January 27, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
14 January
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 January
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November 2025
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening
Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold's latest price activity, saying the metal is still "nowhere near a top." In his view, its long-term drivers remain in place, and two new ones have now emerged.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
3h
USD/JPY Rate Check Helps Boost Gold Above US$5,000
The US Federal Reserve's January 23 decision to help support Japan’s beleaguered yen is believed to be behind gold’s historic price rise past the US$5,000 per ounce level. The New York Federal Reserve reportedly conducted a “rate check” with currency dealers regarding the US dollar/Japanese yen... Keep Reading...
3h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
4h
A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT
DRILLING WILL TEST MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY TARGETS INCLUDING CONTINUITY OF MINERALIZATION BETWEEN THE MCINTOSH AND CASTLE DEPOSITS A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded 30,000-metre reverse... Keep Reading...
26 January
Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 January
Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region
Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI,OTCQB:SIREF) Chairman Dominique Doucet says the company is entering its "second life." Following the strategic acquisition of OVI Mining, the company is consolidating a district-scale platform in Québec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, anchored by its flagship... Keep Reading...
