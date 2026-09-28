JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the ROTH Capital Partners' inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on October 1, 2026, in New York City.
Jaguar management will discuss:
- Ongoing exploration progress and recent successes across its wholly owned portfolio of four uranium, rare earth and copper assets across Argentina and Colombia, including brownfield and former mining assets and districts.
- An overview of the Company's exploration strategy, 2027 plans and the significant potential of its South American asset base.
The conference comes at a time of increasing global focus on nuclear energy, energy security and the development of secure and diversified supply chains for uranium and critical minerals.
About Jaguar Uranium
Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's exploration strategy, 2027 plans, the advancement and potential of its projects and portfolio, and future exploration activities in Argentina and Colombia.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions including the availability of financing, personnel, equipment, property access and required permits, the reliability of historical and exploration data, and the Company's ability to execute its plans as currently contemplated.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, the possibility that exploration may not result in economically recoverable mineralization, reliance on historical data, commodity price volatility, financing, permitting, political and regulatory risks, and general economic, market and industry conditions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
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SOURCE Jaguar Uranium
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