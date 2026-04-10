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April 09, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum reaches 4.2Moz Au
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INN Article Notification
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
22 March
Aurum Raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum raises $28.8M via Strategic PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 March
Trading Halt
04 March
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 February
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 February
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now
Dr. Marc Faber, editor and publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, discusses the impact of the Iran war on global liquidity, asset price trends, interest rates and gold. He also weighs in on the future of the US economy and the BRICS nations. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
9h
G Mining Ventures Strikes Deal to Acquire G2 Goldfields
G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN,OTCQX:GMINF) announced plans to acquire G2 Goldfields (TSXV:GTWO,OTCQX:GUYGF) in an estimated US$2.13 billion all-stock transaction, moving to consolidate two adjacent projects in Guyana to create one of the largest and lowest-cost gold-mining hubs in the Americas.The... Keep Reading...
12h
Infographic: Miners Retreat to Gold, Slash Early Stage Exploration to Record Lows
The global mining industry has decisively pivoted toward safe havens, funneling half of its entire exploration budget into gold while abandoning early stage grassroots discoveries at a record pace.According to the newly released World Exploration Trends 2026 report from S&P Global Market... Keep Reading...
08 April
Dr. Jonathan Newman: Gold, Fiat and the Fed — An Austrian Economist’s View
Dr. Jonathan Newman, fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses Austrian economics, emphasizing its focus on individual actions and subjective ends. He also explains its historical roots in Carl Menger's principles and the methodology of praxeology. In addition, Newman critiques the US Federal... Keep Reading...
08 April
Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs in Wait-and-See Mode on Iran Peace Deal
Precious metals prices are still riding a wave of uncertainty as the ground continues to shift under the Iran war. As is the case for many commodities, the price action for the precious metals complex remains at the whim of global leaders set to come to the negotiating table later this week.... Keep Reading...
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