"The world is going to be very much bipolar, and the global village has changed," she explained. "Right now it's west against east, and everything is turning to the east. So that is a very serious consideration."
Blaszczk noted that while it's tempting to focus on issues close to home, a wider perspective is key.
"The major emphasis is on global geopolitical developments," she commented.
When it comes to gold, Blaszczk is standing by her US$3,000 per ounce prediction, adding that it is likely to happen soon.
"There is a global race for gold — it's a gold rush in some ways," she said, pointing to ongoing central bank buying.
"Gold is going up, and it will be going up," Blaszczk continued. "I don't think people should worry about the trends going up and down. I think people are (too) preoccupied on a daily basis with gold, or a monthly basis."
Watch the interview above for more of her thoughts on the BRICS and gold.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024
The price of gold set a record high in Australian dollars on October 30 as its momentum carried the Australian dollar gold price to an all-time high of AU$4,253.48 per ounce.
After first crossing the US$2,700 mark last month following a prolonged period of strength for the gold price, it pulled back following news in early November that Donald Trump had won the US presidential election, which sent the US dollar higher and pushed investors away from gold and into bonds.
While gold briefly bounced back following a 25 point interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting on November 6 and 7, it fell back towards US$2,600 — and below AU$4,000 — at the beginning of the following week. As for the Reserve Bank of Australia, it decided to once again hold interest rates at 4.35 percent on November 5.
For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors a relatively easy way to get exposure to physical gold without having to worry about the extra hassle of buying and storing the metal — not to mention insuring it. Gold ETFs can also track a basket of gold-focused stocks, allowing investors to spread risk instead of betting on individual companies.
Below the Investing News Network has listed the five ASX gold ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that provide exposure to physical gold, and the two ASX gold ETFs that offer exposure to gold companies. The ETFs are listed by assets under management, and data was retrieved from each company’s website on November 7, 2024.
1. Global X Physical Gold (ASX:GOLD)
Total assets under management: AU$3.73 billion
Unit price: AU$37.26
Previously known as ETFS Physical Gold, Global X Physical Gold is an ETP that promises a "low-cost and secure way to access physical gold via the stock exchange," while avoiding the struggle of storage.
The entity is backed by gold held in a London vault by JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Investors can redeem shares for physical gold, not just the cash equivalent; however, this comes with a fee of AU$1,000 per redemption. Global X's website suggests that for smaller orders, a more cost-effective option is selling units on the secondary market.
This ETP has a management fee of 0.4 percent.
2. Perth Mint Gold (ASX:PMGOLD)
Total assets under management: AU$1.01 billion
Unit price: AU$39.98
Owned by the Western Australian government, Perth Mint Gold is an ETP that tracks the international price of gold in Australian dollars. Investments are backed by gold bullion stored in the Perth Mint. Perth Mint Gold is the only gold product on the ASX that maintains a government guarantee for holdings.
This ETF has a management fee of just 0.15 percent, making it the lowest-cost physical gold ETF on the ASX.
3. BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:QAU)
Total assets under management: AU$711.16 million
Unit price: AU$22.94
The BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF tracks the price of physical gold. It is backed by gold bullion stored by JPMorgan Chase in London. Although the ETF is based on physical gold, you do not own physical gold by owning the ETF. Rather, when you sell shares of your ETF, you receive the cash equivalent of the gold.
This ETF has a management fee of 0.59 percent.
4. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ASX:GDX)
Total assets under management: AU$585.88 million
Unit price: AU$59.10
The VanEck Gold Miners ETF provides investors with exposure to the largest global gold producers and royalty companies involved in the precious metals space. Its top holdings include Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX).
This ETF also offers exposure to Australian gold miners, with just over 10 percent of its holdings allocated to Australian gold operators, including Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTC Pink:NESRF).
GDX provides a yearly dividend, currently set at 1.65 percent. The ETF has a management fee of 0.53 percent.
5. iShares Physical Gold ETF (ASX:GLDN)
Total assets under management: AU$189.63 million
Unit price: AU$32.25
Established in October 2023, iShares Physical Gold ETF was designed to provide investors with exposure to the spot price of gold without the need for physical storage of personal gold holdings.
Like many gold-based ETFs, this product is considered high risk and is intended for investors who are looking to maintain their investment for more than five years. Since its inception, GLDN has benefitted from the relative strength in the gold market and has provided investors with an 18 percent return.
iShares Physical Gold ETF's management fees are among the lowest on this list at 0.18 percent.
6. Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF (ASX:MNRS)
Total assets under management: AU$85.87 million
Unit price: AU$6.80
The Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF allows Australian investors to add a diverse range of global companies in the gold mining space to their portfolio by focusing on the biggest ex-Australia precious metals companies.
Its top holdings include Newmont, Barrick, Agnico Eagle and royalty company Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM,TSX:WPM).
This ETF has a management fee of 0.57 percent.
7. VanEck Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:NUGG)
Total assets under management: AU$77.06 million
Unit price: AU$40.24
Established in December 2022, the VanEck Gold Bullion ETF allows investors exposure to the gold market without the need to purchase physical gold. It is backed by physical gold bullion bars sourced from Australian gold producers.
This ETF has a management fee of 0.25 percent and since its inception has returned 21.36 percent.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
