Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc.

June 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated, effective immediately, the previously announced agreement dated June 9, 2026, to acquire 80% of the outstanding shares of EXTERRA Mining & Exploration SARL ("Exterra"), a private Moroccan company.

The termination results from incomplete and insufficient financial records provided by Exterra, which failed to meet the disclosure standards and conditions required under the terms of the agreement. As a publicly listed issuer, Steadright must ensure that all acquisitions comply with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies, including the provision of complete, accurate, and auditable financial statements from target companies.

Given Exterra's inability to deliver the required financial documentation within the agreed‑upon timelines, Steadright has exercised its contractual right to cancel the transaction in order to protect the Company and its shareholders.

Steadright continues to evaluate other strategic opportunities within the critical minerals sector in Canada and internationally.

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019.

Steadright has been focused on finding exploration and historical mining

projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space.

 

Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital

Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium

Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU

for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco and an LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl, a Moroccan Company.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

 

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

 

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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