Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC, a strategic metals exploration and development company, held its Annual General Meeting today and all resolutions were duly passed.

There were eight resolutions of which seven were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and one as a Special Resolution. Voting on all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was conducted by poll and the results are as follows:

Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Vote Total

Vote Total as % of Issued Share Capital

Withheld*

1. To receive and adopt the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025

14,530,962

99.89

15,629

0.11

14,546,591

3.34

-

2. To authorise the Directors to appoint the auditor and fix remuneration

14,530,962

99.89

15,629

0.11

14,546,591

3.34

-

3. To re-elect Alastair Ford as Director

14,520,962

99.82

25,629

0.18

14,546,591

3.34

-

4. To re-elect Max Williams as Director

14,408,001

99.05

138,590

0.95

14,546,591

3.34

-

5. To elect Edward Loye as Director

14,519,981

99.82

26,610

0.18

14,546,591

3.34

-

6. To increase the share capital of the Company

14,525,653

99.86

20,363

0.14

14,546,016

3.34

575

7. To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities

14,333,653

98.54

212,363

1.46

14,546,016

3.34

575

8. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash

14,208,812

97.68

337,204

2.32

14,546,016

3.34

575

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

For further information visit https://www.greatwesternmining.com/, or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman

c/o St Brides

Max Williams, Finance Director

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker

Brian Garrahy

+353 (0)1 679 6363

Shard Capital Partners

Joint Broker

Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar

+44 (0)20 7186 9008

St Brides Partners

Financial PR

Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



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