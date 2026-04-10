Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum Reaches 4.2Moz Au

Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum Reaches 4.2Moz Au

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum reaches 4.2Moz Au

Download the PDF here.

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