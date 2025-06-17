- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 17, 2025
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture
25 May
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris Energy is at the forefront of developing integrated compressed hydrogen and liquid CO₂ storage and transport infrastructure. With proprietary technology, a capital-light license model, and a growing portfolio of European hydrogen supply chain projects, Provaris is well-positioned to support global decarbonization efforts.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary tank IP and vessel designs enable scalable, low-cost storage and transport solutions.
- Compression technology offers the lowest cost for regional hydrogen supply.
- Term sheet signed with Uniper Global Commodities for 42,500 tpa hydrogen supply; binding Hydrogen SPA targeted mid-2025.
- Second MoU signed in March 2025 for 30,000 tpa hydrogen supply from Norway to Germany; term sheet expected Q2 2025.
- Early cash flow via license and origination fees; no capex required for Provaris to participate in shipping infrastructure.
- Partnership with Yinson Production AS to deliver new liquid CO₂ tank designs targeting maritime, floating, and onshore storage.
- High-volume inbound interest (>150 ktpa) from Nordic and Spanish developers confirms market demand.
- Prototype compressed hydrogen tank in construction, with class approvals expected Q3 2025.
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1) offers innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lowering the cost of hydrogen and CO₂ supply chains. With offices in Sydney and Oslo, the company is strategically focused on Europe, where decarbonization goals and energy security demand scalable and efficient clean energy solutions.
Provaris has developed a proprietary compressed hydrogen shipping solution designed to deliver “ready-to-use” green hydrogen with the lowest delivered cost for regional markets. Compression has been validated as the most energy- and cost-efficient method for hydrogen delivery, eliminating the need for complex conversion to carriers like ammonia. Studies show Provaris’ model delivers ~50 percent more hydrogen at ~20 percent lower cost compared to ammonia, with emissions well below EU RED II thresholds.
The company's “capital lite” model enables early cash flow and long-term recurring revenue through license and origination fees, without requiring ownership of ships or infrastructure. Each hydrogen supply project can generate ~US$34 million in total revenue for Provaris, including a technology license fee of ~US$16.5 million per project.
With binding commercial milestones targeted for 2025, including two supply agreements with German utilities totaling over 70,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen, Provaris is well positioned to enable Europe’s transition to clean hydrogen. Europe's hydrogen import needs are forecast to reach 7 million tonnes (Mt) by 2030, with less than 1 percent of that currently supplied by low-carbon sources.
The company is also pioneering bulk liquid CO₂ tank technology in partnership with Yinson Production AS, opening a second stream of licensing revenue and addressing bottlenecks in carbon capture and storage infrastructure. This innovation aligns with Provaris’ mission to enable practical, efficient, and scalable zero-carbon energy supply chains across Europe and beyond.
Advanced Supply Chain Project Pipeline in Europe
Provaris is advancing several green hydrogen export projects from the Nordics to continental Europe:
- Norway: Two hydrogen export projects under MoUs with German utilities (Uniper and a second unnamed utility).
- Germany: Import infrastructure collaboration with utilities; aligned with TSO build-out and industrial decarbonization targets.
- Spain: Ongoing discussions with developers and offtake partners for hydrogen export hubs.
- Finland: Working with local partners to identify export-capable hydrogen production sites.
- The Netherlands: Joint pre-feasibility with Global Energy Storage (GES) for 40,000 tpa hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam.
These projects underpin a cumulative pipeline of over 150 ktpa and demonstrate Provaris’ ability to meet Europe’s growing hydrogen demand.
Key Features and Benefits of Compressed Hydrogen
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Multiple studies reaffirm the simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Hydrogen Vessel Designs: H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge for export efficiency
Complementing its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is progressing the final design and classification approval phases of two purpose-built vessel types—the H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge—designed to safely and efficiently transport compressed hydrogen across regional maritime routes.
These vessels are central to Provaris' strategy to unlock flexible and cost-effective green hydrogen supply chains. The H₂Neo Carrier is engineered with a cargo capacity of 27,000 cubic meters (equivalent to 450 tonnes of hydrogen at 250 bar pressure) and features a closed containment system that eliminates boil-off losses and minimizes emissions. FEED level design has been completed and approved by classification societies, including safety studies. Final Class approval is expected in 2025, aligning with the company’s targeted project final investment decisions in 2026.
