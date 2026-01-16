Aurum appoints Mr. Richard Simpson Chairman of the Company

Aurum appoints Mr. Richard Simpson Chairman of the Company

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum appoints Mr. Richard Simpson Chairman of the Company

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga... Keep Reading...
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share sale
Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold, Silver at Record Highs, Mania Phase Still to Come

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, outlines his thoughts on gold and silver heading into 2026, noting that historical precedents point to higher prices. "Clearly when you look back on some of those other periods for gold — and silver particularly — where they went to all-time highs, then we could... Keep Reading...
Sirios (TSXV:SOI)

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Expanding investor outreach in Q1 by participating in key investor conferences and adding to its distribution network

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") has started the year with an infusion of capital, giving the Company additional financial flexibility for enhancing its exploration and investor programs in 2026.The exercise of 10,209,000 warrants and 1,750,000 options... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE)

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results that further expand the South Zone at its NAK copper-gold project in British Columbia. Holes NAK25-55 and NAK25-62 extend shallow mineralization nearly 150 meters east-southeast, while... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Aterian Plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce encouraging results from an independent geophysical study completed over Prospecting Licence PL265/2025 ("Licence") in the Kalahari Copperbelt ("KCB"), in the Republic of Botswana ("Botswana").... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Kraaipan presents strong opportunity through proximity to prolific gold production Initial Vumba exploration results confirm the presence of a continuous gold system with meaningful expansion potential One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce a further tranche of outstanding antimony... Keep Reading...

