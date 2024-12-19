- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Significant progress made on finalising a Term Sheet with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen for a Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) outlining key commercial terms, including targeting a 10-year offtake for over 40,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen. Execution is imminent and expected to be executed after the European winter holiday period.
- Completion of the Fiska Facility sale expected around 1st January 2025 will enable Provaris to move forward with a lease agreement with the new owners and finalise the purchase of robotic laser- welding requirement to restart its Prototype Tank fabrication and testing program.
Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake progressing towards execution
During December 2024, Provaris , together with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, made significant strides towards the finalization of a Term Sheet that outlines the key terms for negotiation of a long term Hydrogen SPA. This agreement targets a 10-year offtake contract for over 40,000 tonnes per annum of renewable green hydrogen from the Nordics to Germany.
The Term Sheet represents a critical milestone in Provaris’ plans to establish reliable, long term, and low cost hydrogen supply utilising Provaris’ proprietary H2Neo carriers and H2Leo barge technology.
The completion of the Term Sheet is imminent however final execution may be slightly delayed by the winter holiday period in Europe, which concludes on 2 January 2025. The Term Sheet also supports discussions established with shipyards for newbuilds and shipowners for Time Charter of the carriers.
Provaris and Uniper continue to focus on optimal shipping, compression, and import terminal solutions in North-West Europe, ensuring a flexible and efficient transport network. The collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen, including the Fjord H2 project and other Nordic sites, aims to provide RFNBO-compliant hydrogen delivered in compressed form. These initiatives support Uniper’s hydrogen portfolio requirements and align with Provaris’ vision of delivering cost-effective, low-emission supply chains from production to end-user markets.
Restart of Prototype Tank Program at Fiskå Facility and completion of final Class Approvals.
Provaris has maintained regular engagement with the secured lenders and their appointed Advisor regarding the ongoing sale process of the Fiskå Facility and associated assets. While the process has taken longer than initially anticipated progress has been achieved over the past 6 weeks with finalization and title transfer to the new owner anticipated on or around 1st January 2025.
Securing a lease agreement for a portion of the Fiskå Facility’s production floor and associated office space will provide for a resumption of the Prototype Tank fabrication and testing program. The lease is close to finalization and will provide ample room for future growth, including the potential production of small-scale hydrogen storage tanks that can be an important step towards improving the operational economics for industrial hydrogen users.
Concurrently, Provaris has advanced negotiation of the key terms for an asset purchase agreement to acquire the installed Production Cell (including robotic arms, laser-hybrid welding equipment, pedestals, jigs and related tools) essential for the Prototype Tank construction. Owning these valuable production assets and associated intellectual property will strengthen Provaris’ manufacturing capabilities in Norway and potential licensing opportunities within Europe and Asia.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Provaris Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris presents a unique and attractive investment proposition in the rapidly expanding green hydrogen sector in Europe. With its proprietary technology, strategic partnerships and integrated business model, Provaris is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions.
Company Highlights
- Provaris is a leading innovator in the green hydrogen sector, leveraging its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology to develop sustainable, clean energy supply chains across Europe.
- The company combines proven technology and unique IP for cost-effective hydrogen storage and transport solutions, with a first-mover advantage through its proprietary ship design and low-cost delivery.
- Provaris has established strong strategic partners across Europe, enhancing its credibility in delivering hydrogen to market In addition to green hydrogen, the company is leveraging its tank IP for application into the established CO2 storage and shipping market.
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1), a leading innovator in the green hydrogen sector, is well-placed to become integral to the European green hydrogen supply chain through its groundbreaking compressed hydrogen solutions. The company focuses on developing regional projects that span the entire value chain, from production to export, with a particular emphasis on delivering hydrogen with the highest energy efficiency and the lowest cost.
With a vision to develop a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects, Provaris leverages its proprietary tank IP and innovative ship design, with a focus on collaborating with world-class partners.
Compression supports the development of simple, scalable and energy-efficient green hydrogen supply chains for the European market.