H2Neo carrier solution together with barge storage for loading and discharge sites
The combination proprietary tank technology, automated shipbuilding processes, and flexible infrastructure options, Provaris offers a lower total cost of ownership and faster deployment compared to alternative hydrogen carriers such as ammonia or liquid hydrogen. These innovations position Provaris as a first mover in delivering safe, scalable, and cost-competitive maritime transport for green hydrogen across Europe.
Innovating CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio in 2024 to include CO₂ storage. This strategic move commenced with a ground-breaking partnership with Norway’s Yinson Production AS to bring innovation to liquid CO₂ storage and transport, for both maritime and onshore applications. Yinson is a US$3 billion global energy infrastructure leader in FPSOs and renewable technologies, having raised US$1.6 billion in late-2024 for growth funding, including the establishment of CO₂ supply chains.
A Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop new bulk liquid CO₂ (LCO2) tank designs for floating, onshore and ship-based storage applications, solves an industry bottleneck for CO₂ tank capacity limited to ~7,500 cbm. Targeting major gains in storage volume and reduced storage costs, tank designs at low pressure and temperature maximise storage and efficiency to reduce storage and transport costs.
Aligned with its technology license model for hydrogen, Yinson is funding Provaris’ development of new tank designs to be jointly owned and then licensed to owners of floating storage, shipping and land-based storage solutions, which will include Yinson.
In March 2025, Provaris completed a concept design for a large-volume, low-pressure tank solution, unlocking a new stream of license fee revenue. The initial license fee of US$200,000 has already been received, and further payments are anticipated as development progresses.
Milestones for June 2025 include the completion of Phase 2 of the JDA which will include a type rating approval of a LCO2 tank and integrated with Yinson’s development of a Floating Storage Injection Unit (FSIU) proposed for the use in offtshore CCS injection projects under development in Europe and Asia.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.
19 June
Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping
22 May
CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity
24 April
March 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced March 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow
15 April
Shareholder Update Letter
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Shareholder Update Letter
03 April
Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says
Description
A recent analyst report from Longspur Clean Energy highlights Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1) progress in establishing a hydrogen and CO2 transport solution, alongside a strategic shift to a capital-light business model.
With key agreements in place, new revenue streams emerging, and an expanded valuation outlook, Provaris is well-positioned for growth in the global clean energy market.
Illustration of the Regional Supply locations from the Nordic Region into North-West European ports with hydrogen import development plans linked to the future development of Germany’s core hydrogen network
Key Highlights from the Report:
Building Blocks for Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport in Place
Provaris has secured foundational agreements to advance its hydrogen and CO2 transport solutions. This includes a 42,000 tpa hydrogen supply chain agreement with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, a 30,000 tpa supply deal from Norway to a German utility, and a joint development agreement with Yinson Production Offshore for a 5 mtpa CO2 transport project targeted for the end of the decade.
Capital-light Model to Reduce Funding Needs
Adopting a capital-light model, Provaris will generate licence and origination fees while avoiding the need to fund vessel construction directly. This approach lowers financial risk while maintaining long-term participation in the sector.
Licence Fees Unlock Near-term Revenue
Provaris will now earn a 5 percent technology licence fee on the capital expenditure of its H2Neo hydrogen carrier and H2Leo hydrogen barge, providing upfront revenue during the 30-month construction period. Once operational, the company targets a 5 percent free-carried equity ownership, allowing further financial participation.
Revised Forecasts and Increased Valuation
The updated financial model anticipates technology licence revenue as early as FY 2027, earlier than previous forecasts. Longspur Clean Energy has raised its base-case valuation slightly from AU$0.07 to AU$0.08, with a single CO2 project pushing this to AU$0.13. A larger-scale Norwegian hydrogen project could drive a high-case valuation of AU$0.15. The lower capital requirements under the new model increase the feasibility of new projects, improving confidence in higher valuation scenarios.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
19 June
Coelacanth Energy
Investment Insight
Coelacanth Energy presents strong growth potential in the Canadian light oil and natural gas sector with encouraging well test results, a robust infrastructure buildout, and a management team with a track record of repeated success, making it a compelling growth story.
