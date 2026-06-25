CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in virtual format.

The six incumbent directors, Julian Treger, Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese, Tom Albanese, Sharon Fay, Erez Ichilov and Robert Harward were re-elected to the Board by shareholders. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

CoTec Chairman, Mr. Lucio Genovese, commented; "I would like to thank Margot Naudie, who did not stand for re-election, for her service over the past few years. She has made a significant contribution to our Company through her Board and Committee positions, and her guidance, assistance and commitment will be greatly missed."

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



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