Provaris stands at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution, dedicated to developing innovative and efficient supply chains for zero-carbon energy in the European region. With its rapid adoption of green hydrogen, the European market presents a golden opportunity for Provaris. As countries across the continent seek to decarbonize their economies, the demand for sustainable energy sources has skyrocketed. Provaris’ use of compressed hydrogen technology offers a compelling solution to the logistical challenges associated with hydrogen distribution, replacing complexity with simplicity to lower the delivered cost.
Core Product: H2Neo Carrier
At the heart of Provaris’ innovative H2Neo carrier solution is its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology. The H2Neo offers a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of hydrogen storage and transport. These carriers are designed to address the growing global demand for hydrogen while overcoming the logistical challenges associated with green hydrogen distribution.
Key Features and Benefits
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Recent Concept Design Study reaffirms simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Vessel Designs
Complementing its innovative compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is developing new vessel designs specifically tailored for hydrogen transport. These specialized ships are engineered to safely and efficiently carry compressed hydrogen across maritime routes, opening up new possibilities for international green energy trade.
CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio to include CO2 storage technologies. This strategic move aligns with the company's core competencies in gas handling and storage, while addressing the growing demand for large scale CO2 storage and transport solutions in the European market, and beyond.
Provaris is leveraging its expertise in compressed gas handling to develop innovative CO2 solutions, through the following strategies.
Adapting Hydrogen Tank Designs: The company is modifying its proprietary compression systems to efficiently capture and store CO2 from industrial processes.
Collaboration with Global Partner: Provaris announced a Joint Development Agreement with Yinson Product AS, a global energy infrastructure and technology company, which is developing CO2 infrastructure and supply chains.
Extension to Onshore Storage Solutions: Utilizing its experience in gas storage, Provaris is developing land-based facilities for intermediate CO2 storage before permanent sequestration.
Strategic Partnerships
At the forefront of Provaris Energy's European strategy is a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian Hydrogen and Germany-based international energy company Uniper Global Commodities. This tripartite agreement marks a pivotal step in developing hydrogen supply chains, leveraging each partner's unique strengths.
The collaboration strategically capitalizes on the Nordic region's geographical advantages, facilitating efficient hydrogen distribution across Europe, with a particular focus on the German market. Germany is reliant on the import of over 70 percent of its hydrogen demand by 2030. This partnership not only underscores Provaris' role as an enabler for hydrogen transport at scale, but also a commitment by Uniper to support the development of Provaris’ unique approach.
A significant milestone is expected in the December 2024 quarter, including a maiden Term Sheet for supply and offtake.
Provaris also has a joint development agreement with Yinson Production, a global energy infrastructure and technology company, to explore CO₂ storage and marine transportation solutions, leveraging Provaris' hydrogen tank technology for enhanced carbon capture capabilities.
In The Netherlands, Provaris is collaborating with Global Energy Storage (GES) to develop a bulk-scale hydrogen import facility within Rotterdam’s global energy hub. The agreement involves the completion of a comprehensive prefeasibility study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of berthing and unloading of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. Provaris will be responsible for the transportation of the hydrogen in the H2Neo carriers and GES will be responsible for the discharge and injection into the hydrogen grid.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
Cable Wire Market: Connecting Investors with Growth Opportunities
In the intricate web of modern infrastructure, cable wires serve as the nervous system, transmitting power and data across vast networks. These unassuming components play a pivotal role in sustaining our technologically driven world, making them a cornerstone of industrial progress and a compelling focus for astute investors.
Cable wires are omnipresent, threading through the fabric of various sectors from telecommunications to energy distribution. Their significance lies not just in their functionality but in their capacity to evolve with technological advancements. As industries push towards greater efficiency and sustainability, the demand for high-quality, durable cable solutions continues to surge.
The longevity and reliability of cable systems are paramount in industrial applications. With the increasing focus on sustainable infrastructure, cables that offer extended lifespans and minimal environmental impact are becoming increasingly valuable. This shift towards sustainability is not just an ethical choice but a strategic one, aligning with global initiatives and potentially offering long-term cost benefits.