Overview
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company, focusing primarily on the prolific Montney region in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. With a substantial landholding of approximately 150 net sections in the Two Rivers area of Montney, Coelacanth is strategically positioned to harness the potential of one of the most resource-rich natural gas basins in North America.
Coelacanth distinguishes itself with a two-pronged strategy: near-term production growth and long-term resource development. Supported by advanced geological delineation and a robust infrastructure buildout, the company is poised to scale efficiently as it transitions from exploration to production.
Backed by a management team that has built and sold six successful oil and gas companies, Coelacanth is focused on delivering returns through disciplined capital deployment and operational execution.
The Montney Advantage
The Montney Formation spans British Columbia and Alberta and is known for its high levels of recoverable natural gas and liquids. Montney has attracted numerous large oil and gas producers, including companies like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Shell, ARC Resources (ARX), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU), and ConocoPhillips (COP). The presence of such large players highlights the importance of this region in contributing to both the Canadian and global energy markets.
Coelacanth’s landholdings are strategically located in the Two Rivers area of Montney, giving it access to a highly productive portion of the basin. Unlike many junior exploration companies, Coelacanth is drill-ready, positioning it favorably among its peers. By securing significant infrastructure and landholdings, Coelacanth ensures its ability to tap into the natural gas and oil resources that lie beneath its properties, a key advantage in the competitive Montney region.
Company Highlights
- Over 150 net sections of contiguous land in the Two Rivers area, located in the Montney geological fairway, a prolific oil and liquids-rich natural gas region.
- Strategic proximity to major producers like ARC Resources, Tourmaline Oil Corp, Shell and ConocoPhillips.
- Fully permitted and funded infrastructure development program, with first production from Two Rivers East Pad started in June 2025 and expected to ramp through the summer.
- Phase 1 facilities will support initial production of 8,000 boe/d; Phase 2 will add compression and double total capacity by Q4 2025.
- Nine wells have been drilled and tested at the 5-19 pad, collectively flowing at over 11,000 boe/d in flush test rates.
- Estimated production growth: 4,000 boe/d in 2025; 11,000 boe/d in 2026; 15,000 boe/d in 2027.
Key Projects
Two Rivers East and Two Rivers West
The Two Rivers Montney development is the cornerstone of Coelacanth’s growth strategy. This multi-zone resource play features Lower, Upper, Basal and Middle Montney formations, offering significant running room for future development. The company has drilled and tested nine wells on the 5-19 pad (seven Lower Montney, one Upper, one Basal), yielding impressive flush production test rates totaling more than 11,000 boe/d, on a combined basis. Some wells tested at over 1,200 boepd with 50 percent light oil, highlighting strong liquids yields.
Two Rivers Asset Advantage
Two Rivers East started first production in June 2025, with production to be systematically ramped up over the summer. This production is supported by a new Phase 1 facility capable of processing 30 mmcf/d of gas and associated oil. Phase 2, planned for late 2025, will double capacity with added compression.
The Two Rivers West project, already in production, complements the East project with upside in the Upper Montney and delineation potential across additional benches. Test wells have demonstrated commercial deliverability and support long-term production sustainability.
Market Access and Takeaway Agreements
Coelacanth has secured long-term gas takeaway for its growing production base. The company holds firm commitments for up to 100 mmcf/d of natural gas takeaway capacity and has secured processing capacity of up to 60 mmcf/d at a third-party facility. Oil and condensate produced from the Montney light oil window can be trucked to regional terminals or connected via infrastructure to major hubs including Fort Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Prince George.
On the gas side, Coelacanth has egress options through pipelines such as NGTL, Westcoast and Alliance, and is strategically positioned to benefit from future access to LNG Canada via the Coastal GasLink system.
Board and Management
Rob Zakresky – President and CEO
Rob Zakresky has a significant background in the oil and gas sector, previously serving as the president and CEO of Leucrotta Exploration as well as five additional predecessor companies. He has been with Coelacanth Energy since its inception and is recognized for his strategic leadership and focus on enhancing shareholder value. His expertise in financial management and operations is reflected in his approach to driving the company's growth.
