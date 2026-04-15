Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

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Aurum Resourcesaue:auasx:aueprecious metals investing
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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

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