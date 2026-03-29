The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 29, 2026
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR commissions oxide to metal study for heavy rare earths
Sign up to get your FREE
American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
12 February 2025
American Rare Earths Limited
27 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 November 2025
Optimisation Update
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October 2025
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October 2025
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 March
Rare Earths Recycling Offers Path to Secure, Sustainable Supply Chain
Recycling materials has been a widely established process to promote sustainability and reduce carbon footprint. Now, thanks to both technology innovation and an increasing global sentiment toward resource resilience and security, this well-known process is carving a niche in the critical... Keep Reading...
27 March
Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks
Rare earths stocks have gained renewed investor attention following recent policies that sharpen the US government's focus on securing critical minerals supply chains. In early 2025, the Trump administration signaled stronger commitments to reduce American reliance on China for rare earth... Keep Reading...
24 March
Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe
Altona (LSE: REE), a resource exploration and development company focused on critical raw materials in Africa, is pleased to announce the receipt of all outstanding assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign at Monte Muambe.HighlightsAll assays received: Final results from the 2025 drilling... Keep Reading...
24 March
Ucore and Vulcan Forge US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain
Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) has taken another step toward building a North American rare earth magnet supply chain, signing a memorandum of understanding with Vulcan Elements aimed at securing domestic production for both defense and commercial applications.Under the agreement,... Keep Reading...
23 March
Strategic Trading JV with Wogen Resources
Aterian plc (LSE: ATN), the African-focused critical minerals exploration and trading company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Rwanda subsidiary, Eastinco Limited ("Eastinco"), has successfully commenced trading and export operations under the new terms of its strategic joint... Keep Reading...
19 March
Mkango Resources Updates Economics for Malawi Rare Earths Project, Poland Plant
Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA,LSE:MKA,OTCPL:MKNGF) has updated the projected returns for its Malawi-based Songwe Hill rare earths project and a planned processing facility in Poland. New studies point to higher-value exposure to magnet metals expected to face supply shortfalls.The company said on... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00