Provaris Energy

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update on recent progress towards its priority activities in Norway aimed at developing Hydrogen Supply Chains into Europe and advancing the Company’s proprietary hydrogen carrier.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Significant progress made on finalising a Term Sheet with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen for a Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) outlining key commercial terms, including targeting a 10-year offtake for over 40,000 tonnes per annum of hydrogen. Execution is imminent and expected to be executed after the European winter holiday period.
  • Completion of the Fiska Facility sale expected around 1st January 2025 will enable Provaris to move forward with a lease agreement with the new owners and finalise the purchase of robotic laser- welding requirement to restart its Prototype Tank fabrication and testing program.

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake progressing towards execution

During December 2024, Provaris , together with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, made significant strides towards the finalization of a Term Sheet that outlines the key terms for negotiation of a long term Hydrogen SPA. This agreement targets a 10-year offtake contract for over 40,000 tonnes per annum of renewable green hydrogen from the Nordics to Germany.

The Term Sheet represents a critical milestone in Provaris’ plans to establish reliable, long term, and low cost hydrogen supply utilising Provaris’ proprietary H2Neo carriers and H2Leo barge technology.

The completion of the Term Sheet is imminent however final execution may be slightly delayed by the winter holiday period in Europe, which concludes on 2 January 2025. The Term Sheet also supports discussions established with shipyards for newbuilds and shipowners for Time Charter of the carriers.

Provaris and Uniper continue to focus on optimal shipping, compression, and import terminal solutions in North-West Europe, ensuring a flexible and efficient transport network. The collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen, including the Fjord H2 project and other Nordic sites, aims to provide RFNBO-compliant hydrogen delivered in compressed form. These initiatives support Uniper’s hydrogen portfolio requirements and align with Provaris’ vision of delivering cost-effective, low-emission supply chains from production to end-user markets.

Restart of Prototype Tank Program at Fiskå Facility and completion of final Class Approvals.

Provaris has maintained regular engagement with the secured lenders and their appointed Advisor regarding the ongoing sale process of the Fiskå Facility and associated assets. While the process has taken longer than initially anticipated progress has been achieved over the past 6 weeks with finalization and title transfer to the new owner anticipated on or around 1st January 2025.

Securing a lease agreement for a portion of the Fiskå Facility’s production floor and associated office space will provide for a resumption of the Prototype Tank fabrication and testing program. The lease is close to finalization and will provide ample room for future growth, including the potential production of small-scale hydrogen storage tanks that can be an important step towards improving the operational economics for industrial hydrogen users.

Concurrently, Provaris has advanced negotiation of the key terms for an asset purchase agreement to acquire the installed Production Cell (including robotic arms, laser-hybrid welding equipment, pedestals, jigs and related tools) essential for the Prototype Tank construction. Owning these valuable production assets and associated intellectual property will strengthen Provaris’ manufacturing capabilities in Norway and potential licensing opportunities within Europe and Asia.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:pv1oil and gas investingcleantech investing
Provaris Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Provaris Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Electric screened cable.

Cable Wire Market: Connecting Investors with Growth Opportunities

In the intricate web of modern infrastructure, cable wires serve as the nervous system, transmitting power and data across vast networks. These unassuming components play a pivotal role in sustaining our technologically driven world, making them a cornerstone of industrial progress and a compelling focus for astute investors.

Cable wires are omnipresent, threading through the fabric of various sectors from telecommunications to energy distribution. Their significance lies not just in their functionality but in their capacity to evolve with technological advancements. As industries push towards greater efficiency and sustainability, the demand for high-quality, durable cable solutions continues to surge.

The longevity and reliability of cable systems are paramount in industrial applications. With the increasing focus on sustainable infrastructure, cables that offer extended lifespans and minimal environmental impact are becoming increasingly valuable. This shift towards sustainability is not just an ethical choice but a strategic one, aligning with global initiatives and potentially offering long-term cost benefits.

Forest with visualization of CO2 clouds.

Hazer Group Receives AU$6.2 Million Government Grant for Commercial Reactor Program

The Western Australian government has awarded Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) AU$6.2 million in conditional grant funding under its Lower Carbon Grants Program — Gorgon Fund.

Hazer said the grant is non-refundable and was approved via the execution of a financial assistance agreement and project plan. It will use the funds to advance its commercial reactor scale-up program.

The first iteration of Hazer's reactor technology was installed in its commercial demonstration plant (CDP) in 2023, and the company completed a test program ahead of schedule in November.

Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)

Energy Technologies: High-quality Cable Manufacturer and Re-seller for the Expanding Energy Market


Provaris Energy

Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.

Energy Technologies

Energy Technologies


Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)

Exclusive Interview: Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins

Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)CEO Nick Cousins shared that the company is refocusing its business strategy, focusing on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia.

"We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy initiatives.

Provaris Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Provaris Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

