American Rare Earths

ARR Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR commissions oxide to metal study for heavy rare earths

Download the PDF here.

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American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Limited

Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Optimisation Update

Optimisation Update

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
An advanced recycling plant where robotic arms are sorting and processing rare earth metals.

Rare Earths Recycling Offers Path to Secure, Sustainable Supply Chain

Recycling materials has been a widely established process to promote sustainability and reduce carbon footprint. Now, thanks to both technology innovation and an increasing global sentiment toward resource resilience and security, this well-known process is carving a niche in the critical... Keep Reading...
Closeup of shiny metallic rocks on rough, dark soil under a cloudy sky.

Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks

Rare earths stocks have gained renewed investor attention following recent policies that sharpen the US government's focus on securing critical minerals supply chains. In early 2025, the Trump administration signaled stronger commitments to reduce American reliance on China for rare earth... Keep Reading...
Altona (LSE: REE)

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

Altona (LSE: REE), a resource exploration and development company focused on critical raw materials in Africa, is pleased to announce the receipt of all outstanding assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign at Monte Muambe.HighlightsAll assays received: Final results from the 2025 drilling... Keep Reading...
Periodic table section highlighting neodymium.

Ucore and Vulcan Forge US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) has taken another step toward building a North American rare earth magnet supply chain, signing a memorandum of understanding with Vulcan Elements aimed at securing domestic production for both defense and commercial applications.Under the agreement,... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc

Strategic Trading JV with Wogen Resources

Aterian plc (LSE: ATN), the African-focused critical minerals exploration and trading company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Rwanda subsidiary, Eastinco Limited ("Eastinco"), has successfully commenced trading and export operations under the new terms of its strategic joint... Keep Reading...
Malawi flag waving with black, red and green stripes under a blue sky.

Mkango Resources Updates Economics for Malawi Rare Earths Project, Poland Plant

Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA,LSE:MKA,OTCPL:MKNGF) has updated the projected returns for its Malawi-based Songwe Hill rare earths project and a planned processing facility in Poland. New studies point to higher-value exposure to magnet metals expected to face supply shortfalls.The company said on... Keep Reading...

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