Bret Kimpton – Vice-president of Operations and COO
Bret Kimpton joined Coelacanth Energy in 2022, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role as vice president of production at Storm Resources, where he contributed to significant production growth. He has a strong background in construction and operations, especially in the Montney region of British Columbia, managing various fields. His role at Coelacanth focuses on overseeing operational efficiency and implementing the company's growth strategies.
Nolan Chicoine – Vice-president of Finance and CFO
Nolan Chicoine has also been with Coelacanth Energy since its inception. His responsibilities encompass financial oversight, including financial planning, reporting, and analysis. He plays a crucial role in aligning the financial strategies with the company's operational goals. His background includes significant experience in financial management as CFO for Leucrotta Exploration, Crocotta Energy, and Chamaelo Energy.
Jody Denis – Vice-president of Drilling & Completions
Jody Denis is the former drilling, engineering & operations engineer at Leucrotta Exploration. Prior to that, he was senior operations advisor at Black Swan Energy, drilling manager at ARC Resources, and drilling and completions manager at Birchcliff Energy.
John Fur – Vice-president Geosciences
John Fur is the former manager, exploration of Leucrotta Exploration, and former senior geophysicist at Crocotta Energy, Chamaelo Energy, Chamaelo Exploration, Viracocha Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Post Energy, Amber Energy and Husky Oil.
18 June
IEA: World Energy Investment to Hit US$3.3 Trillion in 2025
Despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, global energy investment is expected to rise to an unprecedented US$3.3 trillion in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The bulk of that capital — US$2.2 trillion — will go to clean energy technologies, including renewables, grids, storage, nuclear and efficiency initiatives, signaling the accelerating dominance of the so-called “Age of Electricity.”
This marks a 2 percent real-term increase from 2024, and, more significantly, it reflects a decisive structural shift.
For the first time in history, global investment in electricity is set to more than double that of fossil fuels, which are expected to receive only US$1.1 trillion in total funding next year.
“Ten years ago, investments in fossil fuel supply were 30 percent higher than those for electricity generation, grids and storage,” the IEA notes in a new report. “Today, these positions are reversed.”
China, US and Europe lead the charge
The report identifies three geopolitical regions that have been chiefly responsible for the surge in clean energy investment over the past five years: China, Europe and the US.
China alone accounts for nearly one-third of global clean energy investment, up from one-quarter a decade ago.
The Asian nation's strategy is shaped by a mix of industrial policy, energy security concerns and a desire to lead in cleantech manufacturing. The IEA notes that Chinese solar panel exports to developing economies surged in early 2025, overtaking shipments to advanced economies. Pakistan, for instance, imported 19 gigawatts worth of solar panels from China in 2024 — about half of its grid-connected capacity.
Meanwhile, Europe has scrambled to accelerate renewable and efficiency spending following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent cut in natural gas deliveries.
The continent's response has focused heavily on electrification and energy independence.
In the US, the Inflation Reduction Act and other incentives have driven a near doubling of clean energy investment in the last decade. However, the IEA warns this momentum may plateau as federal support measures are scaled back.
Solar dominates, but grid investment lags
Solar power remains the world’s standout investment magnet.
Spending on photovoltaics (PV) — both utility scale and rooftop — is expected to reach US$450 billion in 2025, making it the largest single item in global energy investment.
This surge is being driven by plunging tech costs and intense supplier competition, particularly from Chinese firms.
Battery storage for the power sector is also gaining traction, with investment projected at US$66 billion. Yet despite these advances, a critical bottleneck remains: power grids.
“Maintaining electricity security amid rising electricity use requires a rapid increase in grid spending, moving towards parity with the amount spent on generation,” the IEA cautions.
At present, just US$400 billion is allocated annually to grid infrastructure — less than half of what goes to generation assets. Barriers include long permitting times, strained supply chains for transformers and cables and financial stress on utilities, especially in developing nations.
