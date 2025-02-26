Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Top 11 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Jindalee Lithium

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Download the PDF here.

provaris energypv1:auasx:pv1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
PV1:AU
Provaris Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Provaris Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris; ASX:PV1) is pleased to advise the collaboration with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Norwegian Hydrogen AS has advanced to the execution of a conditional Term Sheet for the supply, transport and offtake of RFNBO compliant hydrogen. The Term Sheet provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (Hydrogen SPA) which is targeted for June 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update on recent progress towards its priority activities in Norway aimed at developing Hydrogen Supply Chains into Europe and advancing the Company’s proprietary hydrogen carrier.
Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris

Provaris Energy: Enabling Clean Energy Supply Chains via Innovative Hydrogen, CO2 Storage and Transport Solutions


Keep reading...Show less
Innovation Mining

Innovation Mining


Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill"). The Project, "WaveCrackerTM" will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on Copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of "new" copper metal.

As part of the collaboration in the Project, CoTec will leverage on McGill's considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Provides Operational Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of recent operational achievements and key performance targets for 2025. Over the past year, CoTec has accelerated its transition from investment into project implementation and operational deployment, particularly focusing on its HyProMag USA LLC permanent magnet recycling project and the reclamation of the Lac Jeannine iron ore tailings facility based in Quebec, Canada (Lac Jeannine).

2024 was a transformative year for CoTec during which two independent technical studies were completed, establishing a solid foundation for revenue generation targeted for early 2027. Additionally, significant progress was achieved by CoTec's investments, including MagIron LLC which is working towards the re-start of its Plant 4 iron ore concentrator in Minnesota, USA and Ceibo, signing a partnership agreement with Glencore plc's Lomas Bayas Mining Company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
A handyman installing solar panels on a rooftop.

High-purity Silica: Key Material Powering Tech, Solar and Investment Growth

Silica, or silicon dioxide, is a fundamental component in various industries, serving as a critical material in applications ranging from construction to high-tech sectors.

Its versatility and unique properties make it indispensable in modern manufacturing and technology. However, beyond its industrial significance, silica represents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly in its high-purity form.

As the global economy transitions toward clean energy, advanced electronics, and next-generation communication technologies, the demand for high-purity silica is skyrocketing. Companies that can secure and supply this essential raw material stand to benefit from long-term growth and increasing market valuations.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Executive Informational Overview Report by Crystal Research

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Research Associates LLC has released an Executive Informational Overview® (EIO) on CoTec.

The 70 page paid report can be found on CoTec's website (https://cotec.ca/), Crystal Research Associates' website (www.crystalra.com), and across leading financial distribution mediums. For over two decades, Crystal Research Associates, LLC has successfully articulated the exceptional stories of small- and mid-cap companies to the Wall Street investor community.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings: Innovating the Future of Resource Extraction


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Provaris Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Provaris Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralisation Ahead of Resource Update

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Quantum Biopharma Announces Completion of the Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for its Experimental Multiple Sclerosis Drug Lucid-21-302

Related News

lithium investing

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

silver investing

Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralisation Ahead of Resource Update

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Precious Metals Investing

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

×