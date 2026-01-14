Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Keep Reading...
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga... Keep Reading...
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

FCM Secures Options over Two Ontario REE Properties

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an option to purchase two properties with... Keep Reading...
Cartier Builds on 2025 Success to Drive 2026 Growth

Cartier Builds on 2025 Success to Drive 2026 Growth

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is proud to provide its 2025 accomplishments and looks forward to 2026. Cartier remains focussed on gold and building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB)

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

doug casey, red globe, dollar sign

Doug Casey: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil/Gas — My Focus in 2026

Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take shares his thoughts on gold, silver and more heading into the new year. Casey, who is also a best-selling author, sees higher prices for both precious metals ahead."This gold bull market is coming from a whole different sector... Keep Reading...

