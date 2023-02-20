Argentina Lithium Strengthens Lithium Play as Drilling Continues at Argentina Asset
“We're proving our hypothesis that the lithium brines do extend under our properties," said Argentina Lithium & Energy CEO Nikolaos Cacos.
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:PNXLF,FWB:OAY3) has completed six diamond drill holes at its Rincon West project in Argentina's Salta province, and drilling continues while the company expects the first resource calculation by the second quarter of 2023, according to CEO Nikolaos Cacos.
The company recently reported positive lithium brine values at its Rincon West project, including a 153 meter interval ranging from 329 to 393 milligrams per liter lithium from the sixth diamond drill hole. The seventh exploration hole is in the final steps to completion, with two additional holes planned.
“All six of those holes bear lithium. And the grades and intercepts of these holes are exactly what has been in line with what has been published with both Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO). So it's very exciting. We're proving our hypothesis that the lithium brines do extend under our properties,” Cacos said.
The sixth hole, RW-DDH-006, is a step out of 960 meters from the prior best intersection reported previously in the fourth hole. The large step outs demonstrate that concentrated lithium brines extend broadly through the core of the property, the chief executive said.
“We're building up tons of lithium. As we're building that up, the market has a knack for instantly reflecting these drill results … This is the time when you're going to get that big exploration swinging your portfolio. It's riskier, but it's also the most exciting time.”
Drilling at Rincon West will continue, according to Cacos, as the company plans to release drill results each month. “As we engage by the end of the second quarter, when we put our first resource calculation, (we) will begin to attract institutional investors. And I think that could be a real inflection point for a company in a positive way.”
Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium & Energy CEO Nikolaos Cacos above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:PNXLF,FWB:OAY3). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Argentina Lithium & Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Argentina Lithium & Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Argentina Lithium & Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
