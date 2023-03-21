Appia’s Brazil Rare Earths Play an Important Strategy for the Company, President Says
"Rare earths play a very significant role in that process of permanent magnet production. So … the automotive industry is extremely interested in identifying strong, long-term asset potential for rare earths,” said Stephen Burega, president of Appia Rare Earths and Uranium.
As Appia Rare Earths and Uranium(CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF) undergoes a due diligence process in its bid to acquire 70 percent of a rare earths ionic adsorption clay asset in Brazil, President Stephen Burega is touting the importance of such an addition to the company's rare earths portfolio.
“It would make us one of very few companies in the world that have both heavy rare earths assets, as well as light rare earths assets,” Burega said. “We'll have the next 90 days to do our due diligence, but we're very, very excited about the potential, and it's in the right location, very close to some near-term ionic clay production.”
He also noted the significance of potentially developing an ionic clay rare earths asset outside of China.
“The majority of the ionic clay assets have been held in and managed by China, and those that are outside of China have been owned by Chinese interests, for the most part," he said. "So identifying an ionic clay asset of this type is of very strategic importance to the heavy rare earths side of the business. And we feel that Brazil is one of those few locations in the world that actually does have ionic clays as a known quantity.”
Watch the full interview with Stephen Burega, president of Appia Rare Earths and Uranium, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Appia Rare Earths and Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Appia Rare Earths and Uraniumis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Appia Rare Earths and Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
