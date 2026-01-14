The Conversation (0)
January 14, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
06 January
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga... Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November 2025
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
13 January
FCM Secures Options over Two Ontario REE Properties
First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an option to purchase two properties with... Keep Reading...
13 January
Cartier Builds on 2025 Success to Drive 2026 Growth
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is proud to provide its 2025 accomplishments and looks forward to 2026. Cartier remains focussed on gold and building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining... Keep Reading...
12 January
Doug Casey: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil/Gas — My Focus in 2026
Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take shares his thoughts on gold, silver and more heading into the new year. Casey, who is also a best-selling author, sees higher prices for both precious metals ahead."This gold bull market is coming from a whole different sector... Keep Reading...