Fossil fuel investment slumps
Investment in upstream oil is set to fall by 6 percent in 2025, the first annual drop since the 2020 pandemic slump and the steepest since 2016. The IEA attributes this decline to softening oil prices and weaker investor sentiment.
Refining investment is also shrinking, set to hit its lowest point in a decade.
The US shale sector, once a barometer for oil market optimism, is expected to reduce spending by nearly 10 percent in 2025, although production may still inch upward due to cost cutting and recent consolidations.
On the other hand, natural gas investments are more resilient. Final investment decisions (FIDs) for gas-fired power generation have rebounded, with the US and Middle East accounting for nearly half of global FIDs.
Spending on LNG infrastructure is also on an upswing, fueled by major new projects in the US, Qatar and Canada. Between 2026 and 2028, the IEA projects some of the largest ever annual expansions in LNG export capacity.
Electrification and end-use efficiency rising
The global shift to electric vehicle (EVs), heat pumps and smart appliances is reshaping end-use energy investment, now expected to reach US$800 billion in 2025. EV adoption is a major factor in this rise, especially in China, where many EV models are now price competitive with traditional combustion engines.
Buildings investment, however, is being dragged down by a sluggish construction sector, particularly in China. This is partly offset by rising demand for efficient appliances and cooling systems amid global temperature increases.
Furthermore, the IEA notes that the cost of many clean technologies has resumed a downward trend.
The IEA’s Clean Energy Equipment Price Index hit a record low in early 2024, with solar and wind components from China seeing price drops of 60 and 50 percent, respectively, since 2022.
Yet inflation looms in other sectors. Grid material costs have nearly doubled in five years, and oil and gas upstream costs are forecast to rise 3 percent in 2025. US developers are facing additional cost pressures due to rising tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
World not yet on track for COP28 goals
Despite historic investment levels, the IEA warns that the world is still not on track to meet the tripling of renewable power capacity pledged at COP28. To reach those targets, annual investments in renewables must double, and efficiency and electrification spending must nearly triple within five years.
“Efforts to reduce the cost of capital need to be the cornerstone of the ‘Baku to Belem Roadmap’ launched at COP29,” the organization's report concludes, referencing a plan to mobilize at least US$1.3 trillion for low-emissions projects in developing economies by 2035.
With the world entering a new phase of electrification and energy transition, the IEA emphasizes that the challenge is no longer just innovation — but scale, equity and speed.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
16 June
Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.
This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.
Click here to connect with Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) to receive an Investor Presentation
16 June
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada. For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders.
Annual General Meeting
Alvopetro's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the offices of Torys LLP (Suite 4600, 525 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta) beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting, however only registered shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025 and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.
We will also be broadcasting the meeting via live webcast for the interest of all shareholders. Please be advised that shareholders will not be able to vote any shares through this webcast format. Details for joining the event are as follows:
DATE: June 18, 2025
TIME: 9:30 AM Mountain/11:30 AM Eastern
LINK:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512204386
DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kenh5nLlte
WEBINAR ID: 895 1220 4386
Corporate Presentation
Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at: http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.
Social Media
Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward–looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the Company's dividends, plans for dividends in the future, the timing and amount of such dividends and the expected tax treatment thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulations relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF
Click here to connect with Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) to receive an Investor Presentation
11 June
Jupiter Energy Eyes Production Growth, Profitability with Kazakhstan AIX Listing
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR) Chairman Geoff Gander discusses his company’s listing on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), Kazakhstan’s largest stock exchange, in a bid to raise US$5 million and increase productivity to 1,000 barrels of oil per day at the Akkar East field.
06 June
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Africa Energy Jumps 275 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
Statistics Canada released its May labor force survey on Friday (June 6).
The data shows that nearly 9,000 new jobs were added to the workforce during the month. The news surprised analysts who were expecting losses of 12,500 as the effects of US trade tariffs began to be felt in the Canadian economy.
The biggest contributors to the gains were 43,000 new workers added in wholesale and retail trade; 19,000 new jobs in the information, culture and recreation category; and 12,000 new employees within the real estate and finance sector.
While these additions were significant, they were offset by the loss of 32,000 jobs in the public administration sector, as well as a decline of 16,000 workers in both the accommodation and food services sector and the transportation and warehousing sector. Additionally, 15,000 jobs were lost in the business, building and support services sector. Despite the net job gains, unemployment registered a 0.1 percent gain to 7 percent, while the employment rate was stable at 60.8 percent.
Also this week, StatsCan released its 2023 mineral production survey on Wednesday (June 4). The report shows that total revenues for metal ore mining and non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying industry groups in 2023 decreased by 9.3 percent to C$59.7 billion year-over-year. Meanwhile, expenses rose by 8.6 percent to C$43.2 billion during the same period.
South of the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released May's employment situation summary on Friday. The report shows that the US labor market remained stable for the month, adding 139,000 nonfarm workers. The report also indicates that unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2 percent, while the participation rate decreased by 0.2 percent to 62.4 percent.
The largest gains were felt in the healthcare sector, which accounted for roughly half of the new jobs at 62,000, while the hospitality sector came in second with 48,000 new jobs. However, the economy was impacted by the loss of an additional 22,000 federal government employees, bringing the total number of federal job losses for the year to 59,000.
Human resources tech company ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) reported that US private sector employers added 37,000 new jobs in May, the lowest level since March 2023. This growth was wholly concentrated in mid-sized companies, with small and large establishments losing jobs. The natural resources and mining industry lost 5,000 jobs over the period.
Additionally, platinum prices have been on the rise over the last two weeks, highlighted by an over 10 percent surge during the past five days to US$1,168.45 per ounce on Friday. Increased interest in precious metals, high investment demand from China and a large supply shortfall in Q1 are some of the drivers of the metal's gains.
Other news that may affect the platinum market is the cancellation of EV tax credits proposed in the US tax bill working its way through Congress, as well as infighting between Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump following Musk’s departure from the Trump administration. The threat has sent ripples through the automotive sector and may cause increased demand on an already stressed platinum market.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, major indexes were positive at the end of the week.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) climbed 0.93 percent during the week to close at 26,429.13 on Friday. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) had a larger gain of 3.06 percent to 721.60 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) rose 1.7 percent to 117.55.
US equities were also in positive territory this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) gaining 1.76 percent to close at 6,000.37, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) rising 2.31 percent to 21,761.79 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) adding 1.33 percent to 42,762.88.
The gold price was up this week, gaining 1.02 percent to close Friday at US$3,322.73. The silver price climbed substantially, surging 8.92 percent during the period to US$35.91, a 13 year high for the metal.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price rose 4.78 percent over the week to US$4.86 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 3.87 percent to close at 545.00.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
1. Africa Energy (TSXV:AFE)
Weekly gain: 275 percent
Market cap: C$71.87 million
Share price: C$0.15
Africa Energy is a South Africa-focused oil and gas exploration and development company.
Its flagship asset is Block 11B/12B located approximately 175 kilometers off the south coast of South Africa. The block covers an area of 18,734 square kilometers and depths between 200 meters and 1,800 meters.
Africa Energy previously held a 4.9 percent stake in the project through its 49/51 joint venture with Arostyle Investments named Main Street 1549, which owned 10 percent of the asset.
The remaining partners were project operator TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) at 45 percent, Qatar Petroleum at 25 percent and CNR International (TSX:CNQ,NYSE:CNQ) at 20 percent.
Main Street 1549’s three partners announced plans to withdraw from the Block 11B/12B joint venture in July 2024, and discussions on restructuring the ownership had been underway since.
Shares in Africa Energy began surging May 29 after Africa Energy announced a definitive agreement for the new ownership structure of the Block 11B/12B asset.
Under the terms of the definitive agreement between Africa Energy and Arostyle Investments, Africa Energy will increase its ownership of Main Street from a 49 percent to 100 percent stake. Additionally, the withdrawing parties assigned 65 percent of their participating interest in Block 11B/12B to Main Street and 25 percent to Arostyle.
As a result, Africa Energy's stake in the asset increased from 4.9 percent to 75 percent.
2. Allegiant Gold (TSXV:AUAU)
Weekly gain: 95 percent
Market cap: C$17.24 million
Share price: C$0.39
Allegiant Gold is a gold exploration company working to advance several projects in Nevada, United States.
Its flagship Eastside project, located in Esmeralda County, consists of 973 unpatented lode mining claims covering 8,289 hectares. Nearly 70,000 meters of drilling has been carried out at the property since 2011.
A July 2021 resource estimate showed inferred quantities at the site of 1.09 million ounces of gold with an average grade of 0.55 g/t and 8.7 million ounces of silver with an average grade of 4.4 g/t from 61.73 million tons of ore.
Allegiant announced its most recent news on May 29, when it stated that its previously announced one-for-two share consolidation would take effect on June 2, this past Monday. Following the consolidation, its share price rose through the remainder of the week.
3. LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)
Weekly gain: 89.66 percent
Market cap: C$17.15 million
Share price: C$0.275
LaFleur Minerals is advancing a pair of projects in the Abitibi gold belt of Québec, Canada. Its Swanson gold project consists of a 15,290 hectare land package in the southern portion of Québec’s Abitibi gold belt. Historic drilling at the site, which covered 958 holes, revealed broad mineralization with widths of up to 40 meters.
A September 2024 resource estimate suggested total indicated resources of 123,400 ounces of gold from 2.11 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.8 grams per metric ton (g/t) along with inferred resources of 64,500 g/t from 872,000 metric tons with an average grade of 2.3 g/t.
The company’s other property is the past-producing and fully permitted Beacon mill and mine in Val-d’Or, which LaFleur acquired in September 2024 as part of a receivership sale. Monarch Mining previously owned the mine, which has been on care and maintenance since 2022 following a C$20 million refurbishment.
LaFleur is planning to restart the mill, which has a processing capacity of 750 metric tons of ore per day, with the potential for third-party milling agreements. The mill is also just 50 kilometers from Swanson.
Shares in LaFleur gained this week after it announced updates for both properties on Wednesday.
The company is planning a 5,000 meter drilling program at Swanson set to begin this month, with more than 50 targets having been identified. Additionally, LaFleur announced that it is targeting early 2026 for full production from Beacon at a budget of C$5 million to C$6 million.
4. Eastern Platinum (TSX:ELR)
Weekly gain: 84.85 percent
Market cap: C$37.46 million
Share price: C$0.305
Eastern Platinum, also known as Eastplats, is a platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome mining, development and exploration company working to advance assets in South Africa.
Its most advanced asset is the Crocodile River mine, located northwest of Johannesburg. The mine began operating in 1987, but production was suspended in the early 1990s due to falling PGM prices. Since then, the mine saw some limited production in the early 2000s before once again being suspended.
After significant rehabilitation, chrome and PGM production from site tailings was restarted at the site in 2018 and 2020 respectively, and underground operations at the Zandfontein mine restarted in October 2023. In October of last year, Eastplats began commissioning a PGM processing plant that will process ore from Zandfontein.
A technical report from May 2022 demonstrates a proven and probable resource of 1.72 million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, with an average grade of 3.68 g/t from 14.58 million metric tons of ore.
Although the company did not release news this week, shares in Eastplats gained alongside a surging platinum price.
5. TNR Gold (TSXV:TNR)
Weekly gain: 58.33 percent
Market cap: C$15.06 million
Share price: C$0.095
TNR Gold is an exploration and royalty company with a focus on the acquisition of green energy and gold assets.
The company owns the advanced Shotgun gold project in Alaska’s Kuskokwim Gold Belt. The property consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares. A 2013 technical report shows inferred resources of 705,960 ounces of gold from 20.73 million metric tons with an average grade of 1.06 g/t gold.
Its royalty investments are a 1.5 percent net smelter royalty from Ganfeng Lithium’s (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460,HKEX:1772) Marina lithium brine operation and a 0.4 percent net smelter royalty in McEwen Mining’s (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX) Los Azules copper-gold-silver project. Both assets are located in Argentina.
The latest news from TNR came on May 14 when it released a corporate update highlighting its success from the royalty portion of its business and providing updates from its key investments.
TNR also said it was looking to attract a partnership with a major gold mining company to help advance its Alaskan Shotgun project.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: LaFleur Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Latest News