Diverse applications
To appreciate the tremendous investment opportunity in the cable industry, one should understand the role cable plays in enabling and facilitating the functions of a vast number of industries. They include:
- Telecommunications: Fibre optic cables form the backbone of global communication networks, enabling high-speed internet and data transmission.
- Energy: Power cables are essential for electricity distribution, from power plants to end users, including the burgeoning renewable energy sector.
- Automotive: With the rise of electric vehicles, specialised cables for power distribution and charging infrastructure are in high demand.
- Construction: Building automation and smart home technologies rely heavily on advanced wiring solutions.
- Industrial Automation: Cables play a crucial role in connecting sensors, controllers and actuators in smart factories.
The ongoing digital transformation across these industries ensures a sustained demand for cable wires, making them a foundational component of technological progress.
Market dynamics and growth projections
The global cable and wire market has demonstrated robust growth, with its value surpassing US$208 billion in 2023. Industry analysts project a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9.1 percent from 2024 to 2032, indicating significant expansion opportunities for investors.
Several trends are driving this growth:
- Renewable energy expansion: The shift towards clean energy sources necessitates specialised cables for solar and wind power installations.
- Smart grid implementation: Advanced power distribution systems require sophisticated cable networks for efficient energy management.
- 5G network rollout: The deployment of 5G infrastructure is creating substantial demand for high-performance communication cables.
- Electric vehicle adoption: The automotive industry's electrification is spurring demand for charging infrastructure and in-vehicle wiring systems.
These trends not only contribute to market growth but also highlight the strategic importance of cable wires in shaping future technologies and infrastructure.
Key players in cable manufacturing
The cable manufacturing industry is characterised by a mix of established global players and innovative newcomers. Major companies like Prysmian (BIT:PRY), Nexans (EPA:NEX) and Southwire Company dominate the market, leveraging their extensive research and development capabilities to stay ahead of technological curves.
One company worth noting is Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY), an Australian firm that has made strategic moves in the cable manufacturing space. Through its subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables, Energy Technologies produces a range of specialised cables for industries such as mining, rail, defense and marine.
Energy Technologies' investment in Bambach exemplifies a shrewd approach to market expansion. By focusing on niche, high-performance cable products, the company has positioned itself to capitalise on specific industry demands. This strategy allows Energy Technologies to compete effectively against larger players by offering tailored solutions for specialised applications.
Global partnerships: A key to market penetration
Energy Technologies' approach to global partnerships serves as a model for effective market penetration in the cable manufacturing industry. By forging alliances with international firms, the company gains access to new technologies, markets and distribution channels.
Energy Technologies’ alliance with Gantner Instruments, a full-service photovoltaic monitoring and control supplier for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants, provides a platform for Energy Technologies to supply the renewable energy sector with certified, specialised low-voltage cables, connectors, weather stations and DC combiner boxes.
This collaborative strategy is particularly crucial as the industry adapts to emerging trends such as renewable energy integration and smart grid technologies. Partnerships enable companies to pool resources, share risks and accelerate innovation, critical factors in an industry where technological advancement can quickly shift market dynamics.
Investment case for cable manufacturing
For investors, the cable wire industry presents a compelling opportunity for several reasons:
- Essential infrastructure: Cables are fundamental to modern infrastructure, ensuring consistent demand across economic cycles.
- Technological advancement: Ongoing innovation in cable design and materials offers potential for high-margin, specialised products.
- Global market reach: The universal need for cable solutions provides opportunities for international expansion and diversification.
- Sustainability focus: The industry's alignment with green energy initiatives positions it favorably in the context of global sustainability goals.
Energy Technologies serves as an illustrative case study for successful investment in this sector. By focusing on high-value, specialised products and leveraging strategic partnerships, the company has carved out a competitive position in a market dominated by larger players.
Investor takeaway
From powering renewable energy grids to enabling high-speed data transmission, cables are the unsung heroes of our technological age. For investors, this industry offers a unique blend of stability and growth potential, underpinned by ongoing technological advancements and infrastructure development.
Companies like Energy Technologies, with their focused approach and adaptability, exemplify the kind of strategic thinking that can yield significant returns in this dynamic market.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Energy Technologiesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Energy Technologies is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Energy Technologies and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Hazer Group Receives AU$6.2 Million Government Grant for Commercial Reactor Program
The Western Australian government has awarded Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) AU$6.2 million in conditional grant funding under its Lower Carbon Grants Program — Gorgon Fund.
Hazer said the grant is non-refundable and was approved via the execution of a financial assistance agreement and project plan. It will use the funds to advance its commercial reactor scale-up program.
The first iteration of Hazer's reactor technology was installed in its commercial demonstration plant (CDP) in 2023, and the company completed a test program ahead of schedule in November.
The CDP reactor is capable of large-scale application of single train capacity of up to 40,000 tonnes per year.
“We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Western Australian Government and the Gorgon Joint Venture for providing the funding to progress the important next phase of technology scale-up to commercialise Hazer's novel Western Australian technology,” Hazer CEO and Managing Director Glenn Corrie said on Tuesday (December 3).
He added that the funding will substantially support the company’s 2025/2026 work program, which is centred on advancing Hazer's commercialisation strategy for use in Australia and around the world.
Subject to Hazer’s achievement of key milestones related to its commercial reactor scale-up program at the CDP, the company will be eligible to draw down the government funding via multiple tranches.
The Lower Carbon Grants Program — Gorgon Fund is a new initiative that was established in 2024 to provide funding for local innovations and projects that support decarbonisation.
It is administered by the Western Australian government and funded by the Gorgon joint venture, which is operated by Chevron Australia and includes Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:SHEL,LSE:SHEL), Osaka Gas (TSE:9532), MidOcean Energy and JERA.
“The Western Australian Government is committed to diversifying and decarbonizing the state’s economy, with a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Minister Stephen Dawson.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Energy Technologies: High-quality Cable Manufacturer and Re-seller for the Expanding Energy Market
With a strong foothold in the manufacturing and distribution of copper-insulated cables, Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) is poised to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships presenting a compelling investment opportunity. The company''s wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables, is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality.
Energy Technologies focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines while employing a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. Its Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities equipped with a high level of automation that supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.
Energy Technologies also engages in purchased sales by sourcing lower-margin products from rigorously vetted suppliers throughout the globe. This approach ensures Energy Technologies can meet market demand without overextending its manufacturing resources. Purchased sales for FY25 are projected to contribute an additional AU$6.7 million to the company’s revenue.
Company Highlights
- Energy Technologies produces low-, medium-, and high-voltage cables, with over 90 percent of its materials sourced locally in Australia.
- The company is strategically aligned with electrification and renewable energy trends, catering to infrastructure, solar, wind and mining industries.
- Key partnerships with Gantner Instruments and Tratos Group expand its product offerings for solar farms, wind turbines and subsea transmission lines.
- The company’s partnerships position it as a comprehensive supplier for large-scale renewable energy projects, projected to grow to AU$6 billion annually by 2034.
This Energy Technologies profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) to receive an Investor Presentation
Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions
Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.
Yinson has made a payment of USD 200,000 related to Technical Service Fees for Provaris’ provision of its background IP and other technical information and services for the CO2 Tank project scope of work under the JDA, which commenced in October 2024. The agreed project scope and timetable for concept design activities runs into Q1 2025 where an update will be provided in conjunction with Yinson.
Background to the JDA for new CO2 Tank design
As announced on 1 October 2024, Yinson and Provaris are jointly evaluating the technical and economic viability of adapting Provaris’ proprietary tank design for compressed hydrogen to develop innovative and cost competitive alternatives for bulk-scale storage and transport of liquid CO2. The collaboration will also assess the potential for other gases such as ammonia.
Currently, there is no ship transport of CO2 in a low pressure and temperature range suitable for long sailing distances and large cargo volumes. This collaboration aims to help develop a new CO2 Tank design solution that will address current CO2 transit and storage limitations.
The development of CO2 storage and transport infrastructure is crucial for the widespread deployment of carbon capture, which is a critical pillar in meeting global emission reduction targets. The design of bulk scale CO2 Tanks is important for maximizing the amount of CO2 that can be stored and transported in a single cargo.
Provaris is being advised by the Energy Infrastructure Group, Clarksons Norway AS.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Energy Technologies
Investor Insight
Leveraging its long-history and reputation as a cable manufacturer, Energy Technologies’ (EGY) push to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships present a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) has a strong foothold in the manufacture and distribution of copper-insulated cables through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables. Since its acquisition by Energy Technologies, the company has served as a cornerstone of the company’s operations. Founded in 1936, the company is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality. With a manufacturing facility in Rosedale, Victoria, and sales offices in New South Wales, Western Australia, and Victoria, the company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of critical sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, defense and mining. Energy Technologies’ commitment to supporting Australian industry is reflected in its products. Over 90 percent of raw materials used for its cable products, like copper and plastic, are locally sourced.Energy Technologies employs a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. The company focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines, while lower-margin cables are sourced from strategic manufacturers located around the globe, coupled with a wholesale distribution department, which capitalises on complimentary products & services in strategic market segments. This approach enhances cash flow management and operational efficiency.
The company’s Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities. Situated on 122 acres, this location provides ample space for future expansion. The plant’s high level of automation supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.
Strategic Review of Business Operations
Energy Technologies has focused on building strong partnerships to expand its product range and market reach. A key strategy for growth is to develop alliances with larger entities to enable Bambach to scale its distribution and provide specialized products to niche markets.
One such alliance is with Gantner Instruments, a full-service photovoltaic (PV) monitoring and control supplier for utility scale PV power plants. Under the distribution agreement with Gantner, Bambach supplies the renewable energy sector with certified, specialized low-voltage cables, connectors, weather stations and DC combiner boxes. These products are essential for delivering power from solar panels to inverters, which is a critical component in renewable energy infrastructure.
According to projections, the annual spending on utility-scale solar farms in Australia will reach AU$6 billion over the next decade. This growth is segmented into three phases:
- Initial surge (2024 to 2026): AU$2.5 billion to $3.5 billion annually.
- Accelerated growth (2027 to 2029): AU$3.5 billion to $5 billion annually.
- Mature market phase (2030-2034): AU$4.5 billion to $6 billion annually.
Another critical partnership for Energy Technologies is with Tratos Group, a leading Italian cable manufacturer. This agreement has significantly expanded Energy Technologies’ product portfolio, allowing the company to offer medium- and high-voltage cables, as well as solutions for subsea transmission lines, offshore and onshore wind turbines, and mining operations. These additions bolster the company’s ability to address the growing demand in the renewable energy and mining sectors, while also diversifying its market reach.
Manufacturing and Purchased Sales Strategy
Energy Technologies employs a dual approach to sales through a combination of manufactured and purchased products. Its factory in Rosedale focuses on high-margin, specialized cable products that cater to sectors such as renewable energy, rail road, and infrastructure.
For FY25, the company is forecasting manufactured gross margins exceeding 23 percent. To complement its manufacturing capabilities, the company also engages in purchased sales by sourcing lower-margin products from rigorously vetted suppliers throughout the globe. This approach ensures Energy Technologies can meet market demand without overextending its manufacturing resources. Purchased sales for FY25 are projected to contribute an additional AU$6.7 million to the company’s revenue.
Company Highlights
- Energy Technologies produces low-, medium-, and high-voltage cables, with over 90 percent of its materials sourced locally in Australia.
- The company is strategically aligned with electrification and renewable energy trends, catering to infrastructure, solar, wind and mining industries.
- Key partnerships with Gantner Instruments and Tratos Group expand its product offerings for solar farms, wind turbines and subsea transmission lines.
- The company’s partnerships position it as a comprehensive supplier for large-scale renewable energy projects, projected to grow to AU$6 billion annually by 2034.
Exclusive Interview: Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins
Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)CEO Nick Cousins shared that the company is refocusing its business strategy, focusing on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia.
"We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy initiatives.
Watch the full interview with Nick Cousins, CEO of Energy Technologies.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Energy Technologies in order to help investors learn more about the company. Energy Technologies is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Energy Technologiesand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.EGY:AU
Latest News
Provaris Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.