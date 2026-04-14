Ignite Investment Summit Presentation

Ignite Investment Summit Presentation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Ignite Investment Summit Presentation

Download the PDF here.

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AUE:AU
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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

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Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum reaches 4.2Moz AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

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Golconda Gold Releases Q1 2026 Production Update and Announces Record Quarterly Production at the Galaxy Gold Mine

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Brixton Metals Announces Option Grants

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NevGold Announces Positive, Consistent Drill Results on Historic Gold Leach Pads Including 0.34% Antimony And 0.41 g/t Au Over 12.5 Meters; Path to Near-Term Antimony Production Continues

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Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") sonic drill results (see Key Highlights and Appendix I - Drillhole Summary Table) from the historic gold leach pads at its... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

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Key HighlightsSix rigs planned (five active; additional rig to commence next month), supporting accelerated drilling timelines~50,000 m infill-focused program to strengthen grade control and support the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)Ongoing metallurgical work targeting higher recoveries &... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Releases Robust PEA for the Cusi Mine Highlighting High-Margin, Low Capital Restart

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Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the restart of its 100%-owned Cusi Mine located in Chihuahua, Mexico. Key Highlights: After-tax NPV (5%) of US$104.1 million... Keep Reading...

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Aurum Resources
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