The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 16, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum appoints Mr. Richard Simpson Chairman of the Company
Sign up to get your FREE
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
14 January
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 January
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga... Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19h
Will Rhind: Gold, Silver at Record Highs, Mania Phase Still to Come
Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, outlines his thoughts on gold and silver heading into 2026, noting that historical precedents point to higher prices. "Clearly when you look back on some of those other periods for gold — and silver particularly — where they went to all-time highs, then we could... Keep Reading...
23h
Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises
Expanding investor outreach in Q1 by participating in key investor conferences and adding to its distribution network
Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") has started the year with an infusion of capital, giving the Company additional financial flexibility for enhancing its exploration and investor programs in 2026.The exercise of 10,209,000 warrants and 1,750,000 options... Keep Reading...
15 January
American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.
American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results that further expand the South Zone at its NAK copper-gold project in British Columbia. Holes NAK25-55 and NAK25-62 extend shallow mineralization nearly 150 meters east-southeast, while... Keep Reading...
15 January
Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt
Aterian Plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce encouraging results from an independent geophysical study completed over Prospecting Licence PL265/2025 ("Licence") in the Kalahari Copperbelt ("KCB"), in the Republic of Botswana ("Botswana").... Keep Reading...
15 January
One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress
Kraaipan presents strong opportunity through proximity to prolific gold production Initial Vumba exploration results confirm the presence of a continuous gold system with meaningful expansion potential One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company... Keep Reading...
15 January
Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce a further tranche of outstanding antimony... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00