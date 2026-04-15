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April 15, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE
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INN Article Notification
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
14 April
Ignite Investment Summit Presentation
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Ignite Investment Summit PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 April
Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum Reaches 4.2Moz Au
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum reaches 4.2Moz AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 March
Aurum Raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum raises $28.8M via Strategic PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 March
Trading Halt
04 March
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with BrightstarDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 15, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held... Keep Reading...
10h
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR
Trading resumes in: Company: LaFleur Minerals Inc. CSE Symbol: LFLR All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 12:00 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
10h
LaFleur and Trafigura Enter into Term Sheet for C$30 Million Prepayment Facility and Gold Offtake Agreement
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has selected Trafigura Canada Limited or one of its affiliates ("Trafigura") to arrange and provide a prepayment financing facility of up to C$30 million (the... Keep Reading...
11h
THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies
The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime MinisterThe Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural ResourcesMr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure BankThe Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of... Keep Reading...
14h
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its... Keep Reading...
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