January 06, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
18 December 2025
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga... Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November 2025
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026
Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for 2025 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. The Company is also pleased to... Keep Reading...
04 January
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025
Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals
Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
30 December 2025
Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries
With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
