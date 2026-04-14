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April 14, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Ignite Investment Summit Presentation
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INN Article Notification
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
10 April
Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum Reaches 4.2Moz Au
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum reaches 4.2Moz AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 March
Aurum Raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum raises $28.8M via Strategic PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 March
Trading Halt
04 March
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 February
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
Golconda Gold Releases Q1 2026 Production Update and Announces Record Quarterly Production at the Galaxy Gold Mine
Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce record quarterly production of 3,693 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), a 7% increase in gold production compared to Q4 2025 and a 25%... Keep Reading...
7h
Brixton Metals Announces Option Grants
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") announces that the Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 4,500,000 common shares at a per share price of $1.04... Keep Reading...
14h
NevGold Announces Positive, Consistent Drill Results on Historic Gold Leach Pads Including 0.34% Antimony And 0.41 g/t Au Over 12.5 Meters; Path to Near-Term Antimony Production Continues
Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") sonic drill results (see Key Highlights and Appendix I - Drillhole Summary Table) from the historic gold leach pads at its... Keep Reading...
13 April
Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that analyses of pulp samples from the Company's 2025 reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling program show high levels of cyanide ("CN") extraction for gold and silver that corroborates... Keep Reading...
13 April
Freegold Advances Golden Summit Toward Pre-Feasibility and Expands Technical Leadership Team
Key HighlightsSix rigs planned (five active; additional rig to commence next month), supporting accelerated drilling timelines~50,000 m infill-focused program to strengthen grade control and support the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)Ongoing metallurgical work targeting higher recoveries &... Keep Reading...
13 April
Silverco Mining Releases Robust PEA for the Cusi Mine Highlighting High-Margin, Low Capital Restart
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the restart of its 100%-owned Cusi Mine located in Chihuahua, Mexico. Key Highlights: After-tax NPV (5%) of US$104.1 million... Keep Reading...
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