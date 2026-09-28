Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

(TheNewswire)
Specialized engineering resources build on Silicon Catalyst Angels backing as Edgewater prepares its next-generation platform for customer evaluation
September 28, 2026 - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), a developer of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and intellectual property, today detailed the scope of its PrismIQ™ development and customer demonstration program, including planned engineering support from Fidus Systems and the previously announced Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) Semiconductor Voucher Program.
Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing™ architecture enables multiple concurrent channels within a single Wi-Fi band to increase usable capacity and improve latency and reliability in congested environments. Building on its proven silicon and prior testing with a Tier 1 Service Provider, Edgewater is developing its next-generation PrismIQ™ product family to address the emerging Wi-Fi 8 requirements. A common core architecture supports opportunities across residential, enterprise, industrial and selected mission-critical applications.
Following the recent direct investment by Silicon Catalyst Angels, OVIN support and Fidus engineering resources add practical support to Edgewater's commercialization roadmap. The FPGA-based platform will provide a programmable hardware environment for validating selected PrismIQ functions and preparing for customer evaluation ahead of production silicon.
Fidus will augment Edgewater's engineering program with specialized FPGA implementation and system-validation expertise. The planned work includes:
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Implementing and validating selected next-generation PrismIQ functions in programmable hardware;
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Integrating Edgewater's Spectrum Slicing multi-channel software and driver environment; and
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Enabling over-the-air testing and technical demonstrations for customers and strategic partners.
The platform is intended to help prospective customers assess capabilities and integration requirements, supporting potential product design-in and IP licensing decisions. Testing key functionality before production silicon also allows Edgewater to identify and address engineering issues earlier in development.
"Our focus is on giving customers a practical way to evaluate the next generation of Spectrum Slicing and advance integration discussions," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "OVIN and Fidus help us build on our existing technology, validate key PrismIQ capabilities and offset eligible development costs with this non-dilutive program. Alongside the backing of Silicon Catalyst Angels, this strengthens our ability to move customer engagement toward commercial opportunities."
As disclosed on August 28, 2026, Edgewater was approved for a voucher of up to C$20,000 for eligible technical services related to its FPGA-based prototype program, subject to completion and acceptance of defined project milestones. The voucher offsets eligible costs within Edgewater's broader development program.
The FPGA work supports Edgewater's previously disclosed objective of an initial product release in the first half of 2027. Planned milestones include hardware and software integration, over-the-air validation and customer demonstrations. Edgewater expects to provide updates as these milestones are achieved.
The OVIN Semiconductor Voucher Program is delivered through the Ottawa Regional Technology Development Site by the Kanata North Business Association in collaboration with Invest Ottawa and Area X.O. OVIN is an initiative of the Government of Ontario led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation.
Fidus Systems is a custom embedded systems design and services company with design centres in Canada and the United States. Fidus covers the full development cycle under one roof: system architecture, FPGA design, ASIC RTL design and verification, high-speed hardware, embedded software, signal and power integrity, and mechanical and thermal design. Since 2001, Fidus has completed more than 4,000 projects for over 400 clients in advanced-technology markets, with over 95% of its business coming from repeat clients. Visit fidus.com.
Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ delivers a 10x improvement in performance with 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents granted and 3 AI-related patents pending, Edgewater's fabless model is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets. A Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Company, Edgewater is an industry pioneer in its understanding of the future of Wi-Fi and is building the foundation for the next era of global connectivity which the company defines as intelligent wireless.
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Specific statements respecting moving toward prototype validation and demonstrations, clearing a path toward the next generation of Spectrum Slicing products and moving from validation toward execution and commercialization comprise forward-looking statements and represent milestones which may or may not be achieved. